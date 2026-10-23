The Los Angeles Rams enter Week 7 desperately needing a win. After losing to the Arizona Cardinals last week, the Rams are at risk of dropping to 2-5 and are set to take on a Las Vegas Raiders team that is much better than in past years.

It’s fair to call Sunday a must-win game for the Rams. A loss to the Raiders would drop their already slim playoff chances even lower. Given where the Rams are, they can’t afford many more losses. At some point, they need to find some consistency and string together some wins, which won’t be easy with all of their injuries.

The Raiders are 3-3 and have lost three games in a row. With that said, two of their three losses are by three points, including last week’s 33-30 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Much like the Cardinals, the Raiders have been feisty this season and quarterback Kirk Cousins has played well. This isn’t a Raiders team that the Rams can afford to overlook.

Rams Offense vs. Raiders Defense

Through six weeks, the Raiders’ defense ranks 26th in defensive EPA per play, success rate, and points per game allowed. Despite the injury to Davante Adams, the Rams should be able to move the ball. However, the same could’ve been said last week against the Cardinals, and the Rams managed just 16 points. The Raiders are better defending the run than the pass. This season, they are allowing the second-highest average depth of target and 13 passing touchdowns. Matthew Stafford should be able to find success.

Matchup to Watch: OT Warren McClendon Jr. vs. EDGE Maxx Crosby

With Puka Nacua as the Rams’ only legitimate threat at wide receiver, how the Raiders cover him will be something to watch. That becomes even more important if Nacua is unable to play and the Rams have to rely on Konata Mumpfield.

However, the Rams need to protect Matthew Stafford and keep him clean in the pocket. While McClendon has allowed a 6.8 percent pressure rate this season, Crosby has generated 25 pressures when facing right tackles, the second-most in the NFL. The Raiders also like to drop Crosby into coverage from that spot, which will also be something for the Rams to look out for.

Rams Defense vs. Raiders Offense

The Raiders and head coach Klint Kubiak will be plenty familiar with Chris Shula and the Rams’ defense. Kubiak comes over from the Seattle Seahawks and was previously with the San Francisco 49ers in 2023. The Raiders have generated the 14th-most yards after the catch, while the Rams have allowed the most. Kubiak is going to dare the Rams’ defensive backs and linebackers to come up and tackle.

Matchup to Watch: S Quentin Lake vs. TE Brock Bowers

The Rams have done well covering tight ends this season. Last week, they held Trey McBride to seven receptions for only 53 yards. It wasn’t his lowest output of the season, but the Rams still managed to keep him in check. Brock Bowers will be another challenge. Bowers adds an explosive element to the Raiders’ offense. If Lake and the Rams can keep Bowers in check, they’ll force the Raiders to win with Tre Tucker and Jalen Nailor at wide receiver.

Prediction

Despite the Rams losing to the Cardinals in Week 6, playing on the road, and sitting at 2-4, they are favored to beat the Raiders. Still, it’s hard to have any confidence in that happening on Sunday. Even without Adams, the Rams should be able to move the ball on offense, but they have to be able to finish drives. Given the injuries on defense, the Rams may need to score 30 points to win. This is a winnable game despite the injuries, but the Rams haven’t shown enough consistency.



Prediction: Raiders 27, Rams 21

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X , and Instagram for the latest news.