Rams vs. Cardinals Prediction: Preview, Key Matchups, and What to Watch

The Los Angeles Rams will be looking to get their first division win on Sunday in Week 10 as they take on the Arizona Cardinals for the second time this season. Both teams will enter Sunday dealing with their own set of injuries. The Rams will have to manage without Puka Nacua, among others, while the Cardinals will be without Gardner Minshew at quarterback.

Since losing to the Cardinals back in Week 6, the Rams have won three straight games. The loss to the Cardinals marked rock bottom, but they’ve managed to climb back to .500 for the first time in 2026. However, the Rams continue to get bombarded with injuries. Along with Nacua, the Rams could be without Steve Avila, Trent McDuffie, and others in addition to the players already on injured reserve.

Carson Beck will be making his first career start for the Cardinals on Sunday, and it won’t be easy for him. The Cardinals will be without Michael Wilson and could be down to their fourth-string center. Beck will also be facing a Rams defense that looked good with Myles Garrett back last week.

Rams Offense vs. Cardinals Defense

Back in Week 6, the Rams were without Alaric Jackson at left tackle, and the Cardinals took advantage, blitzing Stafford relentlessly.For the most part, McVay was outcoached by defensive coordinator Nick Rallis. With Avila out and the Rams not having Nacua, it wouldn’t be surprising to see a similar game plan from the Cardinals.

Matchup to Watch: Rams WRs vs. Cardinals CBs

The Rams will be one of just two teams in Week 10 playing without a wide receiver who has recorded at least 250 receiving yards in 2026. Throughout the season, the Rams have been inconsistent on offense, and that was with Nacua. It’s going to be much more difficult when the top wide receiver options are Konata Mumpfield and Tutu Atwell. At some point, the Rams are going to have to be able to beat teams in the passing game and will need to prove they can still do so.

Rams Defense vs. Cardinals Offense

In the first game against the Cardinals, the Rams didn’t allow a single touchdown. However, they did allow long drives that ended in field goals. They allowed the Cardinals to play keep away and control the game. It wouldn’t be surprising to see the Cardinals come out with a similar game plan as they look to keep things simple for Beck in his first start.

Matchup to Watch: Myles Garrett vs. Jayden Williams

Jayden Williams has allowed an 8.3 percent pressure rate this season. Among qualifying offensive linemen, that’s the 10th-highest in the NFL. The Rams got Myles Garrett back last week, and he made his presence felt with three sacks and a forced fumble. Chris Shula will likely move Garrett around and line him up over the center occasionally, but he should be set up to have another strong performance.

Prediction

Given the amount of injuries on both sides, this is looking like it could be an ugly game. Both teams will be rolling out preseason-caliber options at wide receiver. With that said, Beck is making his first start and the Cardinals haven’t won at home since early last year. The Rams need a win going into their bye week to set themselves up well for the second half of the season. Without Nacua, the Rams will need to lean on the defense and run game.



Prediction: Rams 16, Cardinals 10

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