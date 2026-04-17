25 Best NFL Draft Fits for Los Angeles Rams Ranked by Round and Impact

The 2026 NFL Draft is less than a week away and there is plenty of uncertainty when it comes to what direction the Los Angeles Rams will go. Will the Rams take advantage of having a pick inside the top 15 or will they trade back?

Whatever general manager Les Snead and the front office decide, they need to operate with the idea that this roster is on the cusp of a Super Bowl, but also lacks some depth. They will have three picks inside the top-100 to fill those needs. Matthew Stafford isn’t getting younger and the Rams don’t have a backup quarterback right now. They also lack some depth on the offensive line.

Several players could help the Ram in 2026 and beyond. Let’s take a look at some players who best fit what the Rams need this season.

Best Rams Fits in Round 1

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) celebrates a touchdown catch during the NCAA football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Nov. 29, 2025. Ohio State won 27-9. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

CB Mansoor Delane, LSU

It’s unclear whether the Rams would still go cornerback in the first round after addressing the position earlier in the offseason. However, if Delane were to fall to them at 13, he’d be someone they would have to consider.

TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon

The Rams drafted Sadiq’s teammate last season in Terrance Ferguson and they could look to reunite the duo. Sean McVay utilized more 12 and 13 personnel last season. Sadiq is a unique weapon at tight end with 4.39 speed.

WR Makai Lemon, USC

There is a reason why Lemon has been a popular choice in mock drafts for the Rams. Lemon is the best fit for the Rams at wide receiver in this draft. His skill set lines up well with their typical archetype. However, as a slot-only wide receiver, does he overlap too much with Puka Nacua? Lemon would provide some insurance given some of Nacua's off-field uncertainty.

WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State

Tate is a perfect fit for what the Rams need at wide receiver this year. However, he would likely require a trade-up. He’s a proven deep threat that could slot in well next to Nacua in the offense. Tate is a good route-runner and a competitive blocker. The Rams might need to trade up, but it’s a move that could pay off.

WR KC Concepcion

Omar Cooper Jr. could slot in here, but Concepcion is a better fit for what the Rams need right now. He’s one of the best separators in the class at wide receiver and adds value as a punt returner. It’s possible that Concepcion ends up as the Rams’ version of Rashid Shaheed.

IOL Olavaivega Ioane, Penn State

This pick would be boring and unpopular, but Ioane has the upside to be the left guard for the Rams for the next 10 years. He hasn’t allowed a sack in two seasons at Penn State and is a mauler in the run game, especially on gap and inside zone concepts.

Best Rams Fits in Round 2

Tigers Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier 18 scrambles and is sacked by Linebacker Jaiden Bracker 15 as LSU Tigers take on the Texas A&M Aggies. October 25, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; at Tiger Stadium. Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

LB Anthony Hill Jr., Texas

There has been some speculation that the Rams will draft a linebacker early in the draft. If that’s the case, Anthony Hill is a great fit in the second round. While he needs to develop in coverage, his wingspan and speed give him upside in that area.

WR Germie Bernard, Alabama

Bernard may not have one defining trait, but he’s very good at a lot of things. He’s reminiscent of Robert Woods in that sense and that’s a player who had success in this offense. Bernard fits the Rams’ archetype and is one of several wide receivers who should be on their radar.

WR Antonio Williams, Clemson

It’s another wide receiver. If the Rams don’t go wide receiver in the first round, they may look at Williams in the second round. While smaller in size, he’s very competitive as a blocker and can win down the field vertically. Williams also offers punt return experience.

LB Josiah Trotter, Missouri

There are some concerns with Trotter’s fit due to his limitations in coverage. He overlaps heavily with Nate Landman. Still, what Trotter does well is hard to overlook. He is excellent in the run game and would be an upgrade over Omar Speights.

QB Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

Would the Rams go quarterback in the second round? They had a private visit with Nussmeier and his traits fit well within the offense. The Rams have yet to address the backup quarterback position, making Nussmeier an option.

Best Rams Fits in Round 3

Aug 9, 2025; Iowa offensive lineman Logan Jones (65) snaps the ball during the Hawkeyes Kids Day NCAA football open practice at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Cress for the Des Moines Register | Joseph Cress/For the Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

iOL Jake Slaughter, Florida

Slaughter is a center-only prospect which goes against what the Rams typically target. They tend to like versatility. However, they drafted Beaux Limmer two years ago as a center-only prospect so there is precedent. With Shelton in the final year of his contract, adding a future at the position makes sense.

iOL Brian Parker, Duke

In the case that the Rams do prefer versatility, there may not be a better option than Brian Parker. Parker played tackle at Duke, but played on the inside at the Shrine Bowl where he dominated.

CB Chandler Rivers, Duke

Rivers may be a smaller cornerback, but he fits the mold of Cobie Durant and Roger McCreary. The Rams need cornerback depth and Rivers has the ability to play in the slot or outside. Rivers offers two-position flexibility.

IOL Logan Jones, Iowa

Jones is another center-only prospect who compares well to Coleman Shelton. Jones was one of the best pass-blocking centers in college football last season and would provide immediate depth.

OT Drew Shelton, Penn State

While the Rams have a need for depth on the inside, they also could use a swing tackle. Shelton has experience at left and right tackle. Ideally, the Rams are able to re-sign Warren McClendon, but Shelton has the ability to develop into a starter if needed.

Best Rams Fits in Round 5

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA;Mississippi Rebels wide receiver De'zhaun Stribling (1) makes a catch against Miami Hurricanes defensive back Keionte Scott (0) in the second half during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

CB Hezekiah Masses, Cal

When it comes to cornerback, the Rams value ball skills and Masses had 18 pass breakups to go with five interceptions in 2025. He shows high-end processing and competitive toughness. While he may only be an outside cornerback, he’s still good depth.

CB Jadon Canady, Oregon

If the Rams go cornerback late, Canady is a name to watch. He’s played all over the Oregon secondary, taking snaps in the slot, at outside cornerback, free safety, and in the box. He’s extremely versatile, making him the perfect depth piece.

WR De’Zhaun Stribling, Ole Miss

Stribling may have a bit of a limited route tree, but he’s extremely competitive as a blocker and can win vertically. The Ole Miss wide receiver fits the Rams' archetype. He doesn’t provide a lot of value on special teams, but is a good depth option as a WR4.

DL Zane Durant, Penn State

Over the past few years, the Rams have invested heavily in the defensive line. Still, they could still look to add depth. Durant fits their typical archetype as a smaller player who is quick off the ball.

Best Rams Fits in Round 6

Dec 27, 2025; Bronx, NY, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) scrambles during the first half of the 2025 Pinstripe Bowl in front of Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Amare Campbell (24) at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

S Michael Taaffe, Texas

The Rams do have some depth at safety, but Michael Taaffe would provide immediate value on special teams and be a leader on that unit. Taaffe is a good processor on the backend of the defense as well and a big-hitter to have in the secondary.

QB Cade Klubnik, Clemson

Klubnik may not be the best option for the Rams at quarterback, but he’s someone they will consider late. The Rams would likely need to bring back Jimmy Garoppolo, but Klubnik could certainly push Stetson Bennett. Klubnik has the tools to be a late-round gem at quarterback.

WR Reggie Virgil, Texas Tech

Many expect the Rams to draft a wide receiver early, but there are some late options as well. Virgil fits the mold of Josh Reynolds or Demarcus Robinson as a bigger wide receiver who can win vertically with his speed.

LB Jimmy Rolder, Michigan

If the Rams stick to the status quo of drafting a linebacker late, Rolder is a perfect fit. While he may not start right away on defense, this is someone who can be a core special teams player early in his career.

Best Rams Fits in Round 7

Texas Tech's Caleb Douglas runs after a catch against UCF during a Big 12 Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at Jones AT&T Stadium. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

WR Caleb Douglas, Texas Tech

The Rams have done their work on Caleb Douglas throughout the draft process. Like his teammate, he can win vertically, but he also provides value on special teams on the coverage units.