7 Biggest Takeaways From the Rams’ Initial 53-Man Roster

The Los Angeles Rams announced their 53-man roster on Sunday. While there weren’t too many surprises outside of Aaron Donald’s return, there is still plenty to discuss. Here are seven takeaways from the Rams’ initial 53-man roster.

Dean Connors Falls Short of a Roster Spot

Among the roster cuts was running back Dean Connors. Connors saw extended time in two games and impressed in both. He scored three touchdowns during the preseason and seemed to add a dynamic receiving threat to the backfield. That’s something that the Rams don’t have currently. The Rams must feel confident they can get him on the practice squad.

Rams’ Wide Receiver Decisions Raise Questions

The wide receiver position might be the most confusing on the Rams’ roster. If the Rams are planning on using more 12 and 13 personnel, it seems odd to keep seven wide receivers. While they traded for Tutu Atwell, it’s hard to see where he fits. He played behind Xavier Smith and Konata Mumpfield last year. Both of those players are still on the roster. It’ll be interesting to hear what McVay has to say about the personnel decisions here.

Trost and Dedich Land on Injured Reserve

The trajectory for Dedich seemed to be pointing up after he passed his physical last week. However, after he missed the entirety of the offseason program, the Rams may feel better about giving him time to get acclimated. The same can be said about Trost, who strained his hamstring at the beginning of the preseason. Still, this is a big hit to the Rams’ offensive line depth.

Wesley Bailey Completes His Roster Push

Coming into the summer, the Rams’ roster was not going to be easy to make. This was one of the more competitive rosters in recent memory, especially on the edge, where the Rams had four established players. Bailey did enough in the preseason to earn a roster spot as an undrafted free agent, which is very impressive.

Rams Make Room for Aaron Donald

Prior to the Rams announcing the 53-man roster, it was reported that Aaron Donald would officially be making his return to the team. The Rams wasted no time getting him on the 53-man roster. Seeing his name listed with the rest of the defensive linemen was surreal.

Tim Keenan III Fails to Make the Cut

It’s never a good thing when a draft selection is among the roster cuts. However, that is the case with Tim Keenan, who the Rams drafted in the seventh round. With Donald’s return, it was going to be difficult for Keenan to make it. However, he’s been trending off the roster for the last few weeks. The Rams will hope to get him on the practice squad.

Rams Look Thin at Cornerback

If there is one position where the Rams seem thin, it’s at cornerback. They are good at the top with Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson. They also have Emmanuel Forbes and Josh Wallace behind them. Still, it would have been nice to see Cam Lampkin or even Al’Zillion Hamilton as part of that group. The Rams have some versatility, but there does appear to be a lack of depth here.