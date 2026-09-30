Ranking Biggest Concerns On Eagles After 3 Weeks: There Are No Safeties On This Roster

Three weeks in the Philadelphia Eagles season have come and gone. This team may be 2-1, but they certainly have their problems. Make sure you bookmark Philadelphia Eagles on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!

The defense can't get a stop in the second half of games and the offense goes silent outside of a few heroics by Jalen Hurts, which didn't happen in Week 3. There are some legitimate concerns with this football team going forward, even though they had one bad week.

So what are the biggest concerns with the Eagles after three weeks? Let's take a look.

1. Safety

The Eagles don't have a starting-caliber safety right now.

Andrew Mukuba can be one, but he's struggled on the back end due to the lack of the pass rush up front. Mukuba has been a liability regardless, having five missed tackles and a 118.8 passer rating allowed in coverage.

There's hope Mukuba can shake off his poor start. Marcus Epps, meanwhile, is in danger of being benched.

The Eagles are expected to make a change at safety soon, and Epps in the one that's going to be affected. Epps has five missed tackle sin the last two games and just hasn't made the plays needed to keep his job.

Howie Roseman will be seeking an upgrade over the next month.

2. Pass rush

The Eagles just don't get to the quarterback. The defensive ends have a combined 1.0 sacks through three games and 3.0 sacks through three games. They don't have a sack on third down yet!

The defensive tackles have struggled to consistently get interior pressure, while Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt produce in spurts -- but have issues being consistently productive. Jonathan Greenard helped in Week 3, and the Eagles need to play him more going forward.

The sack rate for this team is 3.3%, 28th in the NFL. There are three players on that defensive line making $20+ million a year. This is what the Eagles have, so Vic Fangio and the coaching staff have to figure out what the issue is.

What to know why the linebackers are poor in coverage and the safeties are a disaster? Look at the player up front.

3. Left guard

Through two games at left guard, Cam Jurgens has mightily struggled. In 74 pass-blocking snaps since moving to left guard, Jurgens has allowed a sack and five pressures -- a pressure rate allowed per dropback of 6.8%.

The beat rate -- which includes the defender beating a blocker but not getting pressure -- is 8.1%.

The truth? Jurgens just isn't a left guard.

This is the problem the Eagles created when they moved Jurgens to left guard and Drew Kendall to center. Kendall has been fine at center (and didn't allow a pressure in Week 3), but Jurgens has been a disater.

If Jurgens doesn't improve over the next few weeks, the Eagles have to consider Willie Lampkin at left guard. Jurgens is playing for his starting job in Philadelphia, which is crazy considering he was a Pro Bowl center over the past two years.

4. Second half struggles

The Eagles have one of the worst second half offenses in the NFL. They are 31st in yards per game (109.7), 30th in yards per play (4.3), 29th in pass yards per game (73.3), 29th in rush yards per game (36.3), and 26th in offensive points per game (6.7).

The defense isn't any better. They are 27th in yards allowed per game (187.7), 20th in yards per play allowed (5.7), 29th in pass yards per game allowed (78.0), 25th in opponents third down conversion rate (45.0%). They're 24th in pressure rate (34.0%) and allow a 117.1 passer rating in the second half of games.

There isn't much time to make all the adjustments at halftime, but the coaching staff has to fix these problems. The Eagles can't sustain the way they adjust -- or don't adjust -- in the second half of games.

This is on the coaching staff.

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