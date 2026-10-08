Kyren Williams Gives the Rams an Answer to Their WR3 Problem

When the Los Angeles Rams needed a third wide receiver to step up on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, it was running back Kyren Williams who made his presence felt in the passing game. Williams had 10 receptions for 67 yards and became a legitimate receiving threat. Given his success in Week 4 and the offense's continued injuries at tight end, the Rams may need Williams to remain in that role going forward.

If one thing has become increasingly clear with the Rams’ offense, it is how they are lacking a consistent and reliable third wide receiver. Puka Nacua and Davante Adams have combined for 36 catches for 589 yards, while all other wide receivers on the Rams’ roster have combined for 10 catches for 151 yards.

Todd Gurley's Role Offers a Blueprint for the Rams

Early in Sean McVay’s tenure with the Rams, the offense consistently featured a running back in the passing game. It certainly helped that the running back at the time was Todd Gurley, but that element has been missing from the Rams’ offense since 2018.

In 2017, Gurley led all Rams players with 64 catches, and his 788 receiving yards trailed only Cooper Kupp. The next season, Gurley was the team’s third receiver with 59 catches for 580 yards. Robert Woods and Brandin Cooks led the wide receivers, while Josh Reynolds was the third option with just 29 receptions for 402 yards.

Kyren Williams Gives the Rams an Answer in the Passing Game

The Rams entered the season with the idea that they would make 13 personnel their identity on offense. Through the first three weeks, that had been the case. However, with injuries to Terrance Ferguson and Colby Parkinson, the Rams ran the highest percentage of their offense out of 11 personnel since Week 5 of last season.

Despite the increased usage of 11 personnel, Konata Mumpfield, Jordan Whittington, and Tutu Atwell each had just one catch, and none finished with more than 10 receiving yards. Meanwhile, Kyren Williams had 10 catches for 67 yards. Williams became the first Rams player with 10 receptions and 10 carries in a game since Gurley in Week 15 of 2018.

He also became the first player in the NFL this season with 10 receptions and 10 carries in a game. Williams joined Christian McCaffrey and Jahmyr Gibbs as the only players to achieve that feat since 2024. Williams is the first player since Breece Hall in 2023 to have 15 or more rushing attempts for at least 80 yards to go with 10 receptions for at least 65 yards in the same game. That’s something that Gurley only did once in his career in the Rams’ 27-23 win over the Tennessee Titans in 2017.

Rams Need to Build on Kyren Williams' Receiving Success

If the Rams are forced to continue utilizing 11 personnel, they need a third option outside of Nacua and Adams to get involved in the passing game. For the Rams to be successful, they may need to continue throwing the ball to Williams.

While he may not be a standard receiving back, he’s shown that it’s something that he can do successfully. Among running backs with at least 35 routes this season, Williams’ 1.77 yards per route run ranks sixth. He’s also third in receiving yards per game.

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Williams is doing all that without having plays designed for him. Only four percent of Williams’ targets have been designed, which is the second-lowest rate in the NFL. However, last week showed what Williams can do when he is a focal point. Against the Eagles, Williams was the first read on 14.5 percent of the team’s targets, which was up from 8.6 percent in the first three weeks.

Williams certainly isn't the same type of player that Gurley was. However, his improvement in the passing game presents an opportunity to bring back an element of the offense that made McVay’s early teams so dangerous. It’s also an area where Blake Corum has struggled. With the Rams struggling to find production from their wide receiver depth, Williams has shown that he can help fill that void.

Williams may not be a traditional receiving back, but he’s proven that he can at least be effective when he gets involved. He already has 21 receptions for 173 yards this season. If he continues at that pace, he’ll finish at 89 receptions for 730 yards. It’s highly unlikely he hits those numbers, but it’s a testament to his early-season success as a pass-catcher.

When the Rams needed a spark on Sunday against the Eagles, they were able to lean on Williams, which also opened things up for Nacua in the passing game. Williams has demonstrated that he can be a reliable option when given opportunities.It's now up to McVay to determine how much of that production can become a consistent part of the offense until the Rams are healthy enough to get back to what they do best.

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