Rams Injury Report: Multiple Key Starters Questionable vs. Chargers in Week 8

The Los Angeles Rams could be managing several injuries in Week 8 as they take on the Los Angeles Chargers. Center Coleman Shelton, tight end Colby Parkinson, wide receiver Jordan Whittington, and cornerback Trent McDuffie were all listed as questionable for Sunday’s game while long snapper Joe Cardona was listed as doubtful.

Rams Injury Report - Week 8 | Rams Media

Shelton is one of the bigger names on that list given his role as the starting center on the offensive line. Shelton was a non-participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but was upgraded to a limited participant on Friday.

If the Rams are without Shelton, they will turn to backup Dylan McMahon. McMahon has been in the system for the past two years, developing on the practice squad. This is the first year he’s spent most of his time on the active roster.

“What's been good is Dylan McMahon has done a great job this week. He's had a lot of work,” said head coach Sean McVay. “Dylan's had a lot of work this week because of the approach we've taken with Coleman. I think he's handled it really well. He's been here for a handful of years so he would be the guy that would step up.”

Another player the Rams will be closely watching heading into Sunday's game is McDuffie, who has missed the last two weeks with a groin injury. While McDuffie was a limited participant in practice all week, he will be listed as questionable against the Chargers. McVay was hopeful about McDuffie going into Sunday, but the Rams can feel confident with the players behind him as Josh Wallace and Emmanuel Forbes have each played well.

Additionally, Parkinson didn’t participate in practice all week. If Parkinson is out, it would likely leave the Rams with just Tyler Higbee, Davis Allen, and Max Klare at tight end and limit what the offense could do out of 13 personnel. Parkinson is extremely valuable in those formations, especially with his ability as a blocker in the run game.

“He brings a lot,” said offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase. “I think he's as good as anybody in the league right now at the point of attack on the line of scrimmage. I think his ability to impact in the pass game has been tremendous. He gives you more than what I think anybody even realizes or expects.”

Popping up on the injury report on Friday was Whittington. McVay noted that Whittington’s back locked up in practice, which is why he’ll be listed as questionable.

On the Chargers’ side, they’ll be without guard Kayode Awosika, safety Derwin James Jr., defensive back Deane Leonard, and wide receiver Brenan Thompson. All four players have been ruled out. Additionally, cornerbacks Donte Jackson and Rodney Shelley will be questionable with hamstring injuries.

The Rams have been managing injuries all season and Sunday will be no different. If the Rams are going to win back-to-back games for the first time this season, they’ll be relying on their depth to get by. Going up against the 0-6 Chargers, the Rams will hope that they can get by another week with key starters injured.

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