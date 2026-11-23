The Los Angeles Rams will be without tight end Terrance Ferguson for the remainder of the season. After the team previously expected to activate Ferguson off injured reserve regardless of whether he was ready, the Rams have opted not to activate him as he is still dealing with an ankle injury, according to ESPN’s Sarah Barshop.

Rams TE Terrance Ferguson is still dealing with an ankle and will not come off IR. He is done for the season. — Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) November 23, 2026

Ferguson entered year two with high expectations as the team moved to more 13 personnel in the offense. While Ferguson is a tight end, he was seen as the third wide receiver in the offense. However, he was placed on injured reserve after Week 3 with an ankle injury. The Rams designated Ferguson to return after Week 8. In Ferguson’s first practice back, he injured his hamstring.

With Ferguson’s 21-day practice window nearing its close, the Rams were initially planning on activating him even if he wasn’t ready so that he was available for the stretch run. However, now the Rams are set to lose Ferguson for the year, and according to NFL rules, will also lose his return designation.

“The plan is to not shut him down,” said head coach Sean McVay on Friday. “You want to leave out hope to be able to give him an opportunity to return to play and come back and be a part of this thing.”

Ferguson’s season hasn’t gone as planned. He finished with seven receptions for 63 yards and a touchdown, with his best game coming in Week 2 against the New York Giants. In that win, Ferguson had six receptions for 54 yards and a touchdown. The Rams were hoping to make Ferguson a large part of the passing game, but that never truly came to fruition.

While Ferguson is only in his second season, it’s worth having a conversation about whether he is injury-prone. Ferguson missed some of training camp his rookie season with an injury, causing him to have a slow start to the year. An ankle injury put him on injured reserve this year before he injured his hamstring.

The Rams designed a lot of their offense around Ferguson and the tight end position this season. Ferguson’s been out since Week 3 and they haven’t used rookie Max Klare very often. Last year, the Rams were high on Ferguson coming out of the draft as players like Harold Fannin Jr. were taken later.

With Ferguson continuing to manage his ankle injury, the team opted for season-ending surgery. Ferguson is the second Rams pass catcher to undergo season-ending surgery in the last week. Last week, Puka Nacua opted for surgery on his MCL.

The Rams didn’t make a move at the trade deadline for a pass catcher with the idea that they were set to get players back. Since the trade deadline, Nacua and Ferguson have been ruled out for the year while Davante Adams’ return timeline has been extended. The complementary pass catch in the offense continues to be a position that the Rams’ front office has significantly mismanaged since the early spring.

Ferguson's season-ending injury adds to the growing list of players the Rams have lost this year. With Ferguson and Nacua now out for the season, it’s fair to wonder how much faith the front office and coaching staff have in salvaging this season or if they’re already looking ahead to 2027.

The Rams have shown they can adjust offensively, but with each additional injury, McVay is being asked to do more with less. With games against the Packers, Chiefs, and 49ers coming up, the Rams will need their offense to continue finding ways to produce without some of its most important pieces.

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