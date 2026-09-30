How to Watch Rams vs. Eagles in Week 4 (Start Time, Channel, What to Watch For)

The Los Angeles Rams are set to play the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4 of the NFL season. After last week’s loss to the Denver Broncos, the Rams sit at 1-2 and are in desperate need of a win with a game against the Buffalo Bills looming. Over the past few weeks, the Eagles haven’t looked good, narrowly beating the Tennessee Titans and then losing to the Case Keenum-led Chicago Bears. However, the Eagles will be back at home on Sunday.

Heading into the season, this game was always seen as important. Both teams were seen as top teams in the NFC and this game could have playoff seeding implications. That may still be the case to an extent, but it might be important more so for different reasons this week. The Rams are staring at a 1-3 start while a 2-2 record for the Eagles is not where they want to be either. Here’s how to watch the Week 4 matchup between the Rams and Eagles.

How to Watch Rams-Eagles in Week 4

Location: Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, Pa.)

Date: Sunday, October 4

Time: 10 a.m. PT

How to Watch/Listen: Fox | ESPN 710 LA | Sports USA | La Primera 1330 AM

Play-By-Play: Kevin Burkhardt (TV), J.B. Long (Radio), Josh Appel (Radio), Troy Santiago (Spanish)

Color Analyst: Tom Brady (TV), Maurice Jones-Drew (Radio), Brandon Noble (Radio), Ricardo Lopez (Spanish)

Sideline Reporter: Erin Andrews (TV), Tom Rinaldi (TV), D’Marco Farr (Radio)

Official: Craig Wrolstad (Referee), Brandon Cruse (Umpire)

The Rams and Eagles will be Fox’s Game of the Week as they get the top broadcast crew of Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady. This will be the Rams’ first game of the season in which they aren’t playing in primetime. Instead, they’ll be playing in the early window with a 10 a.m. PT kickoff.

Officiating Sunday’s game will be Craig Wrolstad. Wrolstad was last the referee for a Rams game in Week 1 last year. He was also the referee for the Rams-Bills game in 2024. However, Wrolstad has been involved in prior controversy involving the Rams. In the 2023 NFC Wild Card, Wrolstad’s crew missed a potential pass interference penalty on Puka Nacua in the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions. The Rams are 4-4 in their last eight games with Wrolstad as the referee. After last week, the Rams will hope for minimal drama on Sunday.

This was a clear PI. Refs vs Rams pic.twitter.com/4yU7dATD37 — Ethan Shirazi (@Ethanshirazi24) January 15, 2024

Rams vs. Eagles History

Since McVay took over in 2017, the Rams are 1-6 against the Eagles. Their lone win came in 2020 as the Eagles had Carson Wentz as their quarterback. McVay has lost all four matchups against Nick Sirianni. The Rams and Eagles have developed a rivalry over the last few seasons. They met in the NFC Divisional Round in 2024 and then the Rams led 26-7 last year before losing 33-26. The Rams are 20-26-1 all-time against the Eagles.

Sean McVay vs. Vic Fangio

There may not be a more important game in NFL history than the 2018 matchup between the Rams and Bears. McVay’s high-powered offense was stifled by Fangio’s defense on that Sunday night and the New England Patriots took elements from Fangio’s approach in the Super Bowl. McVay hasn’t beaten Fangio since he was the offensive coordinator for Washington in 2016. He is 0-4 against Fangio as the Rams’ head coach.

Rams in the Early Window

An argument can be made that playing in the early window is a disadvantage for West Coast teams. While that is a 1 p.m. kickoff on the East Coast, it’s a 10 a.m. kickoff on the West Coast. Under McVay, the Rams are 18-10 in the early window. However, they lost to the Eagles last season in Philadelphia in the early time slot.

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