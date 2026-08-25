One Rams Draft Pick May Be in Danger of Missing the 53-Man Roster

When the Los Angeles Rams selected Tim Keenan III in April’s draft, it appeared he had a clear path to the roster in a developmental role on the defensive line. However, as the Rams get closer to final roster cutdowns, it’s possible Keenan III isn’t included on that final 53.

It’s no secret that the Rams have one of the more competitive rosters in the NFL. While a draft pick may have a guaranteed roster spot or be provided with additional roster security on most teams, that isn’t the case on the Rams’ roster.

That was proven last year when the Rams cut linebacker Chris Paul Jr., who they had drafted in the fifth round. Paul was the first Rams draft pick to be cut as a rookie since 2019, when the team waived Dakota Allen before signing him to the practice squad.

Why Tim Keenan III Looked Like a Potential Rams Draft Steal

While the Rams used their final draft pick in the seventh round on Keenan, there was a lot to like about the selection. The term ‘draft steal’ can get overused, but that looked to be the case with Keenan.

Keenan was an excellent run defender at Alabama and as an older prospect, it was thought that he might be able to get into the rotation early. At the very least, he looked like a potential future replacement for Poona Ford. Ford’s contract expires at the end of 2027, but the Rams have an out at the end of the 2026 season.

Los Angeles @RamsNFL Rookie Tim Keenan Is A Monster In The Middle | Film Review pic.twitter.com/eBOAtEEu80 — SMI Football Show (@smifootballshow) August 19, 2026

Even if Keenan didn’t take over in 2027, he appeared to be someone the Rams could place on a developmental path at nose tackle similar to those of Greg Gaines, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Tyler Davis.

Preseason Struggles Have Put Keenan on the Roster Bubble

Given the depth on the defensive line, it was always going to be difficult for Keenan III to make a strong impression early. However, as the Rams get closer to roster cutdowns and the preseason finale,It seems like Keenan is firmly on the roster bubble rather than safely inside the final 53.

Pro Football Focus isn’t the end-all, be-all, but it is worth noting that among defensive linemen with at least 40 snaps, Keenan’s overall grade of 30.0 ranks 108th out of 110 players. Keenan is supposed to excel against the run and he currently has a run defense grade of 29.7. That ranks 102nd. He does have a run stop rate of 11.1 percent, but that’s still only average.

Rams’ Defensive Line Depth Could Leave Keenan on the Outside

Again, the Rams have a lot of depth on the defensive line and Ty Hamilton didn’t play in the second preseason game, signaling he might be a lock for the roster. Additionally, if Aaron Donald opts to return to the team, it’s going to be difficult to keep seven defensive linemen.

At this point, it might be easier for the Rams to cut Keenan and then re-sign him to the practice squad if he clears waivers. It’s the approach that they took with Allen in 2019 and it’s one that could make the most sense with Keenan.

The Rams haven’t gotten strong production from the undrafted free agents that they signed on the defensive line. Jaxson Moi hasn’t stood out and may be someone the Rams opt not to bring back

It’s certainly possible that Keenan’s draft status earns him the benefit of the doubt during roster cutdowns. However, the Rams haven’t been afraid to move on from draft picks early if they aren’t meeting expectations. If Keenan doesn’t perform well against the Chargers, his best chance of remaining on the team may be on the practice squad.

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