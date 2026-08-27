Where Every Rams Player Stands on the Roster Heading Into Preseason Finale

On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Rams will play their final preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers. It will be one final time for players on the bubble to prove themselves to the coaching staff. As the Rams get ready for the preseason finale, let’s take a look at where each player stands on the roster.

Rams Roster Locks (37)

Roster Locks on Offense (19)

QB Matthew Stafford

QB Stetson Bennett

QB Ty Simpson

RB Kyren Williams

RB Blake Corum

WR Puka Nacua

WR Davante Adams

WR Jordan Whittington

TE Colby Parkinson

TE Terrance Ferguson

TE Tyler Higbee

TE Davis Allen

TE Max Klare

OT Alaric Jackson

OT Keagen Trost

iOL Steve Avila

iOL Kevin Dotson

iOL Coleman Shelton

iOL Justin Dedich

There shouldn’t be any surprises when it comes to the roster locks on offense. All of these players are starters or key depth, and only Stetson Bennett and Ty Simpson have played in the preseason. Rams head coach Sean McVay said on Tuesday that the Rams would be keeping three quarterbacks on the roster.

Roster Locks on Defense (15)

LB Nate Landman

LB Omar Speights

EDGE Myles Garrett

EDGE Byron Young

EDGE Josaiah Stewart

CB Trent McDuffie

CB Jaylen Watson

CB Emmanuel Forbes

S Quentin Lake

S Kam Curl

S Kam Kinchens

DL Poona Ford

DL Tyler Davis

DL Kobie Turner

DL Braden Fiske

Much like the offensive side of the ball, the roster locks on defense are pretty straightforward. None of these guys have played in the preseason, and they are seen as starters or key depth. It would be a genuine surprise if any of these players were cut.

Special Teams Locks (3)

K Harrison Mevis

P Ethan Evans

LS Joe Cardona

Outside of Jack Bouwmeester, the Rams haven’t brought in any competition at special teams. It’s also hard to call Bouwmeester competition for Evans. These will be the core special teams players.

Rams Players in Good Position to Make the Roster (11)

Safely on the Roster: Rams Offense (5)

RB Ronnie Rivers

WR Konata Mumpfield

WR Xavier Smith

OT David Quessenberry

iOL Beaux Limmer

The trio of Ronnie Rivers, Konata Mumpfield, and David Quessenberry haven’t played in the preseason. With that said, it would be safe to assume that those players are seen as core pieces on the roster. After playing the first preseason game, Limmer didn’t play last week.

Safely on the Roster: Rams Defense (6)

LB Shaun Dolac

LB Grant Stuard

EDGE Desjuan Johnson

CB Josh Wallace

S Jaylen McCollough

DL Ty Hamilton

Similar to the offensive side of the ball, Dolac, Stuard, Wallace, and McCollough haven’t played in the preseason. If they aren’t roster locks, they are very close to it. Both Johnson and Hamilton played in the preseason opener but did not play last week against the New Orleans Saints.

Rams Players Who Can Seal a Roster Spot (3)

RB Jarquez Hunter

CB Cam Lampkin

EDGE Wesley Bailey

All three of these players are likely on the upper end of the roster bubble. With a strong performance against the Chargers on Thursday, they could lock up their spot on the 53-man roster. The player everyone will be watching in the preseason finale is Wesley Bailey.

Rams Players Firmly on the Roster Bubble

RB Dean Connors

OT AJ Arcuri

S Tanner Ingle

DL Tim Keenan III

It’s going to be interesting to see what the Rams do with these four players on the roster bubble. Following the preseason opener against the Kansas City Chiefs, some would have had Dean Connors making the roster. At this point, it feels like he is on the bubble and trending toward the practice squad. Tim Keenan may have been drafted in the seventh round, but he’s been trending off the roster as well and is likely on the bubble.

Roster Long Shots (9)

Long Shots on Offense (6)

WR Brennan Presley

WR Tru Edwards

WR Tyler Scott

iOL Dylan McMahon

OL Bill Murray

OL Austin Blaske

Depending on what happens with Puka Nacua and Alaric Jackson, the fate of several players here could change. If the Rams need to keep an extra wide receiver, Presley, Edwards, and Scott will be in consideration. The same goes on the offensive line. While Justin Dedich passed his physical, he remains on the NFI list. If the Rams need interior depth, McMahon, Murray, and Blaske all make sense for that spot.

Long Shots on Defense (3)

CB Al’Zillion Hamilton

S Nick Andersen

DL Larrell Murchison

Players like Hamilton and Andersen are likely headed to the practice squad. However, another strong performance from Hamilton could have him in consideration for the final spot at cornerback. Murchison has been in the defense for three years, but there’s simply too much depth on the defensive line.

Projected Rams Roster Cuts (24)

Projected Cuts on Offense (9)

QB Matthew Caldwell

RB Jordan Waters

WR Alex Bachman

TE Mark Redman

TE Rohan Jones

TE Dan Villari

OT Bryce Henderson

OT Blake Hance

iOL Wyatt Bowles

The Rams will try to get several of these players back on the practice squad. Jordan Waters and Mark Redman have both had strong preseasons. It would make sense to try to keep at least one of Henderson and Hance as experienced tackle depth.

Projected Cuts on Defense (14)

LB Monty Rice

LB Elias Neal

LB Nikhai Hill-Green

EDGE Darryl Peterson III

EDGE Devean Deal

EDGE Tomon Fox

CB Alex Johnson

CB Nyzier Fourqurean

CB Steven Gilmore

S Nate Valcarcel

S Alex Cook

DL Bill Norton

DL Jaxson Moi

DL Payton Zdroik

Again, the Rams will try to get a few of these players on the practice squad. Elias Neal is a player who has been in the system for a few years, and Nyzier Fourqurean has played well at cornerback. The Rams will also likely try to keep Valcarcel, Cook, and Norton.

Projected Special Teams Cut (1)

P Jack Bouwmeester

Bouwmeester fits the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program and won’t count against a spot on the practice squad. With Evans in the final year of his rookie deal, the Rams can develop Bouwmeester to see if he can take the starting role next year.