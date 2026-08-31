Rams Announce 17-Player Practice Squad Following Roster Cuts

The Los Angeles Rams have officially announced their 17-player practice squad following roster cutdowns and putting together their 53-man roster. On Monday, the Rams were able to put together their practice squad after not losing any players on the waiver wire.

Included on the 17-player practice squad were running back Dean Connors, offensive lineman Austin Blaske, defensive lineman Tim Keenan, and wide receiver Brennan Presley among others. Below is the entire practice squad list:

Nick Andersen (S - Wake Forest)

Alex Bachman (WR - Wake Forest)

Austin Blaske (OL - North Carolina)

Jack Bouwmeester (P - Texas; International Practice Player Signing)

Dean Connors (RB - Houston)

Nyzier Fourqurean (CB - Wisconsin)

Blake Hance (OL - Northwestern)

Tanner Ingle (S - North Carolina State)

Tim Keenan III (DL - Alabama)

Cam Lampkin (CB - Washington State)

Larrell Murchison (DL - North Carolina State)

Elias Neal (ILB - Marshall)

Bill Norton (DL - Texas)

Darryl Peterson III (OLB - Wisconsin)

Brennan Presley (WR - Oklahoma State)

Jordan Waters (RB - North Carolina State)

Dan Villari (TE - Syracuse)

Most will be pleased with who the Rams signed to the practice squad. After Connors cleared waivers, it was almost a guarantee that the Rams would try and bring him back. Connors scored three receiving touchdowns in the preseason and added a dynamic element to the run game. He’ll be a player that the Rams continue to develop.

The Rams will also be elated that they got Lampkin on the practice squad after the training camp and preseason he had. However, one notable omission at cornerback was Al’Zillion Hamilton. It was always going to be difficult to keep three cornerbacks on the practice squad. Instead of Hamilton, the Rams opted to keep Nyzier Fourqurean.

On the offensive line, the Rams kept Austin Blaske and Blake Hance. Blaske was a standout as an undrafted free agent and will be someone the Rams work to develop. The Rams signed Hance prior to the preseason and he’ll add some experience at the position to the practice squad.

It was surprising to see the Rams leave AJ Arcuri and Wyatt Bowles off the practice squad. The Rams had spent the last four years developing Arcuri. It’s possible the Rams have more confidence in Hance than Arcuri if they need to call up an offensive lineman.

Additionally, the Rams were able to keep Tim Keenan III on the practice squad as well as safety Nick Andersen. Keenan was drafted in the seventh round in April. Keeping him on the practice squad allows the Rams to continue developing him. Andersen was a standout in the preseason opener against the Kansas City Chiefs and could develop into a strong special teams contributor at some point.

While this is the Rams’ current practice squad, it will likely continue to change over the next few days and throughout the season. Still, players like Connors and Presley could be staples throughout the year, as the Rams were able to retain several players with upside while maintaining developmental depth across the roster.

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