Myles Garrett Was Worth the Wait as Rams Beat Commanders For Third Straight Win

The Los Angeles Rams overcame another slow start on Sunday against the Washington Commanders, winning 20-13. For two months, the Rams waited for Myles Garrett to make his return, and Sunday showed that the wait was worth it. Garrett made his presence felt, finishing with three sacks and a forced fumble as the offense went through Puka Nacua in the win.

After trading for Garrett this offseason, the Rams had been without the 2025 sack leader and NFL Defensive Player of the Year since Week 1. Garrett had been on injured reserve for much of the last two months with a knee injury, but finally returned on Sunday.

It was Garrett’s forced fumble at the end of the first half that gave the offense momentum going into halftime and then his third sack of the day late in the fourth quarter that propelled the Rams to victory.

Without Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson at cornerback, the Rams relied on their cornerback depth. Facing his former team, Emmanuel Forbes had a pair of pass breakups in the second half.

Still, it took the Rams’ defense some time to find its rhythm. The Commanders scored on their first two drives as Jayden Daniels hit former Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson in the end zone to put the Commanders up 10-3.

For a second straight week, the offense had a slow start. Outside of Puka Nacua, they couldn’t find answers in the passing game. However, even Nacua took time to get going. With the Rams trailing, Nacua fumbled and the Commanders recovered at midfield.

Myles Garrett Takes Over in Return to Rams

That’s when Garrett and the defense took over. On the first play of the next drive, Daniels scrambled to his right and Garrett came in behind him and knocked the ball loose. Omar Speights recovered, giving the offense another chance to get points before the half. While the offense didn’t get in the end zone, Brandon McManus’ second field goal of the day made it 10-6.

Following the Commanders' opening touchdown, the Rams' defense went six straight drives without allowing a first down. That gave the offense the time it needed to get going. On the opening drive of the second half, Stafford hit Nacua on back-to-back plays and then it was Blake Corum who finished off the drive in the end zone to give the Rams their first lead of the day.

Puka Nacua Carries Rams Offense to Victory

After Stafford threw an interception that led to the Commanders tying the game at 13, the Rams went right back to Nacua on the next drive. Stafford hit Nacua on 3rd-and-11 to convert one of their only third downs of the afternoon. Nacua’s 14th catch of the day made it 20-13 for the Rams as Stafford threw a perfect ball to the corner of the end zone.

Sunday’s game once again confirmed that the Rams have a need at wide receiver. Nacua finished with 14 catches for 150 yards and a touchdown. Outside of Nacua, the Rams got little production from their other receivers. Tutu Atwell had a drop, while he and Konata Mumpfield combined for four catches for 36 yards.

Myles Garrett, Rams Defense Slam the Door on Commanders

The defense remained stout for the Rams, closing out the game in the fourth quarter. Garrett sacked Daniels as the Commanders looked to answer the Rams. After Garrett jumped offside on 3rd-and-10, he sacked Daniels on the next play to make it 4th-and-17. Forbes then knocked away a pass intended for Jefferson to force a turnover on downs.

With the game on the line, the Commanders made it interesting, progressing to the Rams’ 31-yard line. On the final play, Byron Young recovered a loose ball as the Commanders attempted a series of laterals in a last-ditch effort to tie the game.

It was another imperfect win for the Rams. However, it’s their third straight as they improve to above .500 for the first time this season. The Rams leaned on their stars to win the game, and both Nacua and Garrett stepped up when needed.

This is a Rams team that has yet to truly reach its ceiling, but with Garrett back, it appears to be getting closer.. With a win against the Arizona Cardinals next week, the Rams would be 6-4 at their bye week and in a good spot heading into the second half of the season.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X , and Instagram for the latest news.