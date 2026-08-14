10 Rams Players to Watch in Preseason Opener Against Chiefs

The Los Angeles Rams will play their first game of the preseason on Saturday against the Kansas City Chiefs. While the Rams won’t play their starters, there will still be plenty of players to watch. Several will be looking to move up the depth chart while others try to earn their spots on the practice squad. Here are 10 players to watch as the Rams begin the preseason.

QB Ty Simpson

Simpson is an obvious player to watch given that he was the 13th overall pick and this will be his first live-game action in a Rams uniform. When it comes to Simpson, the rookie mistakes are likely going to happen. However, it will be important to see him simply look comfortable operating in the offense and how he responds to getting hit.

If the pocket breaks down, sometimes it might be, 'Hey, the pocket's collapsing, where's my quick element?' Sometimes it might be, 'Hey, the pocket's collapsing but there's an escape lane and I can make some plays or second reaction types of plays,’” said head coach Sean McVay. “Both of those guys, those were parts of their game that we did like coming out of college, whether that be Georgia for Stetson or Alabama with Ty.”

Playing with third-string players, the situation around Simpson, especially on the offensive line, likely won’t be very good. Still, he’ll need to make the most of it and show that he can create out of structure and follow his reads.

CB Cam Lampkin

Lampkin had a strong training camp and has shown that he can potentially be reliable depth behind Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson, and Emmanuel Forbes.

“Cam Lampkin is a guy that's got a great spirit. He's one of those guys that seems to always be in the right place at the right time,” said McVay.

With a strong preseason, it wouldn’t be surprising to see cornerback Cam Lampkin earn a roster spot. Lampkin should see a decent amount of action during the preseason. After spending the last two years on the practice squad, he’ll have a chance.

WR CJ Daniels

One of the primary stories out of Rams training camp was the performance of wide receiver CJ Daniels. Daniels seemed to make at least one impressive play each day of training camp and has done enough that it might be hard to keep him off the field on Sundays.

While he may not be the undisputed WR3, Daniels has shown that he deserves to be in the rotation. Daniels had a strong connection with Stetson Bennett during training camp and that could carry over into Saturday’s game against the Chiefs.

“I've seen a guy who loves to show up and loves football,” said Bennett. “He shows up to work every single day and wants to go out there and cook whoever is guarding him. He loves football and he's going to catch the ball when it's in the air.”

EDGE Wesley Bailey

The Rams have a couple of undrafted free agents who will be worth watching during the preseason and Wesley Bailey is one of them. Bailey got some first-team reps on the edge during training camp and his athleticism pops on tape. Even if he doesn’t make the roster, he’ll be a strong practice squad candidate.

WR Brennan Presley

Last summer, it was Brennan Presley who led the Rams in receiving yards during the preseason. Among players with at least nine targets, his 3.15 yards per route run ranked sixth. He spent all of last year on the practice squad. After spending a full year in the system, it’ll be interesting to see whether he picks up where he left off.

Tell me Brennan Presley doesn't want to make this Rams roster.



Great job by Bennett to buy time, but Presley is 5'8, 174-pounds and just high-pointed the football on a hail-mary type play to keep the game alive. pic.twitter.com/wEwlZrAQ2R — Blaine Grisak 💭 (@BGMediaOnSI) August 18, 2025

S Nate Valcarcel

Another player who had a strong preseason last year was Nate Valcarcel. He also was on the practice squad all of last season. The Rams are deep at safety, meaning it will be difficult to make the roster, but he is someone who could land on the practice squad once again. Valcarcel had nine tackles last year during the preseason.

OT Keagen Trost

It’s very possible that Keagen Trost doesn’t play. However, given that he’s a rookie, the Rams may try to get him some limited action. An argument can be made that Trost is the Rams’ best backup tackle on the offensive line.

“He has gotten in there and competed, which is what you want,” said quarterback Matthew Stafford. “You want guys to go look like they belong. He definitely does that. He has had his opportunities to be in there with the ones, the twos, right side and left side. He never really blinks. He just goes in there and plays ball.”

Based on what Stafford said, Trost has played on the left and right side throughout training camp with the first and second-teams. Given some of the questions that the Rams have with their offensive line depth, it’ll be good to see Trost in action.

LB Kai Hill-Green

The Rams didn’t take a linebacker in the draft to the surprise of many. With that said, they did sign Kai Hill-Green from Alabama. It’s going to be difficult to make the roster at linebacker and the Rams did bring in Monty Rice last week. Hill-Green is someone who could shine during the preseason.

TE Dan Villari

The Rams didn’t spend a lot on their undrafted free agent rookie class. However, Villari received $45,000 guaranteed from the Rams. That was the most they gave out to an undrafted free agent. That doesn’t mean that Villari will make the roster, but the Rams clearly saw something in him. Villari played tight end at Syracuse and has prior experience playing quarterback. At the very least, he’s an intriguing offensive weapon.

I'll also mention Max Klare in here. The Rams drafted Klare in the second round and should get plenty of playing time throughout the preseason. Given the depth at tight end, he may not make an impact during his rookie season, but he could be an exciting player to watch over the next month.

DL Tim Keenan

Keenan may not have been the most exciting pick in the seventh round, but the Rams got a good player at that spot. He likely won’t see a lot of playing time as a rookie. However, learning behind Poona Ford will be beneficial. He doesn’t offer a lot as a pass-rusher, but he’ll be one to watch on the defensive line late in games.

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