Rams Trade Deadline Winners and Losers: Les Snead Fails Matthew Stafford

The Los Angeles Rams entered the NFL trade deadline desperately needing help at wide receiver. With Puka Nacua and Davante Adams on injured reserve, the Rams had an opportunity to make a move that could help save their season. Instead, the Rams stood pat with their roster as it was. Here are the biggest winners and losers from the Rams' trade deadline.

Loser: Les Snead

This is not the Les Snead that we are accustomed to seeing. The Snead that we’ve seen operate over the past several years would have made a move for a wide receiver, even if it wasn't for a big name. It’s hard to fathom how the offense could lose Puka Nacua for several weeks and the front office could look at the roster and come to the conclusion that it was enough. Not doing anything felt like the Rams are punting on the 2026 season.

Winner: WR Konata Mumpfield

There is not a bigger winner than Konata Mumpfield. He is now the top wide receiver on the depth chart and will get an opportunity to show what he can do in a larger role. It’s very clear that the coaching staff likes him in the offense. An argument can be made that Mumpfield hasn’t seen many opportunities because of Stafford’s comfort level with Nacua. Now is his chance to show what he’s capable of.

Loser: QB Matthew Stafford

The Rams failed Matthew Stafford at the trade deadline. They don’t know how many more chances they’re going to get with Stafford and seem to be treating him like a bridge quarterback instead of one that can win them a Super Bowl. They didn't use one of their Day 2 draft picks on a wide receiver or address the position in free agency. In a hot wide receiver market, the Rams once again stood pat at the position and didn’t give Stafford any help. The Rams could have and should have done more for their quarterback.

Winner: WR CJ Daniels

It will be interesting to see if the Rams utilize CJ Daniels more or if he remains limited in his role. The Rams haven’t used the rookie wide receiver at all in the passing game and this will be his best chance to get involved. Daniels impressed throughout training camp and the preseason. With Adams and Nacua out, it's time to see what he can do.

Loser: DL Aaron Donald

How can the Rams look at Aaron Donald after this and say they did everything to try and win him one more ring? Donald came out of retirement this season, and it hasn’t gone the way that he expected, to say the least. It took nine weeks for him to finally play alongside Myles Garrett. The Rams owed it to Donald to make this season worth it for him by making a trade at the deadline. Instead, they did nothing.

Winner: WR Xavier Smith

Once the trade deadline had passed, the Rams announced the signing of Xavier Smith. Smith is back on the roster and presumably will resume his role in the offense and as the team’s primary punt returner. Had the Rams made a move, they may not have brought back Smith. By standing pat, the Rams are relying on a familiar face at the position.

Loser: Rams’ Playoff Hopes

It’s hard to see the Rams surviving the next four games without Puka Nacua and with Davante Adams not at 100 percent. They are entering a grueling part of their schedule in which they will face the Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, and San Francisco 49ers. To make the playoffs, the Rams likely need to win at least two of those games. That’s a tall task as it stands. It’s going to take Matthew Stafford to play some of his best football of the season

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