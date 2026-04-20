Snead’s Snacks: Top Wide Receiver Fits for Rams in 2026 NFL Draft
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The Los Angeles Rams may have one of the best wide receiver duos in the NFL, but they are still expected to take another player at the position in the 2026 NFL Draft. Adams is getting older and there is some uncertainty surrounding Nacua.
Since the 2020 NFL Draft, I've done a series called Snead's Snacks. In other words, we're going to look for common traits of previous Les Snead draft picks and find the best fits in the upcoming NFL Draft. The focus of today will be on offense at wide receiver. Last year, I correctly identified Konata Mumpfield as a fit.
Notable Past Rams Drafted Players
2023 - Puka Nacua, 5th Round
Puka Nacua's Athletic Measurements
Category
Measurement
Percentile
Height
6'1
60th percentile
Weight
210 lbs
49th percentile
Arm Length
32 inches
36th percentile
Hand Size
9.625 inches
59th percentile
Bench Press
15 reps
7.01 RAS
40-Yard Dash
4.56 seconds
5.68 RAS
10-Yard Split
1.62 seconds
3.89 RAS
20-Yard Split
2.64 seconds
5.93 RAS
Vertical Jump
33 inches
3.72 RAS
Shuttle
4.36 seconds
3.63 RAS
3-Cone
7.32 seconds
1.67 RAS
Puka Nacua's Athletic Trait Grades
Grades
Rating
Size Grade
Good
Speed Grade
Okay
Agility Grade
Poor
Explosion Grade
Okay
RAS
5.17 - Okay
Puka Nacua's Film Traits
Top 3 Film Traits
Play Trait
Trait 1
Good Routes
Trait 2
Elite YAC ability/Ball tracking
Trait 3
Great run-blocking
Overview of Pick
Puka Nacua was drafted on Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft with the fourth of the Rams' four fifth-round picks. Nacua broke the rookie receiving yards and receptions record and was an anonymous First-Team All-Pro selection last season. He has developed into one of the best wide receivers in the NFL.
2021 - TuTu Atwell, 2nd Round
Tutu Atwell's Athletic Measurements
Category
Measurement
Percentile
Height
5'8
4th percentile
Weight
155 lbs
0th percentile
Arm Length
29.25 inches
2nd percentile
Hand Size
8.88 inches
13th percentile
40-Yard Dash
4.39 seconds
86th percentile
10-Yard Split
1.49 seconds
94th percentile
20-Yard Split
2.6 seconds
49th percentile
Vertical Jump
33 inches
19th percentile
Shuttle
4.09 seconds
66th percentile
3-Cone
6.87
84th percentile
Tutu Atwell's Athletic Trait Grades
Grades
Rating
Size Grade
Very Poor
Speed Grade
Elite
Agility Grade
Great
Explosion Grade
Poor
RAS
6.26 - Good
Tutu Atwell's Film Traits
Top 3 Film Traits
Play Trait
Trait 1
Good athlete/Fast
Trait 2
Good route runner
Trait 3
Competitive run blocker/physical
Overview of Pick
It can be argued that Tutu Atwell wasn't used properly in the Rams offense. Atwell fit many of the traits that the Rams look for, but was a limited, role specific player. He primarility lined up in the slot at Louisville and would be asked to be alignment versatile in the Rams offense. Unfortunately, outside of flashes, it never worked.
2020 - Van Jefferson, 2nd Round
*Note: Van Jefferson did not work out prior to 2020 NFL Draft due to Jones fracture in his right foot.
Van Jefferson's Athletic Measurements
Category
Measurement
Percentile
Height
6'1
48th percentile
Weight
200 lbs
46th percentile
Arm Length
32.75 inches
75th percentile
Hand Size
9.13 inches
31st percentile
Van Jefferson's Athletic Trait Grades
Van Jefferson's Film Traits
Top 3 Film Traits
Play Trait
Trait 1
Good speed and YAC ability
Trait 2
Well-developed routes
Trait 3
Competitive attitude
Overview of Pick
The Rams traded Van Jefferson before the end of his rookie contract. However, his 2021 season was a success. He showcased his speed with the ability to run past defenders and win vertically. Overall, his route running was good. Jefferson became the odd-man out with the emergence of Nacua and started to have more focus drops.
2017 - Cooper Kupp, 3rd Round
Cooper Kupp's Athletic Measurements
Category
Measurement
Percentile
Height
6'2
67th percentile
Weight
204 lbs
55th percentile
Arm Length
31.5 inches
36th percentile
Hand Size
9.5 inches
60th percentile
40-Yard Dash
4.62 seconds
13th percentile
Vertical Jump
31 inches
7th percentile
Shuttle
4.08 seconds
84th percentile
3-Cone
6.75 seconds
83rd percentile
Cooper Kupp's Athletic Trait Grades
Grades
Rating
Size Grade
Good
Speed Grade
Poor
Agility Grade
Great
Explosion Grade
Poor
RAS
5 - Okay
Cooper Kupp's Film Traits
Top 3 Film Traits
Play Trait
Trait 1
Good ball tracker
Trait 2
Positive route runner
Trait 3
Confident and competitive
Overview of Pick
While Cooper Kupp didn't run fast at the NFL Combine, his play speed was much faster. Kupp played at FCS Eastern Washington, but played well against stronger competition. He brought his same competitiveness and route running to the Rams and would go on to win the triple crown and Super Bowl MVP in 2021.
2017 - Josh Reynolds, 4th Round
Josh Reynolds' Athletic Measurements
Category
Measurement
Percentile
Height
6'3
81st percentile
Weight
194 lbs
32nd percentile
Arm Length
31.5 inches
36th percentile
Hand Size
9.38 inches
50th percentile
40-Yard Dash
4.52 seconds
42nd percentile
Vertical Jump
37 inches
68th percentile
Shuttle
4.13 seconds
75th percentile
3-Cone
6.83 seconds
71st percentile
Josh Reynolds' Athletic Trait Grades
Grades
Rating
Size Grade
Good
Speed Grade
Good
Agility Grade
Good
Explosion Grade
Great
RAS
9.1 - Great
Josh Reynolds' Film Traits
Top 3 Film Traits
Play Trait
Trait 1
Vertical threat/Good ball-tracking
Trait 2
Excels in contested catches/Ultra competitive
Trait 3
No wasted motion in routes
Overview of Pick
Throughout his career with the Rams, Josh Reynolds was a very good wide receiver to have as depth. He may have consistently been the WR3 or WR4, but he produced. Reynolds was a good route runner for his size and had underrated speed and ball tracking to win deep.
Notable Past Rams Undrafted Players/Free Agents
2017 - Robert Woods, Free Agent
Robert Woods' Athletic Measurements
Category
Measurement
Percentile
Height
6'0
32nd percentile
Weight
201 lbs
48th percentile
Arm Length
31 inches
23rd percentile
Hand Size
9.25 inches
41st percentile
Bench Press
14
44th percentile
40-Yard Dash
4.51 seconds
52nd percentile
10-Yard Split
1.62 seconds
14th percentile
Vertical Jump
33.5 inches
27th percentile
Broad Jump
117 inches
23rd percentile
Shuttle
4.47 seconds
7th percentile
3-Cone
7.15
19th percentile
Robert Woods' Athletic Trait Grades
Grades
Rating
Size Grade
Okay
Speed Grade
Okay
Agility Grade
Very Poor
Explosion Grade
Poor
RAS
3.55 - Poor
Robert Woods' Film Traits
Top 3 Film Traits
Play Trait
Trait 1
Good ball tracking/Body control/YAC
Trait 2
Can excel on any route
Trait 3
Does job downfield as blocker
Common Traits The Rams Look For in Wide Receivers
They Prioritize Competitiveness, Not Athletic Traits
It shouldn't come as a surprise, but the Rams are more trait-focused when it comes to wide receiver rather than focusing on pure athleticism. They prioritize play strength, play speed, and competitiveness over pure athleticism. Tutu Atwell didn’t have great size, but displayed toughness and competed in the run game despite his small frame. All of the players that the Rams have drafted have been competitive blockers. This is a non-negotiable.
They also don’t seem to value testing speed as Kupp ran a 4.62 and scored in the 13th percentile. Athletic testing isn't completely ignored, but the Rams look for a specific archetype.
Route Running and YAC Creation is a Must
In order to be successful in the Sean McVay offense, a wide receiver is expected to run precise routes to get open. Jordan Whittington was a detailed route runner and Puka Nacua also ran good routes at BYU. This was also the case for Atwell and Van Jefferson. The McVay offense is timing-based and therefore a wide receiver is expected to be at a certain spot at a specific time in the quarterback's progression. That requires detailed route-running, and the Rams emphasize that in their scouting process. This aligns with the one athletic test that the Rams may value. Players that the Rams have drafted tend to test well in the 3-cone. Atwell’s time was in the 66th percentile, the lowest among them, and several have scored in the 75th percentile or higher.
Another common trait for Rams receivers is their ability to create after the catch. Last year's seventh-round pick Konata Mumpfield was slippery after the catch at Pitt. Nacua had elite YAC at BYU and Van Jefferson had good YAC ability. While McVay's scheme creates space, the Rams ask their wide receivers to maximize it.
Versatility and Role Flexibility
The Rams value wide receivers who can play across the offensive formation and in multiple alignments. A player has to be able to play the X, Z, and slot interchangeably. McVay likes to move his wide receivers around from the slot to outside in order to give the offense more variance. A player only being able to play one spot limits that. Having a wide receiver who can win from multiple spots allows for flexibility.
2026 Players Who Fit The Rams
Carnell Tate, Ohio State
To get Tate, it would very likely require them to trade up. However, Tate fits the Rams perfectly and is someone who has to be included on this list. Tate worked as the X and flanker at Ohio State, showcasing his versatility and should be able to play both roles in the NFL. He didn't run fast at the NFL Combine, running a 4.53 40-yard dash. However, his play speed is much faster which is what the Rams will prioritize. Tate is seen as a crafty route runner and one of the best ball trackers in the class. He may not be the strongest blocker in the run game, but he's competitive in that area and willing to do it.
Draft Projection: Top-10
Denzel Boston, Washington
Denzel Boston is an underrated fit for the Rams at wide receiver and hasn't been talked about a lot. However, he runs fluid routes and displays alignment versatility as an X or Z receiver. Boston has top-notch ball-tracking ability and he plays faster than his timed speed. Pro Football Focus graded Boston as a top three blocking wide receiver last season. If the Rams are unable to get either Tate or Tyson, Boston is a player that the Rams could have serious interest in at some point in the first round.
Draft Projection: 1st Round
Germie Bernard, Alabama
Bernard checks a lot of the boxes that the Rams have typically looked for in a wide receiver. He's a competitive blocker, displays good body control, and can create after the catch. His 3-cone at the NFL Combine landed in the 87th percentile which shows up in his route running. Bernard's routes are precise and he runs them with good tempo. Additionally, Bernard can line up inside in the slot or play outside as the movement Z.
Elijah Sarratt, Indiana
An argument can be made for both Omar Cooper Jr. and Elijah Sarratt as fits for the Rams. Cooper will fall in the honorable mentions, but Sarratt is a mid-round option who fits well. He's a disciplined route-runner and a high-energy player. This shows up in his run-blocking where he is ultra competitive. Sarratt lacks some versatility and YAC ability, but there’s too much to like for that to be an issue.
CJ Daniels, Miami
As a late-round gem, Daniels makes a lot of sense on Day 3 of the draft. He has crafty instincts and is sudden as a route runner at all three wide receiver spots. Daniels also displays dependable ball skills and is feisty as a blocker. While he doesn't display a lot of YAC ability, the rest of his game aligns with the Rams' archetype.
Draft Projection: 7th Round-PFA
Honorable Mentions
KC Concepcion, Texas A&M
- Alignment versatile
- Natural separator
- Shows competitiveness
Draft Projection: Late-1st Round
Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana
- Shows inside-out versatility
- Ultra competitive
- Good ball skills
Draft Projection: 1st Round
De'Zhaun Stribling, Ole Miss
- Competitive as a run-blocker
- Good ball-tracking ability
- Strong YAC ability
- Limited route-tree
Draft Projection: 3rd Round
Reggie Virgil, Texas Tech
- Shows inside-out versatility
- Competitive Blocker
- Good ball-tracking
- Lacks YAC
Draft Projection: 6th-7th Round
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Blaine Grisak is the Lead Publisher for Rams on SI covering the Los Angeles Rams. Prior to joining On Sports Illustrated, he covered the Rams for TurfShow Times, attending events such as the NFL Draft, NFL Combine, and Senior Bowl. A graduate of Northeastern University, Blaine grew up in Montana.Follow BGMediaOnSI