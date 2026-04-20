Snead’s Snacks: Top Wide Receiver Fits for Rams in 2026 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams may have one of the best wide receiver duos in the NFL, but they are still expected to take another player at the position in the 2026 NFL Draft. Adams is getting older and there is some uncertainty surrounding Nacua.

Since the 2020 NFL Draft, I've done a series called Snead's Snacks. In other words, we're going to look for common traits of previous Les Snead draft picks and find the best fits in the upcoming NFL Draft. The focus of today will be on offense at wide receiver. Last year, I correctly identified Konata Mumpfield as a fit.

Notable Past Rams Drafted Players

2023 - Puka Nacua, 5th Round

Puka Nacua Spider Chart | Mockdraftable

Puka Nacua's Athletic Measurements

Category Measurement Percentile Height 6'1 60th percentile Weight 210 lbs 49th percentile Arm Length 32 inches 36th percentile Hand Size 9.625 inches 59th percentile Bench Press 15 reps 7.01 RAS 40-Yard Dash 4.56 seconds 5.68 RAS 10-Yard Split 1.62 seconds 3.89 RAS 20-Yard Split 2.64 seconds 5.93 RAS Vertical Jump 33 inches 3.72 RAS Shuttle 4.36 seconds 3.63 RAS 3-Cone 7.32 seconds 1.67 RAS

Puka Nacua's Athletic Trait Grades

Puka Nacua RAS | Kent Lee Platte

Grades Rating Size Grade Good Speed Grade Okay Agility Grade Poor Explosion Grade Okay RAS 5.17 - Okay

Puka Nacua's Film Traits

Top 3 Film Traits Play Trait Trait 1 Good Routes Trait 2 Elite YAC ability/Ball tracking Trait 3 Great run-blocking

Overview of Pick

Puka Nacua was drafted on Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft with the fourth of the Rams' four fifth-round picks. Nacua broke the rookie receiving yards and receptions record and was an anonymous First-Team All-Pro selection last season. He has developed into one of the best wide receivers in the NFL.

2021 - TuTu Atwell, 2nd Round

Tutu Atwell's Athletic Measurements

Tutu Atwell Spider Chart | Mockdraftable

Category Measurement Percentile Height 5'8 4th percentile Weight 155 lbs 0th percentile Arm Length 29.25 inches 2nd percentile Hand Size 8.88 inches 13th percentile 40-Yard Dash 4.39 seconds 86th percentile 10-Yard Split 1.49 seconds 94th percentile 20-Yard Split 2.6 seconds 49th percentile Vertical Jump 33 inches 19th percentile Shuttle 4.09 seconds 66th percentile 3-Cone 6.87 84th percentile

Tutu Atwell's Athletic Trait Grades

Tutu Atwell RAS | Kent Lee Platte

Grades Rating Size Grade Very Poor Speed Grade Elite Agility Grade Great Explosion Grade Poor RAS 6.26 - Good

Tutu Atwell's Film Traits

Top 3 Film Traits Play Trait Trait 1 Good athlete/Fast Trait 2 Good route runner Trait 3 Competitive run blocker/physical

Overview of Pick

It can be argued that Tutu Atwell wasn't used properly in the Rams offense. Atwell fit many of the traits that the Rams look for, but was a limited, role specific player. He primarility lined up in the slot at Louisville and would be asked to be alignment versatile in the Rams offense. Unfortunately, outside of flashes, it never worked.

2020 - Van Jefferson, 2nd Round

*Note: Van Jefferson did not work out prior to 2020 NFL Draft due to Jones fracture in his right foot.

Van Jefferson's Athletic Measurements

Van Jefferson Spider Chart | Mockdraftable

Category Measurement Percentile Height 6'1 48th percentile Weight 200 lbs 46th percentile Arm Length 32.75 inches 75th percentile Hand Size 9.13 inches 31st percentile

Van Jefferson's Athletic Trait Grades

Van Jefferson RAS | Kent Lee Platte

Van Jefferson's Film Traits

Top 3 Film Traits Play Trait Trait 1 Good speed and YAC ability Trait 2 Well-developed routes Trait 3 Competitive attitude

Overview of Pick

The Rams traded Van Jefferson before the end of his rookie contract. However, his 2021 season was a success. He showcased his speed with the ability to run past defenders and win vertically. Overall, his route running was good. Jefferson became the odd-man out with the emergence of Nacua and started to have more focus drops.

2017 - Cooper Kupp, 3rd Round

Cooper Kupp's Athletic Measurements

Cooper Kupp Spider Chart | Mockdraftable

Category Measurement Percentile Height 6'2 67th percentile Weight 204 lbs 55th percentile Arm Length 31.5 inches 36th percentile Hand Size 9.5 inches 60th percentile 40-Yard Dash 4.62 seconds 13th percentile Vertical Jump 31 inches 7th percentile Shuttle 4.08 seconds 84th percentile 3-Cone 6.75 seconds 83rd percentile

Cooper Kupp's Athletic Trait Grades

Cooper Kupp RAS | Kent Lee Platte

Grades Rating Size Grade Good Speed Grade Poor Agility Grade Great Explosion Grade Poor RAS 5 - Okay

Cooper Kupp's Film Traits

Top 3 Film Traits Play Trait Trait 1 Good ball tracker Trait 2 Positive route runner Trait 3 Confident and competitive

Overview of Pick

While Cooper Kupp didn't run fast at the NFL Combine, his play speed was much faster. Kupp played at FCS Eastern Washington, but played well against stronger competition. He brought his same competitiveness and route running to the Rams and would go on to win the triple crown and Super Bowl MVP in 2021.

2017 - Josh Reynolds, 4th Round

Josh Reynolds' Athletic Measurements

Josh Reynolds Spider Chart | Mockdraftable

Category Measurement Percentile Height 6'3 81st percentile Weight 194 lbs 32nd percentile Arm Length 31.5 inches 36th percentile Hand Size 9.38 inches 50th percentile 40-Yard Dash 4.52 seconds 42nd percentile Vertical Jump 37 inches 68th percentile Shuttle 4.13 seconds 75th percentile 3-Cone 6.83 seconds 71st percentile

Josh Reynolds' Athletic Trait Grades

Josh Reynolds RAS | Kent Lee Platte

Grades Rating Size Grade Good Speed Grade Good Agility Grade Good Explosion Grade Great RAS 9.1 - Great

Josh Reynolds' Film Traits

Top 3 Film Traits Play Trait Trait 1 Vertical threat/Good ball-tracking Trait 2 Excels in contested catches/Ultra competitive Trait 3 No wasted motion in routes

Overview of Pick

Throughout his career with the Rams, Josh Reynolds was a very good wide receiver to have as depth. He may have consistently been the WR3 or WR4, but he produced. Reynolds was a good route runner for his size and had underrated speed and ball tracking to win deep.

Notable Past Rams Undrafted Players/Free Agents

2017 - Robert Woods, Free Agent

Robert Woods' Athletic Measurements

Robert Woods Spider Chart | Mockdraftable

Category Measurement Percentile Height 6'0 32nd percentile Weight 201 lbs 48th percentile Arm Length 31 inches 23rd percentile Hand Size 9.25 inches 41st percentile Bench Press 14 44th percentile 40-Yard Dash 4.51 seconds 52nd percentile 10-Yard Split 1.62 seconds 14th percentile Vertical Jump 33.5 inches 27th percentile Broad Jump 117 inches 23rd percentile Shuttle 4.47 seconds 7th percentile 3-Cone 7.15 19th percentile

Robert Woods' Athletic Trait Grades

Robert Woods RAS | Kent Lee Platte

Grades Rating Size Grade Okay Speed Grade Okay Agility Grade Very Poor Explosion Grade Poor RAS 3.55 - Poor

Robert Woods' Film Traits

Top 3 Film Traits Play Trait Trait 1 Good ball tracking/Body control/YAC Trait 2 Can excel on any route Trait 3 Does job downfield as blocker

Common Traits The Rams Look For in Wide Receivers

They Prioritize Competitiveness, Not Athletic Traits

It shouldn't come as a surprise, but the Rams are more trait-focused when it comes to wide receiver rather than focusing on pure athleticism. They prioritize play strength, play speed, and competitiveness over pure athleticism. Tutu Atwell didn’t have great size, but displayed toughness and competed in the run game despite his small frame. All of the players that the Rams have drafted have been competitive blockers. This is a non-negotiable.

They also don’t seem to value testing speed as Kupp ran a 4.62 and scored in the 13th percentile. Athletic testing isn't completely ignored, but the Rams look for a specific archetype.

Route Running and YAC Creation is a Must

In order to be successful in the Sean McVay offense, a wide receiver is expected to run precise routes to get open. Jordan Whittington was a detailed route runner and Puka Nacua also ran good routes at BYU. This was also the case for Atwell and Van Jefferson. The McVay offense is timing-based and therefore a wide receiver is expected to be at a certain spot at a specific time in the quarterback's progression. That requires detailed route-running, and the Rams emphasize that in their scouting process. This aligns with the one athletic test that the Rams may value. Players that the Rams have drafted tend to test well in the 3-cone. Atwell’s time was in the 66th percentile, the lowest among them, and several have scored in the 75th percentile or higher.

Another common trait for Rams receivers is their ability to create after the catch. Last year's seventh-round pick Konata Mumpfield was slippery after the catch at Pitt. Nacua had elite YAC at BYU and Van Jefferson had good YAC ability. While McVay's scheme creates space, the Rams ask their wide receivers to maximize it.

Versatility and Role Flexibility

The Rams value wide receivers who can play across the offensive formation and in multiple alignments. A player has to be able to play the X, Z, and slot interchangeably. McVay likes to move his wide receivers around from the slot to outside in order to give the offense more variance. A player only being able to play one spot limits that. Having a wide receiver who can win from multiple spots allows for flexibility.

2026 Players Who Fit The Rams

Carnell Tate, Ohio State

To get Tate, it would very likely require them to trade up. However, Tate fits the Rams perfectly and is someone who has to be included on this list. Tate worked as the X and flanker at Ohio State, showcasing his versatility and should be able to play both roles in the NFL. He didn't run fast at the NFL Combine, running a 4.53 40-yard dash. However, his play speed is much faster which is what the Rams will prioritize. Tate is seen as a crafty route runner and one of the best ball trackers in the class. He may not be the strongest blocker in the run game, but he's competitive in that area and willing to do it.



Draft Projection: Top-10

Carnell Tate RAS | Kent Lee Platte

Denzel Boston, Washington

Denzel Boston is an underrated fit for the Rams at wide receiver and hasn't been talked about a lot. However, he runs fluid routes and displays alignment versatility as an X or Z receiver. Boston has top-notch ball-tracking ability and he plays faster than his timed speed. Pro Football Focus graded Boston as a top three blocking wide receiver last season. If the Rams are unable to get either Tate or Tyson, Boston is a player that the Rams could have serious interest in at some point in the first round.



Draft Projection: 1st Round

Denzel Boston RAS | Kent Lee Platte

Germie Bernard, Alabama

Bernard checks a lot of the boxes that the Rams have typically looked for in a wide receiver. He's a competitive blocker, displays good body control, and can create after the catch. His 3-cone at the NFL Combine landed in the 87th percentile which shows up in his route running. Bernard's routes are precise and he runs them with good tempo. Additionally, Bernard can line up inside in the slot or play outside as the movement Z.

Germie Bernard RAS | Kent Lee Platte

Elijah Sarratt, Indiana

An argument can be made for both Omar Cooper Jr. and Elijah Sarratt as fits for the Rams. Cooper will fall in the honorable mentions, but Sarratt is a mid-round option who fits well. He's a disciplined route-runner and a high-energy player. This shows up in his run-blocking where he is ultra competitive. Sarratt lacks some versatility and YAC ability, but there’s too much to like for that to be an issue.

Elijah Sarratt RAS | Kent Lee Platt

CJ Daniels, Miami

As a late-round gem, Daniels makes a lot of sense on Day 3 of the draft. He has crafty instincts and is sudden as a route runner at all three wide receiver spots. Daniels also displays dependable ball skills and is feisty as a blocker. While he doesn't display a lot of YAC ability, the rest of his game aligns with the Rams' archetype.



Draft Projection: 7th Round-PFA

CJ Daniels RAS | Kent Lee Platte

Honorable Mentions

KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

Alignment versatile

Natural separator

Shows competitiveness

Draft Projection: Late-1st Round

Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana

Shows inside-out versatility

Ultra competitive

Good ball skills

Draft Projection: 1st Round

De'Zhaun Stribling, Ole Miss

Competitive as a run-blocker

Good ball-tracking ability

Strong YAC ability

Limited route-tree

Draft Projection: 3rd Round

Reggie Virgil, Texas Tech

Shows inside-out versatility

Competitive Blocker

Good ball-tracking

Lacks YAC

Draft Projection: 6th-7th Round