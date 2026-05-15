What Rams Fans Will Really Like About The 2026 Schedule - And What They Won't

The Los Angeles Rams’ schedule is out and it’s one of the more exciting ones in recent years. Thanks to the NFL creating more primetime windows, the Rams are getting the type of national spotlight that comes with being a Super Bowl contender and were given a record seven primetime games.

Still, the schedule isn’t perfect. The Rams face a difficult stretch after the bye week that could make or break the season. Here’s what Rams fans should love about the 2026 schedule and what may already have them frustrated.

Seven Primetime Games

One of the more anticipated aspects of the NFL schedule release is how many times a team plays in primetime. By the end of the 2026 season, fans will either be tired of the Rams or end up as a primetime favorite. The NFL put the Rams in primetime seven times, which ties the NFL record for most primetime games in a season. Last year, the Kansas City Chiefs also had seven and the Buffalo Bills initially set the record in 2023.

The Rams start the season with three consecutive primetime games and will also be featured on Thanksgiving Eve and Christmas. Additionally, out of the seven primetime games, five of them will be at home.

Multiple Games on Streaming Services

Over the past couple of seasons, the NFL has entered the realm of streaming services. They’ve tested games on Netflix, put games on Peacock, and moved Thursday Night Football to Prime Video.

Per the NFL’s policy, games must still have a local market option. However, not all fans live in the Los Angeles market, especially when you consider that the team has moved twice in the last 30 years.

This means that for fans outside of the L.A. market, they’ll have to purchase at least two months of a Netflix subscription and an Amazon Prime subscription. At the very base price, that’s an extra $30 at minimum. If you want 4K or ad-free, it gets more expensive.

Rams Play on Thanksgiving Slate and Christmas

Another anticipated aspect of the NFL schedule release is which teams get chosen to play on holidays. The Rams haven’t played on Thanksgiving since 1975. However, they did last play on Christmas in 2022 against the Denver Broncos.

This season, the Rams will play in the NFL’s first-ever game to take place on Thanksgiving Eve against the Green Bay Packers. Additionally, they play on Christmas against the Seattle Seahawks. It’s either going to be a really good holiday season for Rams fans or a really frustrating one.

Gauntlet After the Bye Week

On paper, the Rams have a gauntlet after the bye week. They have the Green Bay Packers followed by the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. The NFL also scheduled the Rams to play the Seattle Seahawks twice in three weeks to end the regular season.

It’s manageable, as the Rams have a bye week before playing the Packers and a mini-bye before the 49ers game. However, every team that they play down the stretch could be in contention for a playoff spot.

No Cold Weather Games

It’s very possible that it’s colder in Seattle on Christmas in Week 16. However, for the most part, the Rams avoided any cold weather games. The Rams’ trips to Denver and Philadelphia both happen within the first month of the season. On the opposite end of the spectrum, the Rams don’t travel to Tampa Bay until January.

The Rams have gotten better playing in cold weather, winning in Chicago last year in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. However, in past years, they have had trips to Green Bay when the weather has been much colder. For a West Coast team to be able to avoid that, it is a very good thing.

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