Rams Week 7 Injury Report: Puka Nacua, Trent McDuffie Questionable vs. Raiders

The Los Angeles Rams could be without wide receiver Puka Nacua on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. Nacua was officially listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report after injuring his calf on Thursday. Also listed as questionable was cornerback Trent McDuffie, who did not practice on Friday. Additionally, linebacker Nate Landman has officially been ruled out.

Rams Injury Report | Rams Media

Nacua was a surprise addition to the injury report on Thursday after he left practice with an apparent calf injury. He did not practice on Friday and will be a game-time decision. According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Nacua’s calf injury is only minor, but his status is up in the air for Sunday’s game. Rams head coach Sean McVay talked about Nacua’s injury in more detail in his media availability.

“I don't think he knows exactly when it occurred,” said McVay. “You look at it and there's a little minor thing in there. Felt it where he wasn't able to have some of the power and full explosion. Just noticed it, but I don't think he was aware of any sort of specific play that led to it.”

If the Rams are without Nacua, they will rely on depth players such as Konata Mumpfield, Tutu Atwell, and Jordan Whittington. The Rams would also likely lean heavily on their tight ends and running backs. Earlier this season without Nacua, Williams had six receptions against the Denver Broncos and became a big part of the passing game.

Landman being ruled out would imply that he didn’t pass through the concussion protocol this week. With Landman unable to go, McVay noted on Friday that the team would bring up linebacker Eric Kendricks from the practice squad, who they signed two weeks ago.

“He's got a veteran presence, real good concept understanding, can play a variety of schemes,” McVay said. “Has had success in a variety of schemes, understands football from a big-picture perspective, has a good vibe about himself.”

McDuffie missing his fourth consecutive practice with a groin injury certainly isn’t a good sign. McVay didn’t provide much of an update on McDuffie, only that he was questionable. McDuffie did work off to the side to an extent during the media portion of practice.

Rams CB Trent McDuffie working with training staff. He is questionable for game against Raiders. pic.twitter.com/993xUzHHPT — Gary Klein (@LATimesklein) October 23, 2026

The Raiders will be relatively healthy heading into Sunday’s game against the Rams. After being limited on Wednesday with hamstring and calf injuries, tight end Brock Bowers was a full participant on Thursday and Friday and was not given an injury designation. Tonka Hemingway was also cleared.

With that said, the Raiders will be without wide receiver Dont’e Thornton and tight end Carter Runyon. Running back Mike Washington’s status is also up in the air for Sunday. Washington has been used alongside Ashton Jeanty this season and has averaged 4.9 yards per carry. He did not participate in practice the last two days and is listed as questionable.

The Rams were already going to be shorthanded heading into Week 7, but the uncertainty surrounding Nacua and McDuffie only adds to their challenges. With several starters already sidelined, the Rams will need their depth to step up in a significant way if they're going to get back in the win column.

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