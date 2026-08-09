Rams Defense Continues to Make Noise After Strong Finish to Training Camp

Any team coached by Sean McVay is going to receive plenty of praise for its offense. However, over the last week, it has been the Los Angeles Rams’ defense that has made noise in practices. The defense finished training camp on a strong note and then, as the team returned to Woodland Hills on Saturday, it was once again the defense that won practice.

According to Greg Beacham of the Associated Press, the defense won the final two days of training camp at Loyola Marymount University.

Rams training camp Practice 10:



Defense won the past 2 days at LMU overall;



Shaun Dolac had a pick-6 off Stetson;



Emmanuel Forbes & Quentin Lake came up big in coverage;



Cam Lampkin stood out again in a strong camp;



Lot of varied work for the TEs today, including Max Klare. — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) August 7, 2026

Rams Defense Continues to Win at Practice

The defense carried that momentum as the team returned to Woodland Hills to start preparing for the regular season. On Saturday, an interception from safety Kam Kinchens highlighted the afternoon.

On Wednesday, the Rams didn’t have a strong day offensively, leaving McVay upset at the overall level and poor execution. However, that was not the case on Saturday, despite the turnovers on offense.

“A lot of those plays were more of a reflection of great individual plays than necessarily poor execution,” said McVay. “The plays that happened today, there were a handful of turnovers, but I thought it was a really great reflection of excellent execution defensively…I thought the defense was great today and it wasn't as good for the offense, but it was more of great defense than it was bad offense.”

Myles Garrett Is Already Changing the Rams Defense

It hasn’t hurt that the defense has gotten Myles Garrett back in the mix after missing three practices toward the end of training camp. As noted by The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue, Garrett has the ability to take over a practice and had a pick-six off of a screen pass on Saturday.

Out at Rams practice today. They might have to start giving that Myles Garrett guy more “veteran rest” days. Can totally take over a practice drive. Including a pick six right off a screen and high-step into the end zone late in the session.😳 — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) August 8, 2026

While the Rams’ defense wasn’t necessarily a weakness last year, the front office made a point to improve several key areas that let the team down towards the end of the season. The Rams improved the secondary with players like Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson. They also took advantage of the opportunity to acquire Myles Garrett in a trade with the Browns.

Trent McDuffie Providing a Major Boost to Rams Secondary

Garrett was as advertised during training camp. However, McDuffie has provided a boost to the secondary. The Athletic’s Nate Atkins recently wrote that McDuffie has been the single biggest boost to the roster. Atkins noted McDuffie’s versatility, coverage instincts, and communication.

When it comes to the Rams, it’s going to be the offense that carries the roster. That’s where the team’s primary focus is with players like Matthew Stafford, Puka Nacua, and Davante Adams. With that said, the talent on the defensive side of the ball finally matches the talent on offense. The Rams will win games because of the offense, but it’s going to be their defense that becomes the backbone of the roster and reason the Rams win the Super Bowl.

As the Rams break from training camp and head back to Woodland Hills, the defense has started to find its stride. The players that the Rams are counting on to step up, such as Garrett and McDuffie, are doing just that. If that continues into the regular season, the Rams will very likely match the high expectations that have been set for them.

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