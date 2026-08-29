The 5 Most Difficult Decisions Facing the Rams Before Roster Cutdowns

The Los Angeles Rams wrapped up their final preseason game on Thursday and will now be looking to get the roster down to 53 players. It’s always one of the more difficult steps in the entire offseason. The coaches have spent a lot of time with these players and there simply isn’t enough room for everybody. Here are the five most difficult decisions the Rams will have to make at roster cutdowns.

RB Dean Connors

Before Thursday’s preseason finale, the Rams surprisingly traded away running back Jarquez Hunter. There are a few ways to look at that move and one is that trading Hunter opens a spot for Connors. However, it’s very possible that the Rams would be able to get Connors back on the practice squad.

It can be easy to overrate preseason performances, and that has somewhat been the case with Connors. That’s not to say that he hasn’t played well, but there may be a better chance of getting him back on the practice squad than some think.

EDGE Wesley Bailey

It’s very possible that the Rams keep Wesley Bailey. During the two games in which he played for an extended period, Bailey made his presence felt. Against the New Orleans Saints, he recorded 10 pressures and a sack while also forcing a fumble. Bailey only played two snaps against the Chargers on Thursday.

Bailey’s chances of making the roster look good, but coming into the preseason, the Rams were likely only planning on keeping four edge rushers. If the Rams keep Bailey, they’ll need to make a cut at another position.

WR Tutu Atwell/Xavier Smith

The other part of the Jarquez Hunter trade was the Rams acquiring wide receiver Tutu Atwell. Acquiring Atwell makes the wide receiver position interesting. If the Rams are going to operate out of 12 and 13 personnel, it doesn’t make a lot of sense to keep seven wide receivers.

Last year, Atwell ended the season behind Xavier Smith and Konata Mumpfield in the pecking order. Both of those players are still on the roster. Nothing has changed there. Despite trading for Atwell, the Rams may have to sign him to the practice squad. That may seem odd, but if the Rams were going to cut Hunter anyway, placing Atwell on the practice squad doesn’t change the roster math.

DL Tim Keenan III

It’s never easy to move on from a draft pick. However, the Rams may have to make that difficult call with Tim Keenan III. While Keenan played better in the finale against the Chargers, he largely struggled in the first two games. With Keenan being a later draft pick, the Rams may be able to cut Keenan and then re-sign him to the practice squad.

S Tanner Ingle/CB Cam Lampkin

The Rams are going to have to make a difficult call in the secondary. Tanner Ingle has played well on special teams and been with the team the last few years on the practice squad. Unfortunately, the Rams simply might not have space for him on the final 53-man roster.

It may be a similar case for Cam Lampkin at cornerback. Lampkin had an impressive training camp and played well throughout the preseason. However, this is a deep roster, and spots are limited. If Lampkin is let go, it’s easy to envision another team claiming him. That’s a risk the Rams might have to take.

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