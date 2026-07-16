Rams Legend Andrew Whitworth Reveals He's Been Encouraging Aaron Donald to Return

As the Los Angeles Rams get closer to training camp, speculation of an Aaron Donald return continues to grow. Donald was spotted working out at the Rams’ facility last week and several people close to the Rams have reported that he is seriously considering a return.

Donald retired following the 2023 season, but after the Rams traded for Myles Garrett, he has been considering a return to the team. After spending his career as ‘the guy’ on the defensive line, Donald wouldn’t have to carry the load as that would fall on Garrett. Garrett would arguably be the best pass rusher Donald has played alongside since Von Miller joined the Rams midway through the 2021 season.

Throughout his career, Donald only had three teammates record double-digit sacks in the same season: Robert Quinn, Dante Fowler Jr., and Leonard Floyd. When Donald had 20.5 sacks in 2018, Suh was the next closest with 4.5. Garrett would certainly provide Donald the support that he lacked.

The Rams being Super Bowl contenders also doesn’t hurt. Former Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth joined the Bleav on Rams podcast and said he’s been texting Donald that he should come back.

“I've texted him multiple times throughout the summer,” said Whitworth. “I'm on that list of guys encouraging him. If I was his age, there's no question I'd be coming back.”

Unlike when Whitworth retired at age 40, Donald is still only 35 and stepped away while still playing at an elite level.Whitworth retired after the Rams won the Super Bowl in 2021. Despite the Rams trying to get Whitworth to come back, he declined the opportunity.

If Donald were to return with Garrett, the Rams would have one of the best defensive lines in the NFL. Even if Donald isn’t the player that he was, he would still largely be effective. Offenses would have to focus more on Garrett given his threat as a pass rusher.

Players Braden Fiske, Kobie Turner, and Byron Young would benefit from playing alongside Garrett and Donald. “Fiske and Kobe Turner and Byron Young, those guys are going to see the most one-on-ones they've ever seen in their life,” said Whitworth.

The question remains whether or not Donald would want to return for a full season. While the Rams did bring back Eric Weddle for the 2021 playoff run, reports have suggested that if Donald comes back that he’d want to return for the full season and not join in the middle of the year.

Last week's workout served as a barometer for Donald to see how his body would respond after more than two years away from football. If he came away feeling healthy and confident he can withstand a 17-game season, a return before or during training camp wouldn't be surprising.