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Snead’s Snacks: Top Wide Receiver Fits for Rams in 2026 NFL Draft

The Rams have a clear wide receiver archetype. Here are prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft who match what Sean McVay values most.
Blaine Grisak|
Oct 12, 2024; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Washington Huskies wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) reacts after catching a touchdown pass during the second quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2024; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Washington Huskies wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) reacts after catching a touchdown pass during the second quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

In this story:

Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams may have one of the best wide receiver duos in the NFL, but they are still expected to take another player at the position in the 2026 NFL Draft. Adams is getting older and there is some uncertainty surrounding Nacua.

Since the 2020 NFL Draft, I've done a series called Snead's Snacks. In other words, we're going to look for common traits of previous Les Snead draft picks and find the best fits in the upcoming NFL Draft. The focus of today will be on offense at wide receiver. Last year, I correctly identified Konata Mumpfield as a fit.

Notable Past Rams Drafted Players

2023 - Puka Nacua, 5th Round

Puka Nacua Spider Chart
Puka Nacua Spider Chart | Mockdraftable

Puka Nacua's Athletic Measurements

Category

Measurement

Percentile

Height

6'1

60th percentile

Weight

210 lbs

49th percentile

Arm Length

32 inches

36th percentile

Hand Size

9.625 inches

59th percentile

Bench Press

15 reps

7.01 RAS

40-Yard Dash

4.56 seconds

5.68 RAS

10-Yard Split

1.62 seconds

3.89 RAS

20-Yard Split

2.64 seconds

5.93 RAS

Vertical Jump

33 inches

3.72 RAS

Shuttle

4.36 seconds

3.63 RAS

3-Cone

7.32 seconds

1.67 RAS

Puka Nacua's Athletic Trait Grades

Puka Nacua RAS
Puka Nacua RAS | Kent Lee Platte

Grades

Rating

Size Grade

Good

Speed Grade

Okay

Agility Grade

Poor

Explosion Grade

Okay

RAS

5.17 - Okay

Puka Nacua's Film Traits

Top 3 Film Traits

Play Trait

Trait 1

Good Routes

Trait 2

Elite YAC ability/Ball tracking

Trait 3

Great run-blocking

Overview of Pick

Puka Nacua was drafted on Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft with the fourth of the Rams' four fifth-round picks. Nacua broke the rookie receiving yards and receptions record and was an anonymous First-Team All-Pro selection last season. He has developed into one of the best wide receivers in the NFL.

2021 - TuTu Atwell, 2nd Round

Tutu Atwell's Athletic Measurements

Tutu Atwell Spider Chart
Tutu Atwell Spider Chart | Mockdraftable

Category

Measurement

Percentile

Height

5'8

4th percentile

Weight

155 lbs

0th percentile

Arm Length

29.25 inches

2nd percentile

Hand Size

8.88 inches

13th percentile

40-Yard Dash

4.39 seconds

86th percentile

10-Yard Split

1.49 seconds

94th percentile

20-Yard Split

2.6 seconds

49th percentile

Vertical Jump

33 inches

19th percentile

Shuttle

4.09 seconds

66th percentile

3-Cone

6.87

84th percentile

Tutu Atwell's Athletic Trait Grades

Tutu Atwell RAS
Tutu Atwell RAS | Kent Lee Platte

Grades

Rating

Size Grade

Very Poor

Speed Grade

Elite

Agility Grade

Great

Explosion Grade

Poor

RAS

6.26 - Good

Tutu Atwell's Film Traits

Top 3 Film Traits

Play Trait

Trait 1

Good athlete/Fast

Trait 2

Good route runner

Trait 3

Competitive run blocker/physical

Overview of Pick

It can be argued that Tutu Atwell wasn't used properly in the Rams offense. Atwell fit many of the traits that the Rams look for, but was a limited, role specific player. He primarility lined up in the slot at Louisville and would be asked to be alignment versatile in the Rams offense. Unfortunately, outside of flashes, it never worked.

2020 - Van Jefferson, 2nd Round

*Note: Van Jefferson did not work out prior to 2020 NFL Draft due to Jones fracture in his right foot.

Van Jefferson's Athletic Measurements

Van Jefferson Spider Chart
Van Jefferson Spider Chart | Mockdraftable

Category

Measurement

Percentile

Height

6'1

48th percentile

Weight

200 lbs

46th percentile

Arm Length

32.75 inches

75th percentile

Hand Size

9.13 inches

31st percentile

Van Jefferson's Athletic Trait Grades

Van Jefferson RAS
Van Jefferson RAS | Kent Lee Platte

Van Jefferson's Film Traits

Top 3 Film Traits

Play Trait

Trait 1

Good speed and YAC ability

Trait 2

Well-developed routes

Trait 3

Competitive attitude

Overview of Pick

The Rams traded Van Jefferson before the end of his rookie contract. However, his 2021 season was a success. He showcased his speed with the ability to run past defenders and win vertically. Overall, his route running was good. Jefferson became the odd-man out with the emergence of Nacua and started to have more focus drops.

2017 - Cooper Kupp, 3rd Round

Cooper Kupp's Athletic Measurements

Cooper Kupp Spider Chart
Cooper Kupp Spider Chart | Mockdraftable

Category

Measurement

Percentile

Height

6'2

67th percentile

Weight

204 lbs

55th percentile

Arm Length

31.5 inches

36th percentile

Hand Size

9.5 inches

60th percentile

40-Yard Dash

4.62 seconds

13th percentile

Vertical Jump

31 inches

7th percentile

Shuttle

4.08 seconds

84th percentile

3-Cone

6.75 seconds

83rd percentile

Cooper Kupp's Athletic Trait Grades

Cooper Kupp RAS
Cooper Kupp RAS | Kent Lee Platte

Grades

Rating

Size Grade

Good

Speed Grade

Poor

Agility Grade

Great

Explosion Grade

Poor

RAS

5 - Okay

Cooper Kupp's Film Traits

Top 3 Film Traits

Play Trait

Trait 1

Good ball tracker

Trait 2

Positive route runner

Trait 3

Confident and competitive

Overview of Pick

While Cooper Kupp didn't run fast at the NFL Combine, his play speed was much faster. Kupp played at FCS Eastern Washington, but played well against stronger competition. He brought his same competitiveness and route running to the Rams and would go on to win the triple crown and Super Bowl MVP in 2021.

2017 - Josh Reynolds, 4th Round

Josh Reynolds' Athletic Measurements

Josh Reynolds Spider Chart
Josh Reynolds Spider Chart | Mockdraftable

Category

Measurement

Percentile

Height

6'3

81st percentile

Weight

194 lbs

32nd percentile

Arm Length

31.5 inches

36th percentile

Hand Size

9.38 inches

50th percentile

40-Yard Dash

4.52 seconds

42nd percentile

Vertical Jump

37 inches

68th percentile

Shuttle

4.13 seconds

75th percentile

3-Cone

6.83 seconds

71st percentile

Josh Reynolds' Athletic Trait Grades

Josh Reynolds RAS
Josh Reynolds RAS | Kent Lee Platte

Grades

Rating

Size Grade

Good

Speed Grade

Good

Agility Grade

Good

Explosion Grade

Great

RAS

9.1 - Great

Josh Reynolds' Film Traits

Top 3 Film Traits

Play Trait

Trait 1

Vertical threat/Good ball-tracking

Trait 2

Excels in contested catches/Ultra competitive

Trait 3

No wasted motion in routes

Overview of Pick

Throughout his career with the Rams, Josh Reynolds was a very good wide receiver to have as depth. He may have consistently been the WR3 or WR4, but he produced. Reynolds was a good route runner for his size and had underrated speed and ball tracking to win deep.

Notable Past Rams Undrafted Players/Free Agents

2017 - Robert Woods, Free Agent

Robert Woods' Athletic Measurements

Robert Woods Spider Chart
Robert Woods Spider Chart | Mockdraftable

Category

Measurement

Percentile

Height

6'0

32nd percentile

Weight

201 lbs

48th percentile

Arm Length

31 inches

23rd percentile

Hand Size

9.25 inches

41st percentile

Bench Press

14

44th percentile

40-Yard Dash

4.51 seconds

52nd percentile

10-Yard Split

1.62 seconds

14th percentile

Vertical Jump

33.5 inches

27th percentile

Broad Jump

117 inches

23rd percentile

Shuttle

4.47 seconds

7th percentile

3-Cone

7.15

19th percentile

Robert Woods' Athletic Trait Grades

Robert Woods RAS
Robert Woods RAS | Kent Lee Platte

Grades

Rating

Size Grade

Okay

Speed Grade

Okay

Agility Grade

Very Poor

Explosion Grade

Poor

RAS

3.55 - Poor

Robert Woods' Film Traits

Top 3 Film Traits

Play Trait

Trait 1

Good ball tracking/Body control/YAC

Trait 2

Can excel on any route

Trait 3

Does job downfield as blocker

Common Traits The Rams Look For in Wide Receivers

They Prioritize Competitiveness, Not Athletic Traits

It shouldn't come as a surprise, but the Rams are more trait-focused when it comes to wide receiver rather than focusing on pure athleticism. They prioritize play strength, play speed, and competitiveness over pure athleticism. Tutu Atwell didn’t have great size, but displayed toughness and competed in the run game despite his small frame. All of the players that the Rams have drafted have been competitive blockers. This is a non-negotiable.

They also don’t seem to value testing speed as Kupp ran a 4.62 and scored in the 13th percentile. Athletic testing isn't completely ignored, but the Rams look for a specific archetype.

Route Running and YAC Creation is a Must

In order to be successful in the Sean McVay offense, a wide receiver is expected to run precise routes to get open. Jordan Whittington was a detailed route runner and Puka Nacua also ran good routes at BYU. This was also the case for Atwell and Van Jefferson. The McVay offense is timing-based and therefore a wide receiver is expected to be at a certain spot at a specific time in the quarterback's progression. That requires detailed route-running, and the Rams emphasize that in their scouting process. This aligns with the one athletic test that the Rams may value. Players that the Rams have drafted tend to test well in the 3-cone. Atwell’s time was in the 66th percentile, the lowest among them, and several have scored in the 75th percentile or higher.

Another common trait for Rams receivers is their ability to create after the catch. Last year's seventh-round pick Konata Mumpfield was slippery after the catch at Pitt. Nacua had elite YAC at BYU and Van Jefferson had good YAC ability. While McVay's scheme creates space, the Rams ask their wide receivers to maximize it.

Versatility and Role Flexibility

The Rams value wide receivers who can play across the offensive formation and in multiple alignments. A player has to be able to play the X, Z, and slot interchangeably. McVay likes to move his wide receivers around from the slot to outside in order to give the offense more variance. A player only being able to play one spot limits that. Having a wide receiver who can win from multiple spots allows for flexibility.

2026 Players Who Fit The Rams

Carnell Tate, Ohio State

To get Tate, it would very likely require them to trade up. However, Tate fits the Rams perfectly and is someone who has to be included on this list. Tate worked as the X and flanker at Ohio State, showcasing his versatility and should be able to play both roles in the NFL. He didn't run fast at the NFL Combine, running a 4.53 40-yard dash. However, his play speed is much faster which is what the Rams will prioritize. Tate is seen as a crafty route runner and one of the best ball trackers in the class. He may not be the strongest blocker in the run game, but he's competitive in that area and willing to do it.

Draft Projection: Top-10

Carnell Tate RAS
Carnell Tate RAS | Kent Lee Platte

Denzel Boston, Washington

Denzel Boston is an underrated fit for the Rams at wide receiver and hasn't been talked about a lot. However, he runs fluid routes and displays alignment versatility as an X or Z receiver. Boston has top-notch ball-tracking ability and he plays faster than his timed speed. Pro Football Focus graded Boston as a top three blocking wide receiver last season. If the Rams are unable to get either Tate or Tyson, Boston is a player that the Rams could have serious interest in at some point in the first round.

Draft Projection: 1st Round

Denzel Boston RAS
Denzel Boston RAS | Kent Lee Platte

Germie Bernard, Alabama

Bernard checks a lot of the boxes that the Rams have typically looked for in a wide receiver. He's a competitive blocker, displays good body control, and can create after the catch. His 3-cone at the NFL Combine landed in the 87th percentile which shows up in his route running. Bernard's routes are precise and he runs them with good tempo. Additionally, Bernard can line up inside in the slot or play outside as the movement Z.

Germie Bernard RAS
Germie Bernard RAS | Kent Lee Platte

Elijah Sarratt, Indiana

An argument can be made for both Omar Cooper Jr. and Elijah Sarratt as fits for the Rams. Cooper will fall in the honorable mentions, but Sarratt is a mid-round option who fits well. He's a disciplined route-runner and a high-energy player. This shows up in his run-blocking where he is ultra competitive. Sarratt lacks some versatility and YAC ability, but there’s too much to like for that to be an issue.

Elijah Sarratt RAS
Elijah Sarratt RAS | Kent Lee Platt

CJ Daniels, Miami

As a late-round gem, Daniels makes a lot of sense on Day 3 of the draft. He has crafty instincts and is sudden as a route runner at all three wide receiver spots. Daniels also displays dependable ball skills and is feisty as a blocker. While he doesn't display a lot of YAC ability, the rest of his game aligns with the Rams' archetype.

Draft Projection: 7th Round-PFA

CJ Daniels RAS
CJ Daniels RAS | Kent Lee Platte

Honorable Mentions

KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

  • Alignment versatile
  • Natural separator
  • Shows competitiveness

Draft Projection: Late-1st Round

Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana

  • Shows inside-out versatility
  • Ultra competitive
  • Good ball skills

Draft Projection: 1st Round

De'Zhaun Stribling, Ole Miss

  • Competitive as a run-blocker
  • Good ball-tracking ability
  • Strong YAC ability
  • Limited route-tree

Draft Projection: 3rd Round

Reggie Virgil, Texas Tech

  • Shows inside-out versatility
  • Competitive Blocker
  • Good ball-tracking
  • Lacks YAC

Draft Projection: 6th-7th Round

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Published
Blaine Grisak
BLAINE GRISAK

Blaine Grisak is the Lead Publisher for Rams on SI covering the Los Angeles Rams. Prior to joining On Sports Illustrated, he covered the Rams for TurfShow Times, attending events such as the NFL Draft, NFL Combine, and Senior Bowl. A graduate of Northeastern University, Blaine grew up in Montana.

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