Why ESPN’s Grade for the Rams’ Offseason Misses the Bigger Picture

The Los Angeles Rams have made the most noise this offseason after executing two of the biggest moves in the NFL. Prior to the draft, the Rams traded for cornerback Trent McDuffie and then traded for arguably the best defensive player in the NFL in Myles Garrett.

Despite the Rams taking an ‘all-in’ approach and attempting to capitalize on the final years of quarterback Matthew Stafford, some haven’t been as high on their offseason. That is the case for ESPN’s Seth Walder.

Walder recently graded each team’s offseason and gave the Rams a C+. “It makes sense to prioritize the present as Super Bowl favorites with a waning quarterback window," said Walder. “But what kind of present value tariff is worth it? Selecting a player who won't play without a Stafford injury is the opposite of maximizing their current window. And it looks even stranger after the Garrett trade.”

Even if the media is lower on the Simpson pick and doesn’t agree with it, a C+ grade for the Rams’ offseason is incredibly low. Walder gave the Rams the same grade as the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers’ biggest move of the offseason was re-signing a washed up version of Aaron Rodgers at quarterback. Is it truly accurate to say that a team that traded for Garrett and McDuffie had the same caliber of offseason as one who simply re-signed a 42-year old quarterback because they had no other option?

At bare minimum, the Rams’ offseason should garner a B+ or A- grade. It seems unfair for one move of drafting quarterback Ty Simpson to tank the entire grade.

Since the draft, the media has hyperfocused on how terrible the decision was for the Rams to draft Simpson. When the Rams traded for Garrett, drafting Simpson made less sense. After the Rams extended Matthew Stafford, drafting Simpson made even less sense. However, the media has consistently missed the bigger picture while using every opportunity to take an early victory lap.

That doesn’t mean that the pick can’t be criticized. It can certainly be debated. However, was the pick bad enough to tank everything else that the Rams did the rest of the offseason?

After falling just short in the NFC Championship Game, the Rams made two of the biggest moves of the offseason while also filling every hole that they had on the roster. As a team on the cusp of a Super Bowl, they took an ‘all-in’ approach with Matthew Stafford coming off an MVP season. What more were they expected to do? It’s hard to say that adding Makai Lemon changes the math or the overall picture of the Rams’ offseason that dramatically.

The Rams entered the offseason and the draft without many glaring needs. Any need that they did have, they filled with proven players with playoff experience. The downfall for the Rams last season was the secondary. They filled that need by trading for McDuffie and signing his teammate Jaylen Watson in free agency. The Rams also re-signed the core players from last season by bringing back Kam Curl. Their biggest losses were players such as Cobie Durant and Roger McCreary who were part of the problem in the secondary.

To give the Rams a C+ grade for their offseason feels like an overreaction and fixation on the Simpson pick. By trading for Garrett, the Rams expedited the development of Jared Verse, similar to when the Rams traded Jared Goff for Matthew Stafford. The Rams were in a unique position entering the draft in that they didn’t have any obvious needs. In an overall weaker draft class, they secured their future at the most important position.

As the Rams look to move to more 13 personnel, the value of the third wide receiver in the offense isn’t as high as it used to be. If the Rams lose in the postseason because of their WR3, they likely have bigger problems on the roster. Most rookies in this weaker draft class weren’t going to have an immediate impact on the current version of the Rams’ roster.

This offseason, the Rams had the flexibility to take an ‘all-in’ approach while also building to sustain their success in the future. That type of approach should be commended. However, it’s the same treatment the Rams got when they traded draft picks for Stafford. Teams that live in purgatory and make the popular move get rewarded over teams that take big swings.

Time will tell if the risks that the Rams took this offseason paid off or if Simpson was the right pick. However, based solely on their process, the Rams have set themselves up well to win during this Super Bowl window.

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