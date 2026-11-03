Rams Release Alex Bachman as Special Teams Overhaul Continues

The Los Angeles Rams have made another change on special teams as they head into Week 9. On Tuesday, the Rams released wide receiver and kickoff/punt returner Alex Bachman. Over the past several weeks, the Rams have been working to make improvements to their special teams unit, and Bachman being released is the latest indication of that.

Earlier this season, the Rams turned to Bachman after they released wide receiver Xavier Smith from the same role. While Bachman fielded punts without issue, he didn’t offer much as a returner. Among players with at least five punt returns this season, Bachman averaged just 5.2 yards per return, which ranked 31st. At some point, the Rams needed to raise the bar from ‘just fielding punts’. Bachman averaged just 22.9 yards per kick return, ranking 62nd out of 75 qualifying returners.

Despite not giving up a long punt or kick return, the Rams lost 3.6 in special teams EPA on Sunday against the Chargers. Bachman gained zero yards on a punt return in which there looked to be space to head upfield.

Alex Bachman gained 0 yards on this play, and the ball is in his hands in this screenshot.



How? pic.twitter.com/QYDnMGkvYq — Sosa Kremenjas (@QBsMVP) November 2, 2026

It’s unclear where the Rams turn to next at returner. Jordan Whittington was the only other listed kick returner alongside Bachman, and the Rams just placed running back Dean Connors on injured reserve. At punt returner, Konata Mumpfield was technically the backup to Bachman. However, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Rams make a move this week for a returner.

Given the struggles on special teams this season, the Rams have made a conscious effort to improve. Last week, they signed Joshua Karty to help on kickoffs and also brought in Jon Rhattigan, who is a special teams player. Despite those changes, the Rams still lost 3.6 in special teams EPA without giving up a long return or missing any field goals last week.

Special Teams EPA through Week 8 pic.twitter.com/jkmVWblN8Z — SFdata9ers🏈📊 (@sfdata9ers) November 3, 2026

In a corresponding move to releasing Bachman, the Rams signed cornerback Cam Lampkin from the practice squad to the active roster. After releasing Nyzier Fourqurean last week, the Rams have signed him back to the practice squad as well. The Rams also released linebacker Garrett Nelson from the practice squad.

Head coach Sean McVay has made it clear that the Rams aren’t satisfied with their special teams unit. The Rams have spent much of the season trying to find answers on special teams, and releasing Bachman is the latest attempt to raise the standard.

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