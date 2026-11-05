Rams Injury Report: Myles Garrett Returns, But Bad News Continues to Pile Up

While the Los Angeles Rams got some good injury news on Wednesday, the injuries also continue to pile up. Both Myles Garrett and Terrance Ferguson opened their practice windows as they work to return from injured reserve. However, cornerback Jaylen Watson’s season is over with a shoulder injury and cornerback Trent McDuffie was a non-participant with a back injury.

Rams Lose Jaylen Watson as Trent McDuffie Deals With Injury

The biggest knock for the Rams is Watson being placed on injured reserve and being out for the season. Watson was the team’s top free agent signing as the Rams looked to rebuild their cornerback room this offseason. After missing Week 4 with a dislocated shoulder, Watson reaggravated the injury in the third quarter of the team’s win against the Chargers.

“The likelihood of it coming out and doing further damage to it is a very high probability. You could strap it, but it would restrict his movement,” said head coach Sean McVay. “Just some of the different things that we've received from our doctors, it's the right thing to do by him, even though it sucks because he's been such a bright spot for us.”

McDuffie was also a non-participant in practice with a back injury that he suffered at the end of Sunday’s game against the Chargers. He’ll be a player to monitor throughout the week. Long snapper Joe Cardona (ankle), tight end Colby Parkinson (ribs), and safety Kam Curl (foot) also didn’t participate in practice. Parkinson missed last week’s game and he’ll be one to watch as well.

Myles Garrett Returns to Practice, But Week 9 Status Remains Uncertain

While the Rams got bad news with Watson, Wednesday marked the first time since Week 1 that Myles Garrett and Aaron Donald were on the practice field together. Garrett opened his 21-day practice window on Wednesday, leaving open the possibility that he could play against the Commanders.

“It's exciting. It's great to be able to get him back out there,” said McVay. “He'll probably take half the reps today. If you have 30 reps, he'll take 15 and then we'll see how he feels coming out of that. Hopefully, it's just a little bit of an increase incrementally at a time.”

The Rams are taking it day-by-day with Garrett. McVay made comparisons to the 2022 season with the number of injuries that the Rams have dealt with. They have erred on the side of caution with Garrett since training camp and that will likely continue.

In addition to Garrett being back, Ferguson and running back Ronnie Rivers returned to practice as well. Ferguson should provide some insurance if Parkinson can’t play for a second straight week, while Rivers could be helpful on special teams. Also limited were linebacker Grant Stuard (hamstring), left guard Steve Avila (hamstring), and wide receiver Jordan Whittington (back).

Matthew Stafford Addresses Concerns About Arm Soreness

Coming out of the Chargers game, one of the big stories was Matthew Stafford being seen walking out of the locker room with ice around his right arm. Stafford showed up as a full participant on Wednesday’s injury report with a right elbow injury.

“It feels good. Full practice as I have been all year and hope to continue to be that way,” said Stafford. “Listen, I'm 38 years old trying to keep up with these young bucks. A little bit of soreness and stuff that is not uncommon this time of year. Again, I haven’t missed a rep at practice. I haven’t missed a rep in a game and I feel good. I'm not too worried about it.”

On the Washington Commanders’ side, quarterback Jayden Daniels was listed as a full participant with a left elbow injury that he’s managed most of the season. Wide receiver Treylon Burks and Stefon Diggs didn’t practice. However, Diggs missed practice for rest purposes.

For every step forward that the Rams seem to take on the injury front, they continue to take another step back. Garrett and Ferguson returning to practice are certainly encouraging developments, but losing Watson for the season is a significant blow. With McDuffie now dealing with a back injury, the Rams will need to hope that their improving health along the defensive front can help offset some of the concerns in the secondary.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X , and Instagram for the latest news.