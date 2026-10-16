Trent McDuffie's Late Addition to Rams Injury Report Raises Concern Ahead of Week 6 vs. Cardinals

The Los Angeles Rams should be as healthy as they've been all season as they enter Week 6. Only two players will enter Sunday’s game with an injury designation. Safety Kam Curl is officially listed as questionable as he was downgraded from being limited to a non-participant on Friday. Additionally, cornerback Trent McDuffie was a late addition to the injury report and is listed as questionable with a groin injury.

Despite McDuffie not participating in practice on Friday, the Rams don’t seem too concerned about his status going forward.

“Trent felt a little something in his groin so we're going to be smart with him,” said head coach Sean McVay. “He'll be listed as questionable, but he has the right mindset and mentality and we'll just see where we're at with that.”

McVay noted that the Rams were simply being smart with McDuffie and that it was just some soreness from the game that he felt ahead of practice.

After being a non-participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, tight end Davis Allen was limited on Friday. McVay noted that Allen was trending in the right direction, and the lack of a game designation would seem to imply that he will be available to play. Despite Curl not participating on Friday, McVay also said that he felt good about him.

Much like every team in the NFL at this point in the season, the Rams have their bumps and bruises, but for the most part are pretty healthy. The Rams could get another boost in the coming weeks as Myles Garrett works his way back from injury.

The Rams did not open Garrett’s practice window this week, but it could be something they look to do following Sunday’s game against the Cardinals.

“We've just taken it a week at a time so whenever we connect on Monday, I'll have that answer for you,” said McVay. “He has a good look in his eye and he's making good progress so we'll see.”

On the Cardinals' side, they’ll be without rookie running back Jeremiyah Love, which will be a hit to their offense and overall explosiveness. Love did not practice with an ankle injury all week and will be officially listed as out.

The Cardinals will also be without safeties Wydett Williams and Andrew Wingard. Additionally, safety Kitan Crawford (ankle), safety Budda Baker (rest), linebacker Zaven Collins (hip), and punter Blake Gilikin (back) will all be listed as questionable.

Over the last few weeks, the Rams have dealt with their share of injuries. However, they are finally starting to get healthy at the right time. For now, the Rams will have most of their key contributors available against the Cardinals as they look to get back on track.

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