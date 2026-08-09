Sean McVay Hints at Rams' Quarterback Plan for the Preseason

As the Los Angeles Rams get ready for their first preseason game next week against the Kansas City Chiefs, it has been unclear how they plan to distribute the reps at quarterback.

Over the past few seasons, it has been Stetson Bennett who has taken the majority of the preseason reps. While the Rams have had three quarterbacks in past years, Jimmy Garoppolo never played in the preseason given his veteran status and overall experience.

However, this season is different as the Rams also have Ty Simpson in the mix. How the Rams distribute the reps between Simpson and Bennett will certainly be something to watch.

Last week, McVay didn’t offer much on which quarterbacks would be starting in the preseason.

“I haven't decided that yet,” said McVay at the time. “What's good for me and what I try to do is just take it one day at a time because you want to see, 'How did today's practice go? Are we ready to move forward with our installations?”

Stetson Bennett Has Operated as the Rams' QB2

Throughout training camp, it has been Bennett taking all of the backup quarterback reps. On days in which Matthew Stafford hasn’t practiced, Bennett has led the starting offense with Simpson as the backup. When Stafford has practiced, Simpson’s reps have been more limited as Bennett has led the second-team offense.

The preseason could be important for Simpson as it provides valuable reps and experience. Simpson has had positive moments in training camp, but the preseason is an opportunity for him to apply what he’s learned in a live-game setting. Coming out of Alabama, Simpson had just one year of starting experience.

Preseason Gives Ty Simpson a Chance to Develop

Getting Simpson reps and experience now will be important as those will become minimal once the regular season starts. It’s also an opportunity for the Rams to evaluate Simpson and see what they have in their first-round pick at quarterback.

At the same time, the preseason has provided Bennett with his only in-game experience over the last few years. However, Bennett has impressed the coaching staff throughout training camp and the Rams may simply feel comfortable with what he’s done.

McVay was asked on Saturday about whether Simpson and Bennett will play in the preseason. “Ty definitely will. I haven't decided on Stetson yet,” said McVay. “[I’m] just seeing established positions, stuff like that.”

Stetson Bennett May Not Need Preseason Reps

If Bennett doesn’t play in the preseason, it would be a huge testament to how much the coaching staff believes in him going forward. he Rams typically don’t play starters and key depth players in the preseason. It would say a lot if Bennett is part of that.

While McVay’s answer on Saturday offered some clarity, it remains to be seen exactly how those reps will be distributed. At the very least, the Rams will get an opportunity to see what Simpson is capable of and how he applies what he’s learned in a live-game setting. Bennett has shown a lot of growth this offseason and it seems the Rams are comfortable with him as Matthew Stafford’s backup.

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