How the Rams Offense Can Survive Without Puka Nacua and Davante Adams

Over the next few games, the Los Angeles Rams will need to figure out how to manage without their top two wide receivers. Davante Adams is likely out at least the next three weeks and Puka Nacua could be out four. With Adams and Nacua out, the Rams will need to get what they can out of Konata Mumpfield and Tutu Atwell. It’s not necessarily a predicament that the Rams want to be in.

Heading into Week 10, the Rams are one of two teams that will play without a wide receiver who has even 250 receiving yards in 2026. The other team is the Indianapolis Colts, who traded away their top two wide receivers at the trade deadline.

Throughout the season, the Rams have been inconsistent on offense to say the least. Against the Los Angeles Chargers, they went three-and-out on each of their first five possessions. That’s not something a Rams offense had done this century, and that includes offenses coached by Jeff Fisher. Nacua was in the lineup for those games.

This isn’t to say that the Rams’ offense can’t figure it out or nobody will step up. However, it also wouldn’t be incorrect to believe that being without Adams and Nacua will make things more difficult offensively. That also doesn’t mention the absence of Avila at left guard.

Rams Left With Few Proven Options at Wide Receiver

At the end of the day, the Rams will be relying on Konata Mumpfield, Tutu Atwell, and CJ Daniels at wide receiver. Mumpfield is a seventh-round pick, Atwell likely would have been cut by the Miami Dolphins had the Rams not traded for him, and Daniels has played six snaps on offense. The Rams also re-signed Xavier Smith, who was previously cut back in Week 3.

The Rams’ current wide receiver situation would leave some wishing for the days of Austin Pettis, Chris Givens, and Brandon Gibson. Head coach Sean McVay joked on Wednesday about the possibility of Robert Woods coming out of retirement. It’s bleak to say the least, but that’s where the Rams are at.

For as much as the Rams may want to lean on the defense and run game, they will have to be able to prove they can still throw the ball. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won a game this season in which Baker Mayfield didn’t complete a pass. However, it’s highly unlikely that the Rams get blessed with monsoon conditions at State Farm Stadium on Sunday or back at SoFi following the bye.

The Numbers Show Just How Much the Rams Rely on Puka Nacua

This season, the Rams’ entire offense has been Puka Nacua. Nacua has 715 yards receiving. All other Rams wide receivers that have recorded a catch this season have combined for 753. Mumpfield and Atwell have a combined 261 receiving yards this season. Nacua had 230 yards in the last two weeks alone.

Offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase talked last week about how much the team trusts the wide receiver group behind Nacua. “I think the encouragement that we have is we have guys that we feel we can put trust in to be able to supplement him in the right ways.”

On Wednesday, quarterback Matthew Stafford also mentioned how much trust he has in that group.

“I still throw those guys every single day in practice and have a ton of trust in what they can do,” Stafford said. “With those guys, trust the route running techniques that they have. Trust themselves to go out there and make plays because these guys are here for a reason. I'm excited for their opportunity.”

Rams' Lack of Trust in Wide Receiver Depth Shows in the Numbers

Despite what Scheelhaase and Stafford have said, it’s become abundantly clear that they don’t have trust in that group. Mumpfield leads the Rams’ wide receiver depth with a 6.8 percent target share on the season. Among players who have run at least 100 routes, that ranks 101st out of 111 wide receivers.

Just in the last three weeks without Adams, Nacua has a 43.2 percent target share. Only CeeDee Lamb’s is higher. Mumpfield’s target share of 6.3 percent ranks 72nd out of 75 qualifying players. Atwell’s 9.5 percent ranks 63rd.

While some will say that Stafford has simply locked onto Nacua, you only have to look at the receivers around him to understand why that might be the case. Mumpfield has a targeted success rate of 39.1 percent. Atwell remains limited as a route runner. Almost half of his routes are deep corner or go routes.

For as much as Xavier Smith struggles as the team’s punt returner, he did show some upside at receiver last season. There’s a reason he was getting snaps over Atwell. Smith led the Rams in EPA per target and was only behind Nacua in targeted success rate and yards per route run. There is at least some logic to why the Rams brought him back with him having some success and being familiar in the system.

Rookie CJ Daniels Could Be the Rams' Biggest Wild Card

Again, Daniels has six snaps on offense this season. While he was a training camp and preseason standout, he hasn’t been able to see the field. McVay has shown in the past that if a rookie wide receiver displays an understanding of the offense, they’ll play. That has not been the case up to this point with Daniels.

Last week, McVay hinted at a larger role for Daniels. He played one offensive snap. With three healthy wide receivers, now seems as good of a time as any for Daniels to get his chance. At this point, it’s hard to understand why Daniels hasn’t gotten more involved given that Adams has been out the last three weeks.

As the game progressed, you really saw Ty Simpson start to get comfortable. With be interested if Rams let him off the reigns a little bit next week.



Tight coverage on CJ Daniels and Simpson throws an accurate ball. pic.twitter.com/ZPOUISGzac — Blaine Grisak (@BGMediaOnSI) August 16, 2026

“I don't know that I could really say any areas of improvement until he truly gets his opportunity,” McVay said on Monday. “He is a guy that, no question about it, will get an opportunity to play more snaps moving forward.”

“C.J. has done a hell of a job,” added Stafford. “I'm excited to get some chances to throw with him, get it out there on Sunday, and just get his feet wet. It's an opportunity, like I said, for a lot of guys in this situation that we're in. I'm just excited to go be a part of it.”

The Rams have done a lot of talking about how much they trust their wide receiver depth and how good of a job they’ve done, but it’s time for them to turn words into action.

How Sean McVay Can Get Creative Without Puka Nacua and Davante Adams

Outside of the wide receivers, the Rams could look to use their tight ends as well. The Rams will likely operate heavily out of 13 personnel. However, that could limit the passing game with Terrance Ferguson out nursing a hamstring. Tyler Higbee has shown some of his limitations as he’s gotten older. Without Ferguson at tight end, the rest of the group lacks explosiveness.

Throughout his tenure, McVay has devised one-off gameplans in these exact types of situations. In 2021, when the Rams were hit by COVID, McVay used six offensive linemen. When the Rams were injured for the Jacksonville Jaguars game last season, he implemented 13 personnel that has since become the identity of the offense.

If there is any head coach that can figure out how to run an offense with limited options at wide receiver, it’s McVay. The two best offensive players on the field against the Cardinals will likely be Kyren Williams and Blake Corum. It may be unlikely, but operating out of 22 personnel with two tight ends and two running backs wouldn’t be a crazy idea.

Could the Rams Lean on Kyren Williams and Blake Corum?

Without Nacua and Adams, an argument can be made that Williams is the best receiving option on the team. Williams’ 1.34 yards per route run is higher than Mumpfield or Atwell’s. Corum isn’t perfect as a pass catcher, but still averages 1.74 yards per route run, which also ranks seventh among running backs. Both Williams and Corum also rank inside the top 15 among qualifying running backs in first downs per route run.

Even if the Rams don’t go to the extreme and use 22 personnel, both will likely be used often in the passing game to some capacity. Williams had 10 receptions in Week 4 against the Eagles. Without Nacua in Week 3 against the Denver Broncos, Williams had six receptions.

The Rams are going to have to get creative in the passing game until Nacua and Adams return. It’s also possible they look at wide receiver options as they become available as well. McVay will need to find ways to manufacture production rather than relying on the team’s wide receivers to consistently win one-on-one matchups.

It doesn’t need to be pretty, but the Rams simply need to find ways to survive over the next few weeks. McVay has built a reputation as one of the NFL's best offensive minds. McVay has built a reputation as one of the NFL's best offensive minds. With his top two wide receivers sidelined, that reputation will be put to the test.

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