Rams Late-Round Draft Picks and UDFAs Who Have Best Shot to Make the Roster

The Los Angeles Rams had a successful weekend during the 2026 NFL Draft. They were able to take Matthew Stafford’s heir in Ty Simpson and an exciting tight end prospect in Max Klare. While the Rams only drafted five players, this is going to be a highly competitive roster throughout the summer. It speaks to how well general manager Les Snead has built the roster. Here's a look at late-round players and undrafted free agents who will have the best chance to make the final 53.

CJ Daniels, WR

It shouldn’t be surprising to see CJ Daniels on this list. Daniels could take Konata Mumpfield’s snaps on offense and potentially push him off the roster. Mumpfield was a nice surprise as a seventh-round pick last season, but he was largely ineffective. He caught just 10 of 23 targets and his lack of size was evident at the catch point. Daniels has a 62.3 percent career contested catch rate and is a reliable target. It’s possible that Daniels is a heavy part of the wide receiver rotation next season.

Tim Keenan III, DL

The Rams are very deep on the defensive line, but Tim Keenan III will do more than compete for a roster spot. This is someone who the Rams may see as Poona Ford’s eventual replacement. Keenan may even compete for snaps with 2025 fourth-round pick Ty Hamilton. He is a prototypical nose tackle who excels against the run.

Dean Connors, RB

One of the more intriguing undrafted free agents that the Rams signed was Dean Connors out of Houston. Connors transferred to Houston from Rice and played well in his transition to the Big 12. However, Connors had 780 rushing yards and 62 receptions for 485 yards in 2024 at Rice before transferring. He fits the mold of a Rex Burkhead type player at the running back position. It wouldn’t be surprising if he pushed Jarquez Hunter for a roster spot.

Al’Zillion Hamilton, CB

It’s going to be very difficult for any undrafted free agent to make the roster. However, it’s more possible at some positions than others. One of those positions is cornerback, where the Rams lack some depth. Hamilton is active on the ball as he had four interceptions last season at Fresno State. He lacks some size, but he allowed just 23 receptions on 44 targets and a passer rating of 55.6. In 2023 and 2024, Hamilton had a combined 17 pass breakups.

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