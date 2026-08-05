Ranking the Rams' Rookies After Two Training Camp Blocks

The Los Angeles Rams wrapped up their second of three practice blocks during training camp on Monday. They will have two more days of training camp practices at Loyola Marymount before heading back to Woodland Hills to prepare for the regular season.

During the second practice block, the Rams finally got into pads. Quarterback Ty Simpson had some of his better days while CJ Daniels continued to impress. As the Rams head into the final stretch, it’s a good time to check in on the rookies. Here’s how the rookies rank before the Rams wrap up training camp.

5. DL Tim Keenan III (7th Round)

Jul 31, 2026; Westchester California USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Tim Keenan III (96) at training camp at Loyola Marymount University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This isn’t to say that Keenan isn’t doing well or is having a bad camp. There simply hasn’t been much reported or said about him through the first week and a half of training camp. That’s not a bad thing. The Rams are extremely deep on the defensive line and Keenan was a seventh-round pick. We’ll likely see a lot of Keenan in the preseason.



4. TE Max Klare (2nd Round)

Jul 31, 2026; Westchester California USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Max Klare (86) carries the ball at training camp at Loyola Marymount University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Much like Keenan, there hasn’t really been anything to report when it comes to Max Klare. That’s to be expected with the Rams having as much depth as they do at the position. With Davis Allen’s injury, Klare may be getting some more reps. However, Klare should get some work in the preseason as well.





3. OL Keagen Trost (3rd Round)

Jun 2, 2026; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams tackle Keagen Trost (79) during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The offensive line tends to get lost during training camp, but that doesn’t make it less important. Given some of the restrictions around reporting on practices, it’s unclear where Trost has been taking his reps. With that said, Kevin Dotson noted that Trost has taken some snaps with the ones and has been receptive to coaching. It's fair to assume he's gotten some more opportunities with Justin Dedich's injury. Head coach Sean McVay added, “He seems real steady, secure to be able to take coaching. You see the agility and the flexibility to be able to play on the right and left sides of the line.”





2. QB Ty Simpson (1st Round)

Jul 31, 2026; Westchester California USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Ty Simpson (15) throws the ball at training camp at Loyola Marymount University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Simpson hasn’t been perfect, but the consensus seems to be that the rookie quarterback had a strong block. The reports out of training camp were that the two padded practices were two of Simpson’s best days and he continues to take well to coaching. McVay praised Simpson, noting that he’s done a good job speeding up his release and marrying his lower half to the timing of the routes.





1. WR CJ Daniels (6th Round)

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver CJ Daniels (7) catches while defended by Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Lorenzo Styles Jr. (3) in the first quarter during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Throughout the first two blocks of training camp, CJ Daniels remains the most impressive of the rookies. Daniels continues to catch almost everything thrown his way and should be a standout once the preseason starts. The biggest compliment Daniels has gotten is his level of consistency. Davante Adams said that Daniels has been playing like he’s belonged and complimented his play speed and ability to make plays on the ball.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X , and Instagram for the latest news.