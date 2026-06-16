Why Rams Should Consider Brendan Sorsby Even After Drafting Ty Simpson

It’s been a while since any player was taken in the NFL’s supplemental draft. The Los Angeles Rams took Isaiah Battle in the fifth round of the 2015 supplemental draft, and the last player selected in the supplemental draft was Jalen Thompson in 2019, who was selected by the Arizona Cardinals.

On Tuesday it was reported that Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby will apply for the NFL’s supplemental draft after the ruling of his NCAA eligibility was reversed. Despite some of the off-field concerns, it wouldn’t be surprising to see a quarterback-needy team take a flier on Sorsby.

Sorsby was seen as one of the top quarterbacks in college football eligible for the 2027 NFL Draft. While he may not have been in the same category as Dante Moore Jr. or Arch Manning, Sorsby was certainly in the first round conversation.

“Purely from a talent standpoint, Sorsby probably fits somewhere in the middle of Tier 1 as a potential first-round pick,” said The Athletic’s Nick Baumgardner. “He’s huge but a great athlete at 235 pounds, with plus burst and natural escape skill. He’s a smooth passer on the run, and he has good arm talent and a lot of confidence over the middle. As a player, at times, he might remind you of a bigger Jaxson Dart.”

As it stands, the Rams aren’t seen as a team that would take a chance on Sorsby. They currently have limited draft picks after trading their first-round pick to the Cleveland Browns for Myles Garrett. The Rams also moved their third-round pick in the trade for Trent McDuffie.

The lack of draft capital is a major reason why the Rams wouldn’t be in play for Sorsby. In 2027, they are set to have just four draft picks with no compensatory picks projected to add to that. However, it is possible that Nate Scheelhaase gets hired as a head coach, which would add a third-round pick.

Additionally, the Rams likely wouldn’t take the risk with Sorsby’s off-field issues and they also just drafted Ty Simpson. Sorsby may not be a culture fit and the Rams have committed to Simpson as the future behind Stafford.

While it may be unlikely for the Rams to place a bid on Sorsby, it should be something that they at least consider. Adding Sorsby wouldn’t necessarily signal a lack of confidence in Simpson. However, it would make the Rams better at the quarterback position.

Behind Stafford, the Rams have Simpson along with Stetson Bennett. Bennett has been fine in his preseason opportunities, but it's hard to see the Rams trusting him in a regular-season game. He’s had a tendency of turning the ball over in the preseason and his physical limitations raise questions about how he would hold up over the course of a full game.

Simply put, Sorsby offers more athletic upside than Bennett and has legitimate developmental starter traits. Despite drafting Simpson, the Rams don’t truly know what they have behind Stafford. Simpson’s lack of experience raises questions on how he’ll transition to the next level. Sorsby would be good competition for Simpson and the two could push each other as they develop.

If the Rams are able to get Sorsby for a fifth or sixth-round pick in the supplemental draft, the cost becomes worth it. At the very least, Sorsby potentially develops into a high-level backup behind Simpson. Adding Sorsby would be another investment at quarterback and provide another developmental option post-Stafford. The Washington Commanders did this with McVay when they drafted Robert Griffin III, but hit on Kirk Cousins.

Alternatively, the Rams could develop him and trade him for a higher draft pick in a year or two. Even if he never starts for the Rams, developing a talented quarterback into a trade asset has value.

It’s highly unlikely that the Rams would put in a bid for Sorsby, however, it is something worth thinking about as the team considers its future at the position after Matthew Stafford. Sorsby has the talent and physical traits that are worth developing, but it’s a risk that the Rams will let another team make.