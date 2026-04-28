Ranking the Rams’ 2026 Undrafted Free Agents and Their Chances to Make the Roster

While the Los Angeles Rams concluded their draft on Saturday, it wasn’t until late in the evening that they were done adding players. There has been a lot of focus on the five players that the Rams drafted, but the draft didn’t conclude in the seventh round. Also part of the Rams’ class are the 18 undrafted free agents that the Rams signed afterward.

That group will have a difficult time making the roster, but players like Omar Speights, Alaric Jackson, and Jaylen McCollough have carved out roles as former undrafted free agents. Some of these players may make the practice squad while one or two sneak onto the final 53. Let’s rank the undrafted free agents and how likely they are to make the roster.

1. Dean Connors, RB, Houston

If Connors works out, it’s possible that he could be the Rex Burkhead in the offense as the Rams look to recreate the mid-2010s New England Patriots. Connors dropped in the draft due to his lack of elusiveness, history of fumbles, and size concerns. Said The Athletic’s Dane Brugler. “Connors is at his best in the screen game or when he finds an outside track to show off his short-area quickness and open-field acceleration.” Connors could compete with Jarquez Hunter for a roster spot.

Dean Connors RAS | Kent Lee Platte

2. Al’Zillion Hamilton, CB, Fresno State

Last season, Hamilton earned Second-team All-Mountain West as he tied for second in the conference with four interceptions. He lacks some size and explosiveness, but is active on the ball. Hamilton allowed just 23 receptions on 44 targets and a passer rating of 55.6 when targeted, which ranked inside the top 25 in college football.

Al'zillion Hamilton RAS | Kent Lee Platte

3. Wesley Bailey, EDGE, Louisville

The top RAS comparison for Bailey is Brian Burns. While Bailey isn’t Burns, he is a versatile pass rusher with limited bend and can struggle against the run. It will be hard to make it at edge rusher, but Bailey’s versatility should keep him on the practice squad.

Wesley Bailey RAS | Kent Lee Platte

4. Austin Blaske, OL, UNC

Blaske has experience as a center and left tackle, proving versatility. He allowed five pressures all season and excels in the run game. Blaske lacks some strength, but brings a lot of upside. It will be tough for him to make the roster, but he’ll be a good developmental option on the practice squad. He ranked inside the top 15 in pass protection via PFF in 2024.

Austin Blaske RAS | Kent Lee Platte

5. DB Nick Anderson, Wake Forest

Nick Anderson RAS | Kent Lee Platte

It’s possible that Anderson ends up as a special teams contributor at some point. At Wake Forest, Anderson finished his career with 27 pass breakups, which was the most in program history. Last season, he led the team with 106 total tackles, seven pass breakups, and had a blocked kick.

6. Nikhai Hill-Green, LB, Alabama

After transferring to Alabama from Colorado, Hill-Green’s numbers dipped. Hill-Green talked about his journey in an exclusive interview with Sports Illustrated. “I had a lot of great experiences at every program,” said Hill-Green. “I played with some great players. I was coached by some great coaches. I ultimately feel like the journey was worth the destination. I maximized my opportunity.”

Nikhai Hill-Green RAS | Kent Lee Platte

7. Nyzier Fourqurean, CB, Wisconsin

After the 2025 season, Fourqurean was meant to go back to school, but the NCAA stripped him of his eligibility and it was too late to enter the 2025 NFL Draft. He’s 6’1 with good length and plays very physical.

Nyzier Fourqurean RAS | Kent Lee Platte

8. Chad Lindberg, OL, UNC

Lindberg also brings valuable versatility with center, left guard, and left tackle experience. With that said, he can get caught reaching in pass protection. He has good size, but is a developmental project.

Chad Lindberg RAS | Kent Lee Platte

9. Drey Norwood, CB, Missouri

Norwood lacks agility and is slightly undersized. He also lacks long speed. Over four years with Missouri, Norwood recorded 93 total tackles, 14 pass deflections, and three interceptions. Norwood was the 24th ranked cornerback via PFF last season.

Drey Norwood RAS | Kent Lee Platte

10. Darryl Peterson, EDGE, Wisconsin

Peterson led Wisconsin in sacks and tackles for loss last year. However, he lacks explosiveness. He’s a bit of a Swiss army knife on the defensive line and has done a little bit of everything. Peterson said in an interview with Sports Illustrated, “I played some three-tech, as well as playing along the edge. I think showing that versatility really elevated my game to another level.”

Darryl Peterson RAS | Kent Lee Platte

11. Eddie Walls, EDGE, Houston

Walls had seven sacks last year at Houston where he was named All-Big 12 second team. His 30 stops via PFF ranked 36th nationally and third in the Big 12. Walls is among the project pass rushers that the Rams brought in.

Eddie Walls RAS | Kent Lee Platte

12. Jaxson Moi, DL, Tennessee

The Rams will like Moi’s intangibles and that will probably earn him a spot on the practice squad. He’s a strong, experienced interior defensive lineman and developed into a leader on the defense after transferring from Stanford.

Jaxson Moi RAS | Kent Lee Platte

13. Payton Zdroik, DL, Air Force

What if I told you that Zdroik’s top RAS comparison was Aaron Donald? Zdroik is a very good athlete, but the Rams are very deep on the defensive line which makes it tough. At best, he’ll fight for a spot on the practice squad.

Payton Zdroik RAS | Kent Lee Platte

14. Dan Villari, TE, Syracuse

It’s going to be difficult for a tight end to make the roster, but Villari is a fun player. He got a chance last season and took advantage of it as one of the few positives of the Syracuse offense. However, what makes him intriguing is his past experience as a quarterback. In 2023 with Syracuse, Villari took over at quarterback and ran the wildcat. He rushed for 326 yards on 55 carries.

Dan Villari RAS | Kent Lee Platte

15. Jalen Logan-Redding, DL, Minnesota

Logan-Redding is just 285 pounds, but was an All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2024. He’s a technique-first player, but will have a long way to go to make the roster.

Jalen Logan-Redding RAS | Kent Lee Platte

16. Rohan Jones, TE, Arkansas

Unfortunately, it’s just going to be very difficult for a tight end to make the roster as the Rams have to keep five as it is. Jones was just the fourth Arkansas tight end to register 500+ yards in a season. After transferring from Montana State, Jones showed he could play with tougher competition.

Rohan Jones RAS | Kent Lee Platte

17. Bryce Henderson, OT, Vanderbilt

Henderson jumped from South Dakota at the FCS level to Vanderbilt last season and struggled. His 21.5 pass-blocking grade via PFF was the second-worst in college football last season. It was the opposite from his time in South Dakota. He was the second-best OT behind Spencer Fano via PFF in 2024.

Bryce Henderson RAS | Kent Lee Platte

18. Matthew Caldwell, QB, Texas

Caldwell backed up Archie Manning last year. He will likely just be a camp arm with a name that’s not as cool as Dresser Winn.

Matthew Caldwell RAS | Kent Lee Platte

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