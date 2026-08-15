Rams vs. Chiefs Live Blog: Tracking Ty Simpson's Preseason Debut

The Los Angeles Rams play the Kansas City Chiefs in their first preseason game on Saturday. Making his preseason debut will be rookie quarterback Ty Simpson. Simpson was drafted with the 13th overall pick as the heir to quarterback Matthew Stafford.

This will be the first time that Simpson will take the field in a Rams uniform. While Simpson has had his ups-and-downs throughout training camp, that is all to be expected for any rookie. However, Simpson has continually improved. In Saturday's game against the Chiefs, Simpson will look to apply what he's learned on the practice field and meeting rooms to a live-game environment.

It's unlikely that Simpson starts Saturday's game as he was listed on the initial depth chart behind quarterback Stetson Bennett. Simpson has taken all the reps behind Bennett throughout OTAs and training camp. It's unclear how much Bennett will play, but given how the Rams have handled the quarterback position in past years, it's possible that he plays the entire first half. That would leave the second half to Simpson.

Head coach Sean McVay was asked earlier this week what he needs to see from Bennett and Simpson during the game.

"I think just good command by both those guys," said McVay. "I want to see us get in and out of the huddle, good communication. There'll be a lot of different guys that'll be rotating in. I want Stetson to be able to do what he's done and I want Ty to be able to do what he's done as well. It'll be fun to watch both those guys play.”

The experience during the preseason will be important for Simpson and his development. Coming out of Alabama, Simpson only had one year of starting experience. Simpson started 15 games last year for the Crimson Tide and struggled down the stretch due to injury.

With Matthew Stafford as the starter and coming off of an MVP season, the Rams will hope Simpson doesn't need to play during his rookie season. Saturday's game against the Chiefs will likely be Simpson's only live-game reps until next summer. From there, Simpson will primarily be getting mental reps from the sideline.

"I'm super excited," said Simpson. "It is the first time I get to play a game not only in a Rams’ uniform, but in a NFL uniform. I'm really ready to show who I am. I'm not going to do anything that I know I'm not capable of doing. I’m just going to stick to my rules and stick to what I've been doing, throwing with conviction and having fun out there.

While many will be excited for the debut of sevreral of the rookies, that is even more so the case for Simpson.

The blog will remain active until approximately 7 p.m. PT and will update automatically. Also, don’t forget to check out our postgame coverage right here on Los Angeles Rams On SI.