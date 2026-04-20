Rams Forced Into QB Decision as Jimmy Garoppolo Considers Retirement

The Los Angeles Rams finally got some clarity on their backup quarterback situation heading into the NFL Draft. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Rams free agent quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is considering retirement. Per Rapoport, Garoppolo was considered the team’s top backup option, but they may need to shift to the draft.

#Rams free agent QB Jimmy Garoppolo, considered their top option as backup QB, is considering retirement, sources say.



Jimmy G, who has started 64 games during a 12-year career, has made over $156M in all. He is 34 and is mulling a final decision. pic.twitter.com/GqpB5YU3uz — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 20, 2026

Garoppolo has served as Matthew Stafford’s backup over the last two years. It was assumed that he would be back for a third season, but he remained unsigned throughout the offseason. The Rams showed interest in Kirk Cousins earlier this offseason, but he ultimately decided to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders.

With no legitimate backup quarterback option behind Stafford, the Rams will need to shift their focus to the draft. While the Rams could roll with Stetson Bennett, who has been in the system for three years, he offers limited upside as a passer. While this isn’t a great quarterback class, there are some options with upside that the Rams could look at drafting on Day 2.

The Rams have met with Nussmeier before the draft, flying in to meet with the LSU quarterback. It’s possible that the Rams could take Ty Simpson, but that type of move would require a trade back. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday that the Rams were initially considering Simpson with the 29th overall pick before trading it away for Trent McDuffie. It’s unlikely that the Rams take Simpson at 13.

However, if they can move back and reduce the risk of the Arizona Cardinals trading ahead of them, Simpson is certainly on the table. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero has reported that the Rams have done extensive work on Simpson.

Garoppolo remaining unsigned this close to the draft has always made the Rams a potential quarterback landing spot. However, given that Garoppolo is considering retirement, the Rams almost have to take a quarterback in the draft.

Depending on how the Rams address the situation, it will directly impact their plans post-Stafford. In the case of Nussmeier, he would simply be a trusted backup who can maybe develop into a starter. If the Rams draft Simpson in the first round, that certainly changes the picture. As a potential first-round pick, the expectation would be for Simpson to be the future starter. However, Simpson comes with a lot of questions. His skill set fits well in McVay’s offense, but his limited experience is a red flag.

Along with Garoppolo considering retirement, Rapoport reported that the Rams and Stafford have made significant progress on a new contract that would put Stafford in the building for the 2026 offseason. As it stands, 2026 is the final year of Stafford's deal. Earlier this spring, head coach Sean McVay said he believes Stafford could play beyond this season.

This is a situation where the Rams’ flexibility in the draft is a huge advantage. They don’t have to force a quarterback at 13, but they also can’t leave the draft without a clear plan after Stafford. Whether it’s a Day 2 swing on a player like Nussmeier or a trade back for Simpson, the Rams will need to walk away from draft weekend with a potential solution. Garoppolo’s uncertain future may have quietly turned the quarterback position from a background storyline into one of the defining decisions of the Rams’ draft.