Rams’ Schedule Release Video Takes Shots at 49ers, Cowboys

One of the more fun traditions of the NFL schedule release is each organization’s social media team putting together a schedule release video. This usually includes some good-natured jabs at opposing teams. The video from the Los Angeles Rams was no different.

A Dynamite schedule. pic.twitter.com/5BnNs0ZGpw — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 14, 2026

The Athletic ranked each team’s schedule release video and the Rams came in sixth. “The “Napoleon Dynamite” theme was well-executed and creative, with a few good jokes sprinkled throughout,” wrote The Athletic. “While some videos diverged from the actual “schedule release” part of the night, the Rams’ video was in order and on-theme.”

The Rams’ video may not have been flashy, but there were some fun jabs. It starts off strong with a shot at San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan. Following the 49ers being selected to play the Rams in Australia, Shanahan wasn’t pleased and believed the scheduling decision was intentional by the league. 49ers fans tend to travel well to Rams home games and a game in Australia is a way for the Rams to avoid that.

“Hopefully, the league will do right and let us play the Rams in Mexico, since we've gotta go out of the country twice, and they requested us,” said Shanahan. “I'm requesting them in Mexico—not that that gives us an advantage.”

The schedule release video begins with a shot of an invitation that says, “Your presence is requested by the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City.”

During the Week 14 matchup with the 49ers, the Rams feature a book titled, “The Electromagnetic Field” written by Dr. Nothingburger.” It’s a reference to the 49ers hiring a scientist to investigate an electromagnetic substation close to their practice facility and its effect on the team’s injuries over the last few years.

For the Eagles in Week 4, it features a cheesesteak and Eagles spelled “ELGSES” in reference to the Philadelphia mayor. Last January, Philadelphia mayor Cherelle Parker led an Eagles chant, but misspelled Eagles. This was arguably the best roast in the entire video.

Philadelphia's mayor Cherelle Parker led an Eagles chant today, but misspelled Eagles 😅



"E-L-G-S-E-S"



(h/t NBC Philadelphia) pic.twitter.com/4qjMHYVwde — DraftKings (@DraftKings) January 21, 2025

The Taylor Swift friendship bracelets for the Kansas City Chiefs game were a nice touch. However, one of the best roasts of the video was in reference to the Dallas Cowboys. The video features someone pulling out a business card from a wallet of a company called the “Dallas Curtain Company” with the slogan “For When the Light is Too Bright”. The Cowboys have had a recurring issue at AT&T Stadium where direct sunlight beams through its window, blinding players. This famously happened in 2024 when CeeDee Lamb dropped a potential touchdown because of the sunlight.

Compared to some others, the Rams’ video may not have been the flashiest, but the Napoleon Dynamite theme was creative and it had some well-placed jokes. With schedule release videos becoming more popular, the Rams still managed to put together one of the best.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X , and Instagram for the latest news.