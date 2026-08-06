Everything We've Learned About Rams’ Backup QB Battle So Far

One of the primary position battles throughout Los Angeles Rams training camp has been the backup quarterback battle. After drafting Ty Simpson with the 13th overall pick, head coach Sean McVay made it very clear that Simpson would compete with Stetson Bennett. Here’s everything we’ve learned about the backup quarterback battle throughout training camp.

Stetson Bennett Has Taken All the Backup Reps

This hasn’t been a backup quarterback battle in the way that many would assume. This isn’t a case where Bennett and Simpson are splitting reps and then the Rams are comparing notes. Bennett has taken all of the backup quarterback reps and Simpson has been treated as the third-string quarterback.

Throughout the entirety of training camp when Matthew Stafford hasn’t practiced, Bennett has taken all of the snaps with the first-team offense. On those days, Simpson has operated as the backup quarterback. When Stafford has practiced, Bennett has been with the second-team offense while Simpson’s reps have been more limited.

Rams Coaches Have Been Impressed With Bennett

The Rams typically bring their rookies along slowly and that’s been the case with Simpson. While some would have wanted Simpson to overtake Bennett by the end of training camp, Bennett hasn’t given the Rams a reason to change their approach.

Bennett’s experience in the offense has paid off, and it shows in his overall command. He’s currently in his fourth offseason with the team and third consecutive season since taking a break from football.

“I have been so impressed with what Stetson Bennett has done and the growth that he's had, the ownership of the offense,” said McVay. “I can feel his teammates want to root for him and he's played really well through the offseason program up until now. That's been a real positive for us.”

It’s very possible that Simpson is the backup quarterback by the time the season rolls around or even after the start of the regular season. With that said, the Rams like what they’ve seen from Bennett and there won’t be any rush to put Simpson ahead of him on the depth chart to appease people outside the building.

Ty Simpson Continues to Show Growth

During the first week of training camp, the focus for Simpson was primarily on the pre-snap operation. During that time, Simpson was praised for constantly asking questions when he wasn’t on the field. When the Rams put on pads in the second block of training camp, Simpson began pushing the ball downfield more often.

"He stayed hungry. He has come in [and] figured out the areas that he's got to improve each day,” said offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase. “Ty has done a really good job learning from each and every day. Whether he's out there taking the rep, whether he's absorbing it, he's asking all the right questions in the meeting room so you appreciate that.”

As long as Simpson continues to learn and stack positive days, that’s what you want to see at this point. Simpson has shown steady improvement. That hasn’t come without its rookie moments, but those are to be expected.

The QB2 Battle Has Been More About Development Than Competition

Since before training camp, I’ve been pretty consistent in how this quarterback position battle will be handled. This was never going to be a true quarterback battle. A quarterback competition was never going to exist in the way the media advertised it.

That’s not to say that Simpson and Bennett aren’t competing in a sense or that the coaching staff wouldn’t take notice one way or the other. At the same time, the Rams have too much respect for Bennett after what he’s done for three years and Simpson’s overall development remains the priority.

The Rams have a strict onboarding process when it comes to rookies. There have certainly been exceptions like Puka Nacua. However, when the Rams have had strong rosters, their rookies go through a very strict development process. Terrance Ferguson was inactive for multiple games to start last season. The Rams bring their rookies along slowly and graduate them as they become ready. For many rookies, that first season is like a red-shirt year.

In Minnesota, Kyler Murray and JJ McCarthy split first-team reps in the opening days of training camp. The same can be said in Atlanta with Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix. That’s not the case for the Rams who are handling Simpson in the same way the Las Vegas Raiders are handling Fernando Mendoza. Kirk Cousins has taken all of the first-team reps for the Raiders.

As much as the competition between Bennett and Simpson has been labeled a position battle, it’s not one in the way that many are used to.

The Preseason Will Be the Next Real Test

It’s unclear how the Rams will handle the preseason reps between the two quarterbacks. Over the past few years, Bennett has taken all of the preseason reps, as Jimmy Garoppolo didn't need preseason snaps.

“I haven't decided that yet. I'll share that with you guys once we get a little bit closer,” said McVay. “What's good for me and what I try to do is just take it one day at a time because you want to see, 'How did today's practice go? Are we ready to move forward with our installations?'”

If the Rams feel good about Bennett, it wouldn’t be surprising to see them just give Simpson all of the preseason snaps to get him as much live-game experience as possible. That’s how the Rams handled Bennett and those are likely the last reps Simpson will get before the regular season when the focus becomes winning games.

Still, while Bennett is experienced, it’s hard to see the Rams not giving him any opportunities in the preseason. The most likely scenario is that the Rams play Bennett for the first quarter or first half before turning things over to Simpson.

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