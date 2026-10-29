Rams vs. Chargers Prediction: Preview, Key Matchups, and What to Watch

Heading into the 2026 NFL season, many would have expected Sunday’s Week 8 matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers to be between two of the best teams in the NFL. Instead, the Rams are 3-4 and struggling to find consistency and the Chargers have yet to win a game.

With that said, the Week 8 matchup against a winless Chargers team should give the Rams an opportunity to win back-to-back games for the first time this season. Over the next three weeks, the Rams are set to play the 0-6 Chargers, 1-4-1 Commanders, and 2-5 Cardinals. If the Rams can start stacking wins, they have an opportunity to get above .500 and enter the bye week in position to make a playoff run.

Nothing has gone right for the Chargers this season. After Justin Herbert connected with Quentin Johnston in the preseason game against the Rams, there was a lot of excitement about the offense's potential. However, Herbert and offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel haven’t clicked and injuries to the offensive line have taken their toll.

Rams Offense vs. Chargers Defense

Last week, the Rams found their offensive identity through the run game, leaning on Blake Corum and Kyren Williams. That won’t come easy against a Chargers defense that ranks seventh in EPA per rush and rushing success rate allowed this season. The Rams may need to be patient and wait for something to break.

This season, the Rams have used man-blocking concepts on 52.6 percent of their runs, which leads the NFL. They also rank sixth in yards per carry on those concepts. However, the Chargers’ defense has allowed the fifth-lowest rushing success rate to man-concept runs. Additionally, they have allowed the 12th-lowest rushing success rate against 13 personnel.

Matchup to Watch: Rams RBs vs. LB Daiyan Henley

There have been times this season in which Matthew Stafford has struggled against the blitz. While the Chargers haven’t blitzed a ton this season, they have generated a 52.5 percent pressure rate when they have, which ranks second in the NFL. Henley leads the Chargers in pressures when they have blitzed. Blitzing Stafford may be the Chargers’ only chance on defense. If that’s the case, Kyren Williams and Blake Corum will need to be able to step up in pass protection.

Rams Defense vs. Chargers Offense

It’s hard to believe that a team with Herbert and McDaniel ranks 32nd in EPA per pass and 29th in EPA per rush. Head coach Jim Harbaugh has said that McDaniel will continue calling plays. The Rams should be able to stop the Chargers' passing game. The key with the Rams’ defense will be stopping the run and forcing the Chargers into passing situations.

Matchup to Watch: Rams iDL vs. Chargers iOL

The Rams have struggled to get consistent pressure on the quarterback this season. However, they need to find ways to make Herbert uncomfortable. Herbert has been hit at a 20.4 percent rate this season, which is the highest in the NFL.

Cole Strange has allowed a 7.3 percent pressure rate, which is the ninth-highest among qualifying right guards this season. Braden Fiske has done well getting to the quarterback, and it feels like only a matter of time before Aaron Donald has a classic game. Both should have a good opportunity against the Chargers’ offensive line. The same can be said about Tyler Davis and Ty Hamilton in the run game.

Prediction

While the Chargers are 0-6, this isn’t a team that the Rams can afford to overlook. The Chargers will be coming off their bye week and will have had two weeks to prepare for the Rams. It wouldn’t be surprising to see McDaniel call a similar game to what the Cardinals did two weeks ago or the 49ers early in the season. While this game could be close, the Rams seemed to find something last week. If they can lean on that and remain efficient on offense, they’ll earn a second straight win.



Prediction: Rams 24, Chargers 16

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