What NFL Precedent Says About a Possible Puka Nacua Suspension

As the Los Angeles Rams get closer to the start of the 2026 season, they continue to await the NFL’s decision on wide receiver Puka Nacua and a potential suspension. Last week, the NFL handed out multiple suspensions, but Nacua was not included on that list.

However, that doesn’t mean a suspension isn’t coming as the NFL continues its own investigation. As ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported last week, “Cases I believe are now being reviewed include that of the Rams' wide receiver Puka Nacua...it's possible when the Niners and Rams play in Australia, it's within the realm of options that Puka doesn't play in that game."

Despite Schefter saying that it’s within the realm of possibility that Nacua doesn’t play Week 1, a suspension before then does seem unlikely at this point. Nacua’s case remains ongoing and the NFL typically waits until the legal process plays out to make any decision. Anything against Nacua right now is only alleged.

What Recent NFL Precedent Says About Puka Nacua

Back in February, a civil lawsuit against Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice alleged that he assaulted the victim multiple times over a year-and-and-a-half period and caused injuries that included bleeding and bruising. Following an investigation by the NFL, the league determined that there was insufficient evidence and Rice hadn’t engaged in conduct that violated the Personal Conduct Policy.

While Nacua’s case isn’t exactly the same as Rice’s, it also involves allegations made in a civil lawsuit. If the NFL makes a decision on Nacua, it would be doing so of its own accord, which they are able to do. However, in recent years, they’ve tended to let the legal process play out before coming to a decision.

The NFL Doesn't Need Criminal Charges to Suspend Nacua

Still, that doesn’t mean that the NFL can’t suspend Nacua. Back in 2017, Ezekiel Elliott wasn’t charged with domestic violence. However, the NFL still suspended him for six games. The NFL doesn’t need charges to establish a violation of its own policy. However, it’s also worth noting that Elliott’s case was just three years removed from the Ray Rice incident. At that time, the NFL was facing a PR battle over how it handled player violence against women.

A trial date for Nacua has been set for March 27, 2028 for an incident on New Year’s Eve in which he bit a woman on the shoulder. Nacua claims that the bite was consensual horseplay while the accuser says he bit her shoulder while heavily intoxicated.

Nacua’s situation isn’t exactly the same as Rice’s as he has admitted to the bite. However, the context around the bite is more of a ‘he said, she said’ situation. Rice’s ex-girlfriend also posted photos of bruises and scratches on Instagram that were later deleted. The NFL did review the photos as part of the investigative process. Nacua’s attorneys have questioned the authenticity of the photo.

It’s not up to the NFL to determine whether Nacua committed a crime. They’ll leave that to the legal system. However, the NFL will simply need to determine whether the information it has is enough to establish that Nacua violated the Personal Conduct Policy. That gives the NFL the ability to act independently regardless of what happens in court in 19 months.

This is part of what makes Nacua’s situation difficult to predict. The civil lawsuit itself doesn’t put Nacua at risk of suspension. The recent example with Rice shows the NFL declining to discipline a player when it determined there wasn’t enough evidence to substantiate the allegations in the civil lawsuit.

What Could a Puka Nacua Suspension Look Like?

Given that Nacua checked himself into rehab on his own, the NFL may view that as a mitigating factor in any suspension ruling. If the NFL does find that he violated the Personal Conduct Policy, it would be his first offense, and the allegations don’t involve domestic violence.

Based on previous incidents, Nacua would likely be looking at a one or two game suspension. Alaric Jackson was suspended for two games in 2024 after being named in a civil lawsuit. Quarterback Jameis Winston was suspended three games in 2018 for inappropriately touching an Uber driver. Winston’s suspension also came after an independent investigation by the NFL.

Between the Elliott and Winston cases, as well as the more recent examples involving Rice and Jackson, there are several important precedents to consider when it comes to Nacua. The Elliott case shows that the NFL doesn’t need criminal charges to determine that a player violated the Personal Conduct Policy. However, the recent Rice example shows that allegations in a civil lawsuit alone, even when accompanied by photos, may not be enough for the NFL to determine that a violation occurred. If the league does decide to suspend Nacua, the Jackson and Winston cases provide relevant examples when considering the potential length of that suspension.

As the Rams get closer to Week 1, they’ll await the final decision from the NFL, although the league isn’t required to make that decision before the season opener. Between Nacua’s and Alaric Jackson’s situations, the Rams are facing major questions when it comes to the availability of two starting players on offense. Until the NFL completes its investigation, Nacua and the Rams will be left waiting.

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