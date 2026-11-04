Rams May Be Better Equipped to Overcome Jaylen Watson Injury Than Expected

The Los Angeles Rams got more bad injury news on Wednesday when it was reported that cornerback Jaylen Watson would undergo shoulder surgery, ending his 2026 season. It has been a consistent theme for the Rams in 2026, and just as they were set to get Myles Garrett back, Watson is now out for the year.

There’s no doubt that losing Watson will be a huge blow to the secondary. The Rams made Watson their top free agent target in the spring after trading for his teammate Trent McDuffie. After giving up 346 yards passing and three touchdowns to Sam Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game, the Rams made it a point to rebuild their cornerback room and Watson was a big part of that.

Among qualifying cornerbacks, Watson’s 0.71 yards per coverage snap ranked 10th in the NFL. His 4.87 yards per target ranked sixth. The Rams signed Watson to give them a lengthy, physical outside cornerback to play on the boundary and he’s been able to provide that. Watson has nine pass breakups, which ranks fifth this season.

Rams Have the Depth to Overcome Jaylen Watson Injury

With Watson out, the Rams will be relying on Josh Wallace and Emmanuel Forbes in his spot. While there is certainly a difference in being a rotational player and playing full time, the Rams have gotten good production out of Wallace and Forbes this season.

Wallace ranks sixth in yards per coverage snap in 2026 and he’s played often. When Watson was hurt in Week 4, Wallace played 100 percent of the defensive snaps. He also played all of the defensive snaps in Weeks 6 and 7 with McDuffie out due to injury. Wallace may be a rotational player, but he’s played just five snaps fewer than Watson this season on defense and more snaps than McDuffie.

Yards Allowed Per Coverage Snap | Dennis Sutton

Additionally, Emmanuel Forbes has played well in 2026. Using Forbes less in a smaller, rotational role has benefited both the team and the player. The Rams have been able to be more selective about the situations he plays in.

Forbes’ 0.49 yards per coverage snap ranks seventh in the NFL and his 3.13 yards per target ranks fourth. Despite playing just 25 percent of the defensive snaps this season, Forbes has been credited with seven impact plays via Sumer Sports.

According to Pro Football Focus, Wallace and Forbes both rank among the top 12 cornerbacks in coverage grade. Forbes has a coverage grade of 79.9, which ranks seventh, and Wallace ranks 12 with a coverage grade of 76.4.

Rams' Cornerback Development Could Pay Off After Watson Injury

While it may have been disappointing when the Rams lost Aubrey Pleasant in the offseason, the impact that defensive backs coach Jimmy Lake has had on the cornerback room can’t go unnoticed. Under Lake, Wallace and Forbes have developed into reliable depth cornerbacks who have held their own when called upon. The Rams also signed Cam Lampkin to the active roster on Tuesday, who was a preseason and training camp standout.

Given that Wallace has played in a full-time role for much of the season, the moment shouldn’t be too big for him. Wallace has gotten grabby at times as he’s been called for three defensive pass interference penalties. However, for the most part, he’s exceeded expectations.

Again, losing Watson for the season is a significant blow to the defense. However, Wallace has stepped in well when his number has been called and Forbes has also played well. The Rams have spent much of the season overcoming injuries, and Watson's absence presents another challenge. With Watson out, the Rams’ depth will certainly be tested, but based on what Wallace and Forbes have shown, there’s reason for optimism.

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