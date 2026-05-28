Could a Kayvon Thibodeaux Trade Put Rams Over the Top?

As the Los Angeles Rams head into the 2026 season, it wouldn’t be surprising to see general manager Les Snead take a swing and make a big trade. The Rams drafted Ty Simpson with the 13th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft to give themselves flexibility around the trade deadline. Instead of having to focus on the incoming quarterback class, the Rams could prioritize a trade with valuable 2027 draft picks.

This is something that the Rams have already explored. Earlier this offseason, the Rams were close to a deal with the Philadelphia Eagles for wide receiver AJ Brown. While that move ultimately fell apart at the 11th hour, it’s also not off the table. The Rams could also explore other trades as well.

ESPN’s Seth Walder recently explored potential trades around the league. One of those offers focused on the Rams and New York Giants edge rusher Kavyon Thibodeaux. In the trade, Walder had the Rams giving up a 2028 third-round pick while receiving Thibodeaux and a sixth-round pick in return.

“This is a rich-get-richer scenario for the Rams, who already have Jared Verse and Byron Young at edge,” said Walder. “Thibodeaux, who fits with the pair in the sense that he also is a strong run defender, can rotate in with that group. And if he lives up to the upside of his draft status, then Los Angeles would become even more dangerous.”

Despite the Rams having Byron Young and Jared Verse, it’s not out of the question that they trade for an edge rusher. Young is in the final year of his rookie contract and the Rams were previously connected to Maxx Crosby.

However, there is a lot of risk with Thibodeaux. He had a strong 2023 with 11.5 sacks, but has spent much of the last two years dealing with wrist and shoulder injuries. Those injuries have simply made him less effective. He’s certainly a talented player and the Rams may be able to maximize him like they did Dante Fowler when they traded for him in 2018.

While the Rams could use some depth at edge rusher, especially against the run, Thibodeaux does present some issues. Heading into next offseason, the Rams need to decide what to do with Byron Young. They are very likely only going to be able to re-sign one of Young and Verse. Thibodeaux doesn’t necessarily solve that conundrum as he’s also in the final year of his rookie contract.

If the Rams are going to give up a third-round pick, the expectation would be to bring that player back on an extension. According to Spotrac, Thibodeaux’s market value is at $18.5 million per year. That may end up being higher as teams are willing to pay a lot for a premier edge rusher. Last offseason, Odafe Oweh, who has one double-digit sack season, received an average of $24 million per season from the Washington Commanders. Chase Young compares similarly to Thibodeaux and he still received $17 million per season in 2025.

While Thibodeaux’s $18.5 million market value is lower than Young’s $30 million, it may still be more than what the Rams want to pay. It’s more manageable, but the Rams also need to be smart with contracts that they give out with so many key players set to hit free agency. They have to keep players such as Kobie Turner, Puka Nacua, Steve Avila, and others in mind.

When it comes to a trade, the Rams will need to ask themselves if that player is the difference between another playoff exit and a Super Bowl run. Josaiah Stewart showed some promise last season in a rotational role and should take another step forward in his development. Unless the Rams lose one of Young or Verse for a long stretch, trading for a third edge rusher doesn’t make a lot of sense.

Additionally, the Giants are looking to compete in 2026 with John Harbaugh. Trading Thibodeaux would be a move made with the future in mind. If they are struggling at the trade deadline, it could make sense then. However, it’s unlikely that the Giants would trade him before the season.

At the very least, the Rams may keep Thibodeaux on a short list of players that they revisit when they are ready to make a trade. He clearly has the talent to be a special player and is still only 25. However, it’s hard to justify giving up draft capital for a position where the Rams already have depth. Things could change, but this may be something that the Rams monitor rather than act on immediately.

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