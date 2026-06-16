Rams QB Ty Simpson: No. 19 Player Carries High Stakes as Backup QB

The Los Angeles Rams shocked the NFL in the 2026 NFL Draft when they selected quarterback Ty Simpson with the 13th overall pick. Despite playmakers on both sides of the ball being available and the Rams being in a Super Bowl window, they secured their quarterback of the future after Matthew Stafford.

It may not have been the most popular choice and the Rams have taken their fair share of criticism. However, the Rams were in a flexible spot that many teams don’t have the luxury of being in. They had the ability to draft for the future instead of filling immediate needs. A lot will be riding on Simpson to succeed, but if the Rams got it right, this was the correct decision.

Why Ty Simpson is So Important

Looking ahead at 2026, it’s hard to say that Simpson will have the most impact or be one of the most important players. As the backup quarterback, the best-case scenario is that he doesn’t see a snap. However, the Rams know what it’s like when they have a quarterback that can’t operate the offense as designed. This is something that they dealt with in 2022 with John Wolford and Bryce Perkins. The Brett Rypien game in 2023 was enough of a disaster for the Rams to prioritize the backup quarterback position going forward.

Ideally, Stafford is healthy and plays all 17 games. However, Stafford nearly missed the beginning of last season with a back injury. With Simpson, the Rams at least have a player they can trust to operate the offense. It may not be as advanced as with Stafford, but it would be functional. If Stafford has to miss a game, having Simpson instead of relying on Bennett could be the difference between earning the No. 1 seed in the NFC and winning the NFC West or having to play on the road in the wild card round.

The Depth Behind Simpson

While Simpson is already depth behind Stafford, the Rams also have Stetson Bennett in the quarterback room. Over the past two years, the Rams have been able to rely on an experienced veteran behind Stafford in Jimmy Garoppolo. With no Garoppolo this season, the most experienced player behind Stafford is Bennett.

After stepping away during his rookie season, Bennett’s only playing time has come during the preseason. Bennett played well in the preseason last year, but he still struggles with putting the ball in harm’s way and his smaller frame likely wouldn’t hold up for an extended period. The Rams have less experience behind Stafford than they have had over the last two years, but Simpson still provides the most upside.

What Happens if Things Go Wrong

It wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility for Stafford to miss a game, forcing the Rams to rely on Simpson at some point this season. However, if that does happen, it will be very important for Simpson to play well. That will also be the case during the preseason when the stakes aren’t as high.

There is a lot of pressure for most first-round picks to succeed. That will be especially the case for Simpson, who was drafted by a Super Bowl contender, with so many in the media ready to jump on the opportunity to confirm a preset narrative. If Simpson were to not meet expectations, the whispers that the Rams made the wrong decision would grow very loud.

Why We Ranked Simpson Here

At the end of the day, the hope is that Simpson doesn’t play all season. However, the potential impact is among the highest on the roster. If the Rams were to lose Kyren Williams or Colby Parkinson, they could get by at those positions. The most important backup on the roster is at quarterback. If the Rams were to lose Stafford for a game or two, it would be entirely up to Simpson to keep this team on track.

Taking a wider lens, this year will also be very important for Simpson’s development. He may not get many physical reps during the season, but there will be plenty of mental reps. Simpson will get the opportunity to learn behind Stafford and understand how to approach the position. Learning Stafford’s process from the sideline will still be beneficial.