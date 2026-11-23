When the Los Angeles Rams started the season in Australia, their travel plans differed from the San Francisco 49ers. After losing 27-7, the Rams’ travel plans were brought into question and head coach Sean McVay later admitted to a potential mistake. As the Rams get ready to play the Green Bay Packers after an unconventional bye, they once again took a different approach to their rest leading up to the game.

With the Rams and Packers set to play the NFL’s first Thanksgiving Eve game on Wednesday, both teams were given an unconventional bye week. Instead of a full week off, both teams are just getting 10 days. It’s the equivalent of a mini-bye.

However, the CBA mandates that players get four consecutive days off as part of their bye week. According to Albert Breer, the Packers worked with the NFL and NFLPA to allow them to put that stretch of days off after Wednesday’s game rather than before it. The Packers playing on the next Sunday gave them that flexibility.

Rams Had Limited Options With Unconventional Bye Week

The Rams didn’t have that same flexibility given that they play the Kansas City Chiefs the following Thursday. Therefore, according to Breer, the Rams gave the players the week off, from the time the team landed in Los Angeles from Arizona on Sunday night until Saturday.

“I'm not going to sit here and be disingenuous and say I wouldn't like a normal bye. You'd love that, but these are the cards that we were dealt,” said head coach Sean McVay. “You're not going to get me to waste too much time complaining about things I have zero control over.”

During the NFL's initial discussions about the Thanksgiving schedule, the Rams offered to play on Thanksgiving evening. Breer reported that the Rams went to great lengths to preserve their bye, offering to play on the Thursday of Week 10, which would’ve created back-to-back short weeks. The Rams’ request was reportedly denied as the Packers requested no scheduling inequities leading up to the game.

With that said, the NFL still managed to create a scheduling inequity by giving the Packers more time after Wednesday’s game while forcing the Rams to play on the Thursday after. The Packers are essentially getting a second mini-bye after the game while the Rams will have to prepare for the Chiefs on the next Thursday.

“It wasn't a bye week. I can tell you that,” McVay said. “Normally when you come back off of a bye, you get a little bit more time and then you have a bonus Monday where you're just working through some different stuff. We don't have the luxury of that. We can't work ourselves back in. We have to go right away.”

Rams' Shortened Bye Week Raises Questions About NFL Scheduling

It’s fair to wonder if the NFL will play another Thanksgiving Eve game next season given some of the controversy around the shorter bye week. McVay declined to say whether there should be more Wednesday games, but that should tell you exactly what he thinks. Earlier this month, Kelly Stafford went to Instagram to voice her displeasure. “Just curious to hear the thought process behind making the Rams the only team in the NFL without a true bye week,” noted Stafford.

Publicly, Matthew Stafford has rolled with the punches, but given Kelly’s thoughts on the situation, it’s fair to wonder if the Rams’ quarterback feels similarly.

“Byes are a very important part of the season,” said Kevin Dotson. “For me, I think the bye is to really disconnect from football for a second, truly recenter yourself, get your recovery, hang out with your family, kind of get yourself back ready to go in that mindset.”

Rams Could Feel Impact of Shortened Bye Week

That recovery period is especially important when looking at the Rams’ injury situation this season. With an extra four days off, it’s worth wondering if Terrance Ferguson would have been ready. Would Davante Adams have been able to push to play? A normal bye week would have given the Rams additional time to recover while also allowing the coaching staff to evaluate where improvements could be made.

The Rams may have taken the four days off, but they won’t get the benefit that other teams get with a normal bye week, or even the Packers, for that matter, who get 10 days off until their next game.

Earlier this season, the Rams’ approach to rest ahead of their travel to Australia was heavily scrutinized. While their approach is different than the Packers’ heading into Wednesday’s game, they also don’t have much of a choice given their quick turnaround next week. With their playoff hopes hanging in the balance, they'll be hoping for a different result this time around.