Rams Sean McVay Talks Divisional Round Victory Over Chicago Bears

CHICAGO, IL. The Los Angeles Rams faced off against the Chicago Bears in the final Divisional Round contest of the 2026 NFL Playoffs.

With a trip to the NFC Championship Game on the line, the Rams understood what a win would mean for the franchise. Not only would it set up a grudge match between the Rams and the Seahawks, as both teams split the regular season series.

For the Bears , a trip to the NFC Championship in head coach Ben Johnson's first season would send Chicago to the title game for the first time since the 2010 season.

After the game, Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford spoke from the podium while Davante Adams, Puka Nacua, Harrison Mevis, Cobie Durant, and Kam Curl spoke from the locker room.

Watch Sean McVay's Press Conference Below

Finishing the Game

During his presser, McVay spoke about the Rams ability to finish ball games, no matter what has happened. It's the next play mindset, something McVay detailed earlier this week, that allows the Rams to pull wins out of the fire.

“I think you really just coach the consistent ability to execute through four quarters and the competitive stamina," stated McVay. "I think you draw on previous experiences. You see that confidence earned through the work, through your preparation and then through being able to deliver in those types of moments, which our players did last week. Every single game is a new game. Every single play is its own entity. I think what we talk to our players about is let's be totally and completely present. Every single play represents one of two things, an opportunity to maintain the momentum or to snatch it right back."

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts after a defensive stop against the Chicago Bears during the fourth quarter of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

"I think it's about being able to do the things that are in alignment with, what's my role within the one 11th that I have to be able to do? How can I use my fundamentals, my techniques, and then be able to have the stamina and the strain through the echo of the whistle, and then be able to do it over and over again? I don't necessarily focus on anything other than let's do what we can control. We do emphasize the good moments and then we talk about being able to learn from the times that maybe we didn't get it done.”

Follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra . Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Don't miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.