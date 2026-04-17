Does Jordyn Tyson’s Workout Change Rams Draft Strategy?

One of the more polarizing prospects throughout the NFL Draft process has been wide receiver Jordyn Tyson out of Arizona State. Without the injury history, Tyson would almost undoubtedly be the undisputed top wide receiver in the class. The Los Angeles Rams would almost certainly be interested. However, after suffering a hamstring injury during the season, the Arizona State wideout was unable to work out at the Combine and then pulled out of his Pro Day. On Friday, Tyson held a private workout for teams ahead of next week’s NFL Draft.

Jordyn Tyson’s Workout Reignites First-Round Buzz

According to ESPN’s Matt Miller, Tyson ran around 20-25 routes and had just one drop. He didn’t do any athletic testing and 20 NFL teams sent representatives. There has been no confirmation of whether or not the Rams were one of the teams in attendance for Tyson’s workout.

Per a source at the Jordyn Tyson workout, the wide receiver prospect ran around "20-25" routes and had just one drop on a dig route.



20 NFL teams had reps at the workout for the likely top 16 pick. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) April 17, 2026

Miller also noted that he believes Tyson goes much higher than initially expected and that teams are comfortable with the injury history.

Why is Jordyn Tyson a Good Fit For the Rams?

Talent and fit has never been the question with Tyson. He’s an excellent route runner who can win against man coverage and create after the catch. However, the injury history is worth noting. In 2022 as a freshman, he tore his ACL, MCL, and PCL and appeared in only three games the following season. As a junior, he fractured his clavicle and needed surgery. This past season, he missed three games with a hamstring injury and didn’t step onto a field until his pre-draft workout on Friday.

Following his workout, teams appear comfortable with everything. After all of the uncertainty around Tyson, it’s fair to wonder if he should now be a serious consideration for the Rams in either a trade up scenario or at 13. Much like Carnell Tate, Tyson checks a lot of the boxes for what the Rams need in a wide receiver as a “movement Z” and profiles as a potential replacement for Davante Adams on the outside. In theory, he’d be the perfect Rams receiver in this draft for now and the future.

The Rams don’t typically send scouts to games, but they were especially connected to Arizona State last season. The Rams had scouts at the Arizona State preseason practice as well as in attendance for multiple games. Any interest in Tyson makes sense. His skillset would give them a lot of what they had with Odell Beckham Jr. in 2021.

Should the Rams Take the Risk at No. 13?

Prior to Friday’s workout, analysts expected Tyson to fall into the back half of the first round. However, if teams are comfortable with what they saw, he may not make it to the Rams’ pick at 13.

Trading up for Tyson would certainly be risky given his injury history, but the Rams have to consider it in the same way that it is for Tate. Still, earlier this offseason, the Rams were reportedly close to a trade for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown, but had concerns about his medicals. Even if the Rams aren’t comfortable with Tyson, his positive workout could have an impact on their draft.

Previously, Tate was viewed as the top wide receiver to go off the board in the back half of the top 10. However, if teams are comfortable with Tyson, that could push Tate further down the board. Instead of needing to trade up with the Washington Commanders at seven, they may only have to trade up into the 8-10 range and get ahead of the Miami Dolphins.

The Rams have a unique opportunity with the 13th overall pick. As a team that just played in the NFC Championship Game, it’s not often that they are picking this high. Drafting Tyson would give them the type of impact player that they need in a Super Bowl season. He’s the type of receiver that elevates the offense immediately while also bridging the offense into the post-Adams era. His rise could still work in their favor by pushing other targets down the board, but either way, how teams view Tyson could shape the Rams’ draft.