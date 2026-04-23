Why Ty Simpson Is Emerging as a Real Option for the Rams

Earlier this week, former Los Angeles Rams backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was reportedly contemplating retirement. After not addressing the quarterback position in free agency and supporting Garoppolo through his process, the Rams are in need of a quarterback behind Matthew Stafford.

Throughout the draft process, the 2026 quarterback class is seen as a weaker group. With Fernando Mendoza as the only guaranteed first-round quarterback as the projected number one overall pick, there are questions on where the rest could go.

After Mendoza, the focus immediately turns to Alabama’s Ty Simpson. Simpson has been one of the more divisive prospects in the class. He has gotten some first-round buzz, but many see him as a second or third-round pick due to his lack of experience.

Still, the buzz between the Rams and Simpson continues to grow as the draft gets closer. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday that the Rams had been eyeing Simpson with the 29th overall pick before trading it away for cornerback Trent McDuffie.

“League sources say the Rams had been eyeing (Simpson), but more so with the No. 29 pick than No. 13, which they still hold,” said Schefter. “Had the Rams not traded for McDuffie and held onto No. 29, sources say that Simpson would have been square in the conversation to land in Los Angeles behind Matthew Stafford.”

At the very least, there has been some interest in Simpson from the Rams’ camp. It shouldn’t come as a huge surprise as Simpson is seen as a perfect fit in the Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan style of offense. Simpson has been compared to Brock Purdy, and it’s possible that McVay sees similarities to Kirk Cousins in Simpson’s game along with some of Baker Mayfield’s athleticism.

The lack of experience is concerning. There isn’t a large success rate when it comes to college quarterbacks with 15 starts or fewer. With the focus on the 2027 quarterback class, this could be a chance for the Rams to zig while the rest of the league zags. It could be the perfect landing spot for someone like Simpson who isn’t ready to start right away.

Prior to the draft on Thursday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport seemed to confirm the Rams’ initial interest in Simpson. Rapoport reported that Simpson’s father consulted with Rams general manager Les Snead, among others, before the draft. Snead told him that Ty Simpson was in fact a first rounder.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer also reported this on Thursday morning. “The teams that most NFL people have connected to Simpson are the Jets, Cardinals and Rams,” said Breer. “There are links between Simpson’s dad and (Rams) GM Les Snead that have led to some dot-connecting going all the way back to Simpson declaring for the draft.”

It seems unlikely the Rams would take Simpson at No. 13. However, if the board falls a certain way, could they trade back closer to 29 and take Simpson where they were initially comfortable taking him? Another scenario worth mentioning is that the Rams hold the 61st overall pick. Would a team in the late 20s be willing to trade down that far if the Rams wanted to get back into the first round and jump the Jets and Cardinals for Simpson?

The Rams could wait until later in the draft to take a quarterback who projects more as a long-term backup such as Garrett Nussmeier. However, if the Rams like what they see in Simpson, it’s a scenario that can’t be ruled out.

As the draft continues to get closer, rumors will continue to swirl. Over the last two years, the Rams were heavily connected to Bo Nix and Jaxson Dart before passing on the position entirely. This year is different as the Rams have an opening at quarterback behind Stafford which is what makes this scenario interesting.

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