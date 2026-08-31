5 Players the Rams Need to Bring Back on the Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Rams cut their roster down to 53 players on Sunday. Now, the focus shifts to building their practice squad. There are several players that the Rams would like to have back if they clear waivers. Here are five players the Rams would love to get back on the practice squad.

RB Dean Connors

If there is one player who Rams fans would have loved to see on the 53-man roster, it was running back Dean Connors. Connors had an impressive preseason with three touchdown receptions, and he ran well in the third preseason game. Unfortunately, Connors was part of roster cuts as the team kept only three running backs. If Connors clears waivers, he’ll be someone that the team prioritizes for the practice squad.

“He can do it all from, you know, from running downhill to running out wide, to running routes,” said head coach Sean McVay after Thursday’s preseason finale. “You look at all our backs, right? They’re all the same type of scat back to where you can put them wide to run a route, or they can run downhill…Dean’s done a great job. So having him is really resourceful, and I’m looking forward to seeing what he does.”

OL Austin Blaske

The Rams typically like to keep a few developmental offensive linemen on the practice squad. Over the last few years, that player has been AJ Arcuri. However, Blaske could take that spot. Blaske had a strong preseason and has experience at multiple positions. During the preseason, Blaske played at left tackle, left guard, right guard, and right tackle. He also played center at North Carolina. He’ll be a good player to keep in the system and continue developing.

WR Brennan Presley

Brennan Presley has impressed at wide receiver each of the last two years in the preseason. Unfortunately, the Rams have just had too much depth at the position to get him on the roster. In the last two preseasons, Presley ranked first in receptions and yards and fourth in yards after the catch. He connected with Simpson for a touchdown in the preseason finale. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Presley get claimed off of waivers. However, if he doesn’t, the Rams will certainly look to get him on the practice squad for another year.

CB Cam Lampkin/Al’Zillion Hamilton

One of the more impressive players throughout training camp and the preseason was Cam Lampkin. Lampkin had a strong camp and then carried that into the preseason, where he had a few timely pass breakups. Lampkin was one of nine players in the preseason with at least six tackles and one sack in a game. He was arguably one of the bigger roster snubs, but if Lampkin doesn’t get claimed by another team, the Rams will look to keep him around.

The same can be said about Al’Zillion Hamilton. Hamilton was an undrafted free agent out of Fresno State and had a strong preseason with multiple pass breakups and an interception. The practice squad will be a good spot for him.

DL Tim Keenan III

It’s never a good thing when a recent draft pick gets cut. Unfortunately, that was the case for seventh-round pick Tim Keenan. That doesn’t mean Keenan can’t still become a serviceable player. The depth on the defensive line and a poor preseason made him difficult to keep. Still, the Rams could look to get Keenan on the practice squad to continue developing.

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