Predicting the Rams’ 17-Man Practice Squad After Roster Cuts

The Los Angeles Rams cut their roster down to 53 players on Sunday. Now, they will look to put together their practice squad. Teams are allowed 16 players on their practice squads, as well as an additional spot that can be used as part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program. Here are the 17 players the Rams could look to add to the practice squad.

RB Dean Connors

The Rams will very likely make Dean Connors a priority for the practice squad if he clears through waivers. Connors scored three receiving touchdowns during the preseason and looked impressive. With the lack of running back depth on the roster, Connors is someone they’ll want back so they can continue developing him.

Matthew Caldwell threads the needle to Dean Connors for the TD! 🧵



📺 @CBSLosAngeles | 📲 https://t.co/R5m5kJYWYi pic.twitter.com/gegcC33UG6 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 28, 2026

RB Jordan Waters

It wouldn’t be surprising if the Rams also try and get Jordan Waters on the practice squad at running back. Waters ran well during the preseason and was an undrafted free agent signing last year. He’s a more physical runner, which is something that the Rams currently don’t have at the position.

WR Brennan Presley

Over the last two years, Presley has been impressive at wide receiver during the preseason. He leads all wide receivers in preseason receptions and yards while ranking fourth in yards after the catch. Presley also connected with Ty Simpson for a touchdown in the preseason finale. Presley may get claimed by another team, but he’s someone the Rams will try and get back.

What a catch from Brennan Presley in the endzone! 🤲



📺 @CBSLosAngeles | 📲 https://t.co/R5m5kJYWYi pic.twitter.com/8zZMy6r9Sa — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 28, 2026

TE Rohan Jones

After trading tight end Mark Redman to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday before roster cuts, the Rams made their practice squad decision at tight end easier. If the Rams are moving to more 12 and 13 personnel, they need to get at least one tight end on the practice squad. Rohan Jones is someone the Rams can work to develop.

TE Dan Villari

Dan Villari is clearly someone the Rams find intriguing, as he was their highest-paid undrafted free agent. He’s a former quarterback who transitioned to tight end. That’s a skill set the Rams will want to develop.

OL Austin Blaske

The Rams tend to try to keep at least one developmental offensive lineman on the practice squad. Blaske has experience at all five positions on the offensive line and played well during the preseason. The Rams have done well developing offensive linemen in the past and will hope Blaske is the next in line if they can get him on the practice squad.

OL Wyatt Bowles

Bowles spent all of last year on the practice squad and brings some developmental depth on the inside. The Rams will likely try to keep him around for another year.

OT AJ Arcuri

Over the past few years, Arcuri has been someone the Rams have developed on the practice squad. He’s even gotten some action during regular season games. Those snaps haven’t necessarily gone well. However, given some of the uncertainty around Alaric Jackson, keeping an experienced player in the system like Arcuri is necessary.

CB Cam Lampkin

It was somewhat surprising when Lampkin was left off the 53-man roster. Lampkin had a strong training camp and carried that into the preseason. The Rams will almost certainly try to get him on the practice squad.

Cam Lampkin brings the pressure and gets the SACK❗️



Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/23TK7VKpPk — NFL (@NFL) August 28, 2026

CB Al’Zillion Hamilton

Hamilton was an undrafted free agent signing for the Rams and looked good during the preseason. If the Rams lose Lampkin to the waiver wire, Hamilton is someone the Rams will want to have back.

CB Nyzier Fourqurean

It may seem like a lot for the Rams to keep three cornerbacks on the practice squad, but it is a position where they need some depth. Fourqurean had a good preseason and will provide good developmental depth.

S Nick Andersen

Following a strong preseason debut, Andersen disappeared in the last two games. He also was part of a coverage bust that led to Quentin Johnston scoring a 65-yard touchdown. Still, Andersen is a strong tackler and could develop into a good special teams contributor.

LB Elias Neal

Neal has spent the last few years on the Rams’ practice squad. He hasn’t played during the regular season but is someone they have worked to develop. Neal will be a practice squad candidate once again.

DL Tim Keenan III

While Keenan didn’t play well in the preseason, it was still disappointing to see him get cut. The Rams drafted him in the seventh round and he just didn’t do enough to stick on the roster. It’s possible the Rams try to keep him on the practice squad to continue his development.

DL Bill Norton

Norton was on the practice squad last year and made his presence felt during the preseason. As a developmental player on the practice squad, the Rams will try to keep him around.

EDGE Darryl Peterson III

It’s always a good idea to keep another pass rusher in the system. Given that Bailey made the initial 53-man roster, Peterson gets the nod on the practice squad. In the finale against the Chargers, Peterson had a few timely sacks, including a sack-fumble to end the game.

CHARGERS FUMBLE ❗️Darryl Peterson III calls game! pic.twitter.com/U769K9iXRZ — NFL (@NFL) August 28, 2026

P Jack Bouwmeester

Bouwmeester is part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program and is a free practice squad spot. With Ethan Evans in the final year of his rookie contract, the Rams could look to develop Bouwmeester this year.

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