7 Combine Questions That Will Shape Rams' Draft Board

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have a lot of needs, and here are the questions they must ask themselves in order to prioritize the right pieces for a Super Bowl run in 2026.

Who Are The Best Cornerbacks In The Draft And When Will They Be Available?

The Rams' biggest positional need is outside cornerback and the Rams haven't drafted a defensive back in the first round since selecting Tye Hill in 2006. Entering uncharted waters, the Rams must ask who are the best corners and from that list, not only do they have to find a proper fit but also figure out what skillsets does the team not currently have in their defensive back room, and how can they fix that as the NFL has a variety of pass catchers who were matchup nightmares in 2025.

Is Ty Simpson Worth Exploring Further?

Jan 1, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) runs against Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Rolijah Hardy (21) in the first half of the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

If the Rams have any desire to find Matthew Stafford's replacement this season, Simpson appears to be the only quarterback with the skills and availability for the team to spend a first-round pick on. The Rams need to decide if Simpson is worth exploring because whatever time they dedicate to scouting Simpson, is time that they are not using on another player.

Is Josiah Trotter The Missing Link?

The Rams met with the young, explosive linebacker officially and considering Trotter's individual skill and play, his accolades, his lineage, and his clear and evident fit with the team, is this the year the Rams finally invest in their linebacker room, and if so, is Trotter the right guy from their perspective?

Which Wide Receiver Should the Rams Focus On?

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) celebrates after catching a 32-yard touchdown pass against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

At some point, the Rams will draft a wide receiver. It's what they do. In nine drafts during the McVay era, the Rams have drafted nine wide receivers. So should the Rams look to the top prospects like Makai Lemon, Jordyn Tyson, and others or should they wait to try and find another day two/ three gem?

Is Any Player Worth The 13th Overall Pick?

The reason the Rams must ask this question is due to the value of the pick and the potential haul the franchise could get in a potential trade. The Rams only have the 13th overall pick because they traded away their 2025 first-round pick to Atlanta. On top of that, not only could the pick be flipped for more picks, it could also be used on a veteran player, if the Rams want to explore that route.

Are There Any Players Who Can Replace Kam Curl?

The Rams have several holes in their secondary and while the cornerback position is clearly one of need, the safety position could be filled by a veteran or by re-signing Curl. Before the Rams even begin to look at the current safety market, the question they must ask themselves is about the value of the position.

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Kam Curl (3) celebrates with safety Kamren Kinchens (26) after intercepting a pass intended for Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (not pictured) during overtime of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Is a player like Curl or one of his contemporaries worth their average annual value, or can they be replaced in the draft, allowing the Rams to dedicate financial resources to other areas of the team?

Who Will Be the Rams' Next Draft Gem?

Long before names like Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua, Kyren Williams, Byron Young, and others graced the team with their excellent performances, they were unknown, undervalued draft selections. The Rams , who have only made one first-round selection since selecting Jared Goff first overall in 2016, have a banner hanging in SoFi Stadium due to their ability to find continuous gems.

Feb 5, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Puka Nacua on the NFL Honors Red Carpet before Super Bowl LX at Palace of Fine Arts. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

So who will be that player this year?