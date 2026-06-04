Rams Could Unlock Another Level From Kobie Turner and Byron Young With Myles Garrett

After acquiring Myles Garrett in a trade earlier this week, the Los Angeles Rams undoubtedly got better. Adding a two-time Defensive Player of the Year and one of the best defensive players of this generation will help take the Rams’ defense to the next level.

From a schematic standpoint, Garrett is more effective at getting to the quarterback and finishing plays. When the scheme is wrong, Garrett has the ability to make it right in the same way that Matthew Stafford does on offense. He should also allow the Rams to play more man coverage and mix things up in the secondary.

However, while Garrett will have a positive impact on the defense as a whole, his presence will also benefit other players. This is something that head coach Sean McVay mentioned during his introductory press conference.

“He's a pain in the ass to game plan against and I'm glad we don't have to do that anymore. He makes other guys around him better.”

The biggest beneficiaries of Myles Garrett being added to the defense will almost certainly be Kobie Turner, Byron Young, and even Braden Fiske. While Young and Turner are already productive players, with the amount of attention Garrett commands, they should find more favorable opportunities.

Last season, Garrett saw more chips and double teams than any other player at a 36.6 percent rate. However, he also had the most quarterback pressures after being chipped or double teamed. Teams regularly double-team and triple-team Garrett in the same way that they did with Aaron Donald.

Myles Garrett being triple-teamed in Week 14:



"I see guard, boom. Center, boom. Other guard. I said, "Awh hell." 😂💪

pic.twitter.com/xCGrDAPAXo — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) December 9, 2025

This is similar to what the Rams benefited from with Aaron Donald. Back in 2020 when Donald won his third Defensive Player of the Year, he was double teamed on 70 percent of his pass rushes when lined up on the interior.

From 2019 to 2023, Donald was double-teamed 1,510 times as a pass rusher. That was over 135 times more than any other player. He was quite literally on his own planet while also seeing a high win rate.

Aaron Donald is on his own planet.



Double team rate as a defensive tackle (x) by pass rush win rate as a defensive tackle (y), 2020 regular season.



(Y axis is overall PRWR, not just vs. double teams). pic.twitter.com/N0d8FAmih2 — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) January 16, 2021

In 2019, Dante Fowler had a career-high 11.5 sacks before signing a three-year, $48 million contract with the Atlanta Falcons. His 11.5 sacks are still a career-high and were four more than he had over his next two years combined.

The same can be said about Leonard Floyd after he was signed by the Rams. With the Chicago Bears, the most sacks that Floyd had in a season was seven, which he did as a rookie. Floyd eclipsed double-digit sacks in his first season playing with Donald. His 10.5 sacks in 2020 were one less than he had in the previous three years combined.

Turner and Young were able to benefit from Donald during their rookie seasons and will once again get to play alongside a Hall of Fame-caliber player. Turner had nine sacks as a rookie, which is still his career-high. Young’s eight sacks in 2023 were the most for him until he had 12 last season.

With Garrett commanding more attention, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Turner and Young get more favorable opportunities. Both players could have a big impact in 2026 and see more production as teams focus on Garrett. Offenses will have to make a choice and they will almost always choose Garrett.

Much like Donald, Garrett will get his numbers. However, if Turner, Young, and Fiske consistently win their one-on-one matchups with the extra attention on Garrett, the Rams’ pass rush could become the most dangerous and unblockable units in the NFL.

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