Rams May Have Answer to Return Game Struggles in Preseason Standout

The Los Angeles Rams released punt returner and wide receiver Alex Bachman on Tuesday, leaving a need at the position. Since making the move, there has been a lot of uncertainty about who will take over the role.

Releasing Bachman was certainly needed as it was time for the Rams to raise the bar from “just catch the punt.” Bachman averaged 5.2 yards per punt return and 22.9 yards per kick return. Bachman offered more reliability than Xavier Smith, but it still wasn’t good enough.

While Konata Mumpfield is listed as the backup punt returner, it’s unlikely that he’ll take that role. Some have brought up Tutu Atwell, but that’s not something that he’s done throughout his career. Atwell returned 10 punts as a rookie in 2021 before getting hurt and then returned just four punts in three years at Louisville.

It’s certainly possible that the Rams could look into trading for Josh Downs or even Chimere Dike if he’s available. At the same time, Downs may cost draft capital that the Rams don’t want to part with and Dike hasn’t offered a lot as a receiver in his career.

Brennan Presley Could Be the Answer to Rams' Return Game Struggles

Before the Rams make a move, they will likely move forward with players already in the building. One who makes the most sense is wide receiver Brennan Presley.

Presley was signed as an undrafted free agent last year and has had impressive moments in the preseason. Presley had 14 receptions for 125 yards in the preseason with a touchdown this year. During the 2025 preseason, Presley’s 164 receiving yards ranked fourth.

What a catch from Brennan Presley in the endzone! 🤲



📺 @CBSLosAngeles | 📲 https://t.co/R5m5kJYWYi pic.twitter.com/8zZMy6r9Sa — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 28, 2026

However, where the Rams will likely utilize Presley is on special teams as a returner. At Oklahoma State, he earned second-team All-Big 12 honors as a kick returner in 2021 and was twice named the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week. In 2024, he became the only Power Conference player to record at least 760 receiving yards, 200 kickoff return yards, and 50 rushing yards in a season.

In five years at Oklahoma State, Presley returned 51 punts and 61 kickoffs. However, most of his impact was felt as a returner on kickoffs. His 100-yard kickoff return against Oklahoma in 2021 helped lead the Cowboys to a 37-33 win.

We got Brennan Presley just chillen on the practice squad btw pic.twitter.com/N25BAk2dcr — HoldenCantor (@HoldenCantor) September 22, 2026

Can Brennan Presley Solve the Rams' Return Game Problems?

Presley has had limited return opportunities in the preseason with the Rams. During the 2025 preseason, he had a 38-yard return on a kickoff and then averaged 29.5 yards per kickoff return during the preseason this year. As a punt returner, Presley has just two punt returns the last two years, averaging 5.5 yards per return. It is worth noting that Presley had seven muffed punts at Oklahoma State.

While Presley hasn’t been on the active roster, he has spent the last two years on the practice squad. As the Rams continue to look to improve their special teams, Presley might be exactly what they need. The Rams are currently averaging just 23.5 yards per kickoff return, which ranks 29th in the NFL. While it’s been better over the last four weeks, there is still room for improvement.

The Rams have spent much of the season trying to find answers on special teams. After adding Joshua Karty to help the kickoff coverage last week, they are focusing on the return game this week. Releasing Bachman was another step in working to improve in that facet. Presley’s upside is certainly intriguing, and his experience and speed make him an option worth exploring. His performance in the preseason has at least earned him that opportunity.