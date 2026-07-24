Rams Depth Chart Entering Camp: Starters, Battles, and Bubble Players

As training camp approaches, the Los Angeles Rams sit with 85 players on their roster. By the time the preseason is over, that will be down to 53 with a potential for 16 more on the practice squad. Before training camp begins, let’s take a final look at the Rams’ depth chart.

Quarterbacks

Jun 2, 2026; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterbacks Ty Simpson (15) and Matthew Caldwell (2) throw the ball during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starter: Matthew Stafford | Backup: Stetson Bennett/Ty Simpson | Reserve: Matthew Caldwell



Once training camp begins, all eyes will be on Stetson Bennett and Ty Simpson as they battle it out for the backup quarterback role behind Stafford. Nobody edged ahead during OTAs and the expectation will be for Simpson to slowly take the lead as he develops and learns the offense. While the Rams signed Matthew Caldwell as an undrafted free agent, he’s just a camp arm.

Running Backs

Starter: Kyren Williams | Backup: Blake Corum | Reserves: Ronnie Rivers, Jarquez Hunter, Jordan Waters, Dean Connors



The top two in this group are clearly ahead of the rest as Kyren Williams and Blake Corum were one of the NFL's best running back duos last season. Many will be excited to see what Jarquez Hunter can do as he enters year two. If there is an undrafted free agent to watch, Dean Connors is a dynamic playmaker.

X-Receiver

Jun 2, 2026; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams receiver Davante Adams (17) during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starter: Davante Adams | Backup: CJ Daniels



Davante Adams is back for his second season with the Rams after leading the NFL in touchdowns last season. Adams was signed because of his ability to beat press coverage, and he delivered in that area. Many are excited to see what CJ Daniels can do despite being a sixth-round pick. Daniels is a sudden route runner and has enough physicality to play on the outside. He’ll benefit from learning behind Adams.

Z-Receiver

Starter: Puka Nacua | Backup: Jordan Whittington, Konata Mumpfield | Reserves: Tyler Scott



Puka Nacua has the ability to play anywhere along the formation, making him a chess piece in the offense. Nacua became one of the best wide receivers in the NFL last season. Jordan Whittington provides some reliability as Nacua’s backup while Mumpfield will be looking to take another step in year two.

Slot Receiver

Starter: Xavier Smith | Reserves: Brennan Presley, Tru Edwards, Mario Williams



The Rams require their wide receivers to understand all three positions. While Smith is technically the starter here, Whittington, Nacua, and Mumpfield can all play in the slot as well as Nacua and Mumpfield. Brennan Presley is a player who stood out in the preseason last year and it will be interesting to see if he makes noise once again.

‘Big Slot’ Tight End

Jun 2, 2026; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight ends Tyler Higbee (89) and Terrance Ferguson (18) during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starter: Terrance Ferguson | Backup: Max Klare | Reserve: Dan Villari



Ferguson may be listed as a tight end, but he’s essentially the team’s WR3 as the offense transitions into more 13 personnel. While he can play in-line, Ferguson is best utilized in the slot or flexed out wide. Max Klare is another receiving tight end drafted in the second round. Klare likely won’t have an impact as a rookie, but should grow with Ferguson.

Y-Tight End

Starter: Colby Parkinson | Backups: Tyler Higbee, Davis Allen | Reserves: Mark Redman, Rohan Jones



Last season, Parkinson took a big step in the offense, setting career highs in receptions, yards, and touchdowns. His blocking ability makes him the perfect in-line tight end. While Higbee is getting older, he remains a reliable target in the passing game.

Left Tackle

Starter: Alaric Jackson | Backup: David Quessenberry | Reserve: AJ Arcuri



The Rams are very thin at left tackle behind Alaric Jackson, which is concerning given his recent legal issues. David Quessenberry is experienced, but isn’t someone the Rams will want to rely on long-term.

Left Guard

Starter: Steve Avila | Backup: Justin Dedich | Reserves: Wyatt Bowles



Steve Avila enters an important season as he plays in the final year of his rookie contract. Avila plays a key role in the run game, but has struggled to stay healthy. In place of Avila, the Rams have gotten reliable play out of Justin Dedich in the past as Wyatt Bowles remains their developmental option.

Center

Jun 2, 2026; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams lineman Austin Blaske (64) and assistant offensive line coach Brian Allen during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starter: Coleman Shelton | Backup: Beaux Limmer | Reserve: Dylan McMahon, Austin Blakse



While Shelton may not be the most exciting center in the NFL, he’s proven himself to be someone that the offense can rely on consistently. Limmer provides experienced depth, but struggled in his second season. If Dylan McMahon has a strong camp and preseason, he could make the roster.

Right Guard

Starter: Kevin Dotson



Dotson may be the only player listed at right guard, but that doesn’t mean that the Rams don’t have players who could step in. Rookie Keagen Trost could play right guard if needed. The Rams could also lean on Limmer or Dedich if necessary.

Right Tackle

Starter: Warren McClendon | Backup: Keagen Trost



Last season, Warren McClendon stepped in admirably for Rob Havenstein. He goes into 2026 as the Week 1 starter with Trost behind him. With a full offseason in the offense, McClendon should be able to establish immediate continuity and build on a strong 2025.

Defensive End

Jun 2, 2026; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Braden Fiske (55) during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starter: Braden Fiske | Backup: Larrell Murchison | Reserves: Jaxson Moi, Paytin Zdroik



As the Rams get closer to training camp, all eyes will be on whether Aaron Donald returns to the team. However, even if Donald doesn’t return, the Rams are plenty good on the defensive line. Braden Fiske has shown that he can be a quality starter, but needs to take a step forward.

Defensive Tackle

Starter: Kobie Turner | Backup: Ty Hamilton



While Kobie Turner is one of the most important players on the defensive line, Ty Hamilton needs to show improvement in year two. Hamilton struggled against the run last year and may need to prove himself to make the roster.

Nose Tackle

Starter: Poona Ford | Backup: Tyler Davis | Reserves: Tim Keenan III, Bill Norton



The Rams signed Poona Ford last year to help the defensive line against the run and he made a huge difference. Ford had a great first season with the Rams as Ty Davis also looked good in his second year. With Ford and Davis, the Rams have a strong nose tackle rotation and just drafted Tim Keenan III.

EDGE Rushers

Starters: Myles Garrett, Byron Young | Backups: Josaiah Stewart, Desjuan Johnson | Reserves: Tomon Fox, Keir Thomas, Eddie Walls, Wesley Bailey, Darry Peterson III



The Rams made the biggest move of the offseason when they traded for edge rusher Myles Garrett. Garrett should give the Rams exactly what they need to take their pass rush to the next level. Byron Young on the other side of Garrett is also a threat to rush the passer. While the Rams didn’t get a lot out of their 2025 rookie class, Josaiah Stewart showed some flashes.

Inside Linebacker

Jun 2, 2026; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Omar Speights (48) during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starters: Nate Landman, Omar Speights | Backups: Grant Stuard, Shaun Dolac | Reserves: Elias Neal, Kai Hill-Green



If there is a weakness on the Rams defense, it’s at linebacker. Landman overperformed last year and earned an extension, and Speights has been fine next to him. However, both have their weaknesses. The Rams signed Grant Stuard to replace Troy Reeder on special teams. Still, the player many remain excited about in this group is Shaun Dolac.

Field-Side Cornerback

Starter: Trent McDuffie | Backup: Emmanuel Forbes | Reserve: Al’zillion Hamilton, Nyzier Fourqurean



Somehow, the move for Myles Garrett wasn’t the only big trade the Rams made this offseason. Trent McDuffie will help raise the floor of the Rams’ cornerback room. He may not be a shutdown player, but he’s a very solid CB1. The addition of McDuffie allows the Rams to not rely on Forbes on every down as he moves to more of a depth role.

Boundary Cornerback

Starter: Jaylen Watson | Reserves: Cam Lampkin, Alex Johnson, Dre Norwood



While the Rams don’t necessarily have a backup for Watson, it would likely just be Forbes. Forbes brings similar length, but isn’t as physical. The Rams will look to keep Lampkin on the practice squad for depth while Fourqurean could impress as an undrafted free agent.

Slot Cornerback

Jun 2, 2026; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Quentin Lake (37) during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starter: Quentin Lake | Backup: Josh Wallace



When Quentin Lake played in the slot last season, the Rams had one of the best defenses in the NFL. Josh Wallace showed that he can play in that spot, but the Rams will also appreciate McDuffie’s versatility.

Free Safety

Starter: Kam Kinchens | Backup: Tanner Ingle | Reserve: Nick Andersen



With a better, more consistent pass rush, it should allow Kam Kinchens to play more aggressively at safety. Kinchens' specialty is creating turnovers, and he only had two last year. Tanner Ingle remains a special teams contributor and Nick Andersen will be looking to make the practice squad.

Strong Safety

Starters: Kam Curl | Backup: Jaylen McCollough | Reserve: Nate Valcarcel



The Rams made Kam Curl a priority this offseason and signed him to an extension. Curl was one of the best tackling safeties in the NFL in 2025. Jaylen McCollough will likely continue in his dime linebacker role as someone who specializes in the box.

Specialists

Starters: Harrison Mevis, Ethan Evans, Joe Cardona



After struggling on special teams last year, some would have liked the Rams to bring in some competition. However, the Rams are rolling it back with the same group that ended the season.